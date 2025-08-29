Deal expert approved: OnePlus 13R promo with gift you can't ignore
The OnePlus 13R comes with a discount and a nice $79.99 gift right now — don't miss out!
If you’re looking for a powerful Android phone that doesn’t cost too much, the OnePlus 13R might be the perfect fit. This Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered mid-ranger delivers serious power and boasts impressive water resistance. And now that it’s $100 off at OnePlus, it’s even easier to recommend.
You might be thinking a $100 discount doesn’t sound like much. But get this: the official store also throws in a free gift worth $79.99 — the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, available in two colors. That’s a total of $179.99 in savings — who would want to miss that?
It’s also quite powerful thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. That gives you a blazing-fast experience across the board, including with gaming and multitasking. Compared to the Google Pixel 9a, this device holds the edge in raw performance.
The OnePlus 13R has a pretty capable camera system. On the rear, it has a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 2x zoom camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide unit, delivering photos with natural colors and excellent detail.
Add AI extras into the mix, and you’ve got one of the most impressive mid-range devices in 2025. If you, like me, appreciate what the OnePlus 13R brings to the table, now’s your chance to get it at a solid $100 discount. Plus, the freebie makes this OnePlus deal even more irresistible.
This OnePlus phone is a pretty solid flagship killer, by the way. It has a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a sharp resolution and superb color reproduction. On top of that, the device supports a 120Hz refresh rate, giving you an ultra-smooth scrolling experience.
Another reason why I’d recommend the OnePlus 13R over other mid-range options is its massive battery. With a 6,000mAh capacity, this beast can last you a whole day with heavy use. Even better, full top-ups take less than an hour thanks to 80W fast charging.
