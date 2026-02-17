Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Will Android Auto finally bring back the thing it took away from us years ago?

Many people are waiting for the return of the light theme.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android
Android Auto logo.
Are you using Android Auto? | Image by PhoneArena

Android Auto is updated regularly, yet users still haven't been granted a light theme interface option. Once upon a time, Android Auto offered it, but we were left with a dark theme in 2019 after a substantial redesign update.

Now, it appears that a light theme option is coming.

Are you happy?




Per the latest software line insights, the next version (Android Auto 16.3) probably won't be a substantial upgrade. Video apps might be coming to Android Auto, although this one could be a huge problem. See, in every country across the world, there are numerous morons behind the wheel. Some countries have more of those compared to other countries. If you give these drivers the option to watch their favorite Netflix show via Android Auto, they'll absolutely do this while speeding down the highway or in the city.

Next, the aforementioned light theme could be in the works. I know, I get it: we're all hooked on dark themes, and I'm no exception. But having the option to choose is crucial, as there are moments (particularly in the daytime) when a bright light theme with high-contrast black elements is much needed.

Recommended For You

In fact, Android Auto's light theme was rumored to arrive in 2025 – at the beginning of last May, we reported the latest rumors which had it that this feature was finally to make a comeback.

Since then, nothing has happened, which is hardly surprising for Android Auto watchers. Features often surface in code long before they become usable, and every so often they never graduate beyond internal testing. Still, the persistence of light theme references suggests this is not just another abandoned experiment.

More than cosmetics


A light interface is more than cosmetic polish. Daytime driving conditions vary dramatically depending on region, in-car brightness and display quality. Dark themes, while visually pleasing, can reduce legibility under harsh sunlight. Anyone who has tried glancing at a dim, low-contrast UI on a bright afternoon understands the problem instantly.

What complicates matters is Android Auto's broader evolution. Google has been slowly repositioning the platform from a strictly functional driving companion toward a more versatile in-car ecosystem. That shift explains the chatter around media and video capabilities, even if such additions raise obvious safety concerns.

Which way should Android Auto go?
4 Votes

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless