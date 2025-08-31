Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
If you live outside the US and plan to upgrade to an iPhone 17, you may need to have a chat with your carrier.
Since the iPhone 14, Apple’s smartphones in the US have lost their SIM card slot, while in other countries, they support a combination of physical and eSIM. A new rumor surfaced suggesting Apple is about to eliminate the physical SIM card tray from the iPhone 17 in more countries.
Retail employers at Apple Authorized Resellers in the European Union are required to complete training related to eSIM, according to a report by MacRumors. Sources familiar with the matter say that the deadline to complete the course is Friday, September 5.
The change may not be limited to the European Union. The training information is available to European retail employers through Apple’s SEED app. That platform is used by employers of the official Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers worldwide, and it isn’t limited to Europe.
It is likely that Apple will keep the physical SIM option at least in some countries, including China. While in most countries iPhones support both eSIM and physical SIM, in China and a few other markets, they feature dual SIM with two physical cards.
Recently, Google released the Pixel 10 with eSIM only in the US, following Apple’s lead. Samsung offers the Galaxy S25 with a combination of eSIM and physical SIM support, including in the US. However, in some markets outside the US, Samsung phones have dual physical SIMs, and the Pixel 10 has a combination of physical and eSIM.
When I travel abroad, I love having connectivity options, so losing the physical SIM slot would be a bummer. Sometimes it’s cheaper and easier to buy a local SIM and just pop it in your phone. However, there are various international eSIM services that are sometimes easier and cheaper for travelers, and I like having access to that. So, I hope that in my market, Apple keeps both options available.
Apple’s “Awe dropping.” event is scheduled for only four days later, and it’ll be held on Tuesday, September 9. The company is expected to announce the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new thin model, which might be known as iPhone 17 Air, at the event.
Expanding that change to more countries would make sense, especially considering the rumors we’ve heard over the last year. Reports that the iPhone 17 Air may lack a SIM card slot due to being too thin have surfaced as early as last October. Other rumors have claimed that the change might extend to the whole iPhone 17 lineup across markets.
