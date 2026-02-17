Will Android Auto finally bring back the thing it took away from us years ago?
Many people are waiting for the return of the light theme.
Are you using Android Auto? | Image by PhoneArena
Android Auto is updated regularly, yet users still haven't been granted a light theme interface option. Once upon a time, Android Auto offered it, but we were left with a dark theme in 2019 after a substantial redesign update.
Per the latest software line insights, the next version (Android Auto 16.3) probably won't be a substantial upgrade. Video apps might be coming to Android Auto, although this one could be a huge problem. See, in every country across the world, there are numerous morons behind the wheel. Some countries have more of those compared to other countries. If you give these drivers the option to watch their favorite Netflix show via Android Auto, they'll absolutely do this while speeding down the highway or in the city.
In fact, Android Auto's light theme was rumored to arrive in 2025 – at the beginning of last May, we reported the latest rumors which had it that this feature was finally to make a comeback.
Since then, nothing has happened, which is hardly surprising for Android Auto watchers. Features often surface in code long before they become usable, and every so often they never graduate beyond internal testing. Still, the persistence of light theme references suggests this is not just another abandoned experiment.
A light interface is more than cosmetic polish. Daytime driving conditions vary dramatically depending on region, in-car brightness and display quality. Dark themes, while visually pleasing, can reduce legibility under harsh sunlight. Anyone who has tried glancing at a dim, low-contrast UI on a bright afternoon understands the problem instantly.
Now, it appears that a light theme option is coming.
Are you happy?
The light theme should be back soon. | Image by Android Authority
Next, the aforementioned light theme could be in the works. I know, I get it: we're all hooked on dark themes, and I'm no exception. But having the option to choose is crucial, as there are moments (particularly in the daytime) when a bright light theme with high-contrast black elements is much needed.
More than cosmetics
What complicates matters is Android Auto's broader evolution. Google has been slowly repositioning the platform from a strictly functional driving companion toward a more versatile in-car ecosystem. That shift explains the chatter around media and video capabilities, even if such additions raise obvious safety concerns.
Which way should Android Auto go?
