Verizon customers: don't get caught in this scam that tried to ensnare me

Verizon 's fraud department. He said that there was suspicious activity in my account. Well, I was suspicious too. Suspcious that a company I've been paying monthly for 20 years didn't offer me a free upgrade to a Right off the bat I smelled a scam and before the conversation could get started, the call got disconnected. A few hours later, another call came through. It was "James" from's fraud department. He said that there was suspicious activity in my account. Well, I was suspicious too. Suspcious that a company I've been paying monthly for 20 years didn't offer me a free upgrade to a Pixel 10 Pro XL. But that's another story for another day.









Verizon said that two people supposedly placed orders through the account for two Apple Watch timepieces (I assume it was the new Series 11 model; I didn't ask and they never told me). Yeah, I was somewhat bummed that the made-up thief who supposedly ordered the two Apple Watch units from my account didn't have the mindset to order the So "James" fromsaid that two people supposedly placed orders through the account for two Apple Watch timepieces (I assume it was the new Series 11 model; I didn't ask and they never told me). Yeah, I was somewhat bummed that the made-up thief who supposedly ordered the two Apple Watch units from my account didn't have the mindset to order the Apple Watch Ultra 3 instead of the plain-old Apple Watch Series 11





At this point, I wasn't going through with this charade anymore. I told the caller (you know, "James" from Verizon 's fraud department), that no one ordered an Apple Watch on my account and proceeded to hang up. And just to make sure that I wasn't being taken for a ride, I called Verizon and was told that no one attempted to call me from the company and that no one had ordered any Apple Watch units on my account.

Never disable your FindMy app based on the advice of a rep on the phone





Had I not hung up with the scammer early, he might have attempted to pull off this scam that we wrote about last year. Similar to what happened with me today, someone claiming to be from Verizon calls and they continue to call back until you take the call. They t.ell you that a suspicious order for an iPhone was placed on your account. The conversation goes like this: "Okay, well the reason we are calling is because there was a phone ordered from this account that we suspect is fraudulent…" The scammer last year said the same spiel I heard today, almost word for word. The only difference was that two Apple Watches were supposedly ordered from my account instead of a single iPhone.

The next part of the scam, which I was lucky to avoid because I hung up on the call, would have been a promise from the bogus Verizon fraud expert to cancel the order and protect the data on my device. This happened to one Verizon customer who was told that to guarantee the safety of his personal data, he would have to turn off the FindMy app and keep it off for five days. Never do this. This turns off the Activation Lock which ties an iPhone to your Apple ID. The thief buys an iPhone using your name and as long as the Activation Lock is on, the phone purchased by the thief in your name is only a paperweight.

Verizon does not have a fraud department that makes outgoing calls





But if he can convince you to disable the FindMy app, he can turn his new phone into a phone running on your account, change all sorts of passwords and credentials, get into your financial apps and more.





Here is one thing to remember: Verizon does not have a fraud department that calls its customers because the sheer number of calls it would have to make each day would be overwhelming. In addition, Verizon won't call someone back more than twice if they don't answer since the carrier considers that harassment.





Be careful. If you get a call similar to the one I received today, hang up and call your carrier yourself.

