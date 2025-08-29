Deal expert approved: OnePlus 13R promo with gift you can't ignore

Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

If you’re looking for a powerful Android phone that doesn’t cost too much, the OnePlus 13R might be the perfect fit. This Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered mid-ranger delivers serious power and boasts impressive water resistance. And now that it’s $100 off at OnePlus, it’s even easier to recommend.

OnePlus 13R: $100 off + $79.99 gift

$499 99
$599 99
$100 off (17%)
The OnePlus Store offers a fantastic bargain on the OnePlus 13R, letting you get a free pair of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with your smartphone purchase. That saves you $79.99, but there's more! The OnePlus 13R is $100 off, letting you save a total of $179.99.
Buy at OnePlus

You might be thinking a $100 discount doesn’t sound like much. But get this: the official store also throws in a free gift worth $79.99 — the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, available in two colors. That’s a total of $179.99 in savings — who would want to miss that?

This OnePlus phone is a pretty solid flagship killer, by the way. It has a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a sharp resolution and superb color reproduction. On top of that, the device supports a 120Hz refresh rate, giving you an ultra-smooth scrolling experience.

It’s also quite powerful thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. That gives you a blazing-fast experience across the board, including with gaming and multitasking. Compared to the Google Pixel 9a, this device holds the edge in raw performance.

Another reason why I’d recommend the OnePlus 13R over other mid-range options is its massive battery. With a 6,000mAh capacity, this beast can last you a whole day with heavy use. Even better, full top-ups take less than an hour thanks to 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus 13R has a pretty capable camera system. On the rear, it has a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 2x zoom camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide unit, delivering photos with natural colors and excellent detail.

Add AI extras into the mix, and you’ve got one of the most impressive mid-range devices in 2025. If you, like me, appreciate what the OnePlus 13R brings to the table, now’s your chance to get it at a solid $100 discount. Plus, the freebie makes this OnePlus deal even more irresistible.

