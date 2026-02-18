Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Incredible new Amazon deal slashes $200 off the prices of multiple iPad Pro 11 (M5) models

One of the best tablets in the world right now is on sale at its highest discount yet with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2025)
If you're expecting Apple to unveil a new iPad Pro edition alongside the highly anticipated iPhone 17e and a much less exciting refreshed iPad and iPad Air duo, you're probably in for some major disappointment on March 4.

Alternatively, of course, you could get the latest 11-inch iPad Pro iteration (which is only a few months old) from Amazon right now and save an unprecedented 200 bucks on a device that's likely to remain one of the best tablets money can buy until its M6-powered sequel arrives... at some point in the fall.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025)

$199 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Space Black Color
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025)

$199 off (17%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Silver Color
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025)

$199 off (12%)
Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Silver and Space Black Color Options
Buy at Amazon


The new record high $200 discount applies to the Apple M5-powered 11-incher's entry-level 256GB storage configuration, mind you, but also to the 512GB and 1TB variants. The most affordable model normally costs $999, which means that you're looking at spending 20 percent less than usual for that in an undeniably classy "Space Black" colorway... if you hurry.

Interestingly enough, the iPad Pro 11 (2025) is marked down by two Benjamins from a list price of $1,199 with 512 gigs of internal storage space only in a silver hue at the time of this writing, while the 1TB configuration (which typically goes for a whopping $1,599) is $200 cheaper than usual in both black and silver paint jobs.

It almost goes without saying, therefore, that you probably don't have a lot of time to take advantage of Amazon's killer new deal with 256 or 512GB storage, so no, I really don't think it would be a good idea to wait until March 4. You'll just have to trust me when I tell you that there's no chance Apple will already release upgraded iPad Pros next month, and you'll also have to rely on our comprehensive iPad Pro (M5) review to understand the overwhelming value delivered by this bad boy.

Granted, said review was technically for the 13-inch version, but this smaller slate is just as powerful and overall impressive, as well as significantly more affordable. And sharp, courtesy of a super-high-quality Ultra Retina Tandem OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology. And ultra-thin, at an incredible 5.3mm. And, somehow, also capable of keeping the lights on for hours and hours without requiring a recharge. How could you possibly turn down this never-before-seen money-saving opportunity on this astounding product?

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless