Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17





Would you get an eSIM-only iPhone 17? Yes, I already use eSIM Maybe, if my carrier supports it No, I need a physical SIM Yes, I already use eSIM 0% Maybe, if my carrier supports it 100% No, I need a physical SIM 0%



It is likely that Apple will keep the physical SIM option at least in some countries, including China. While in most countries iPhones support both eSIM and physical SIM, in China and a few other markets, they feature dual SIM with two physical cards.



Recently, Google released the Pixel 10 has a combination of physical and eSIM.



When I travel abroad, I love having connectivity options, so losing the physical SIM slot would be a bummer. Sometimes it’s cheaper and easier to buy a local SIM and just pop it in your phone. However, there are various international eSIM services that are sometimes easier and cheaper for travelers, and I like having access to that. So, I hope that in my market, Apple keeps both options available. It is likely that Apple will keep the physical SIM option at least in some countries, including China. While in most countries iPhones support both eSIM and physical SIM, in China and a few other markets, they feature dual SIM with two physical cards.Recently, Google released the Pixel 10 with eSIM only in the US, following Apple’s lead. Samsung offers the Galaxy S25 with a combination of eSIM and physical SIM support, including in the US. However, in some markets outside the US, Samsung phones have dual physical SIMs, and thehas a combination of physical and eSIM.When I travel abroad, I love having connectivity options, so losing the physical SIM slot would be a bummer. Sometimes it’s cheaper and easier to buy a local SIM and just pop it in your phone. However, there are various international eSIM services that are sometimes easier and cheaper for travelers, and I like having access to that. So, I hope that in my market, Apple keeps both options available.



Recommended Stories





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Score a Free iPhone 13 Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer