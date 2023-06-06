Take matters into your own hands and delete these malicious new Android apps before Google
Remember that latest Android security threat concerning a large group of malicious apps left unattended by Google in its Play Store to wreak havoc upon millions of users around the world? No, we're not talking about the one discovered just a little over a couple of weeks ago. Or the one from less than a couple of weeks prior to that. Or the one from a week before that.
We're talking about last week's damning Dr. Web report, which identified, named, and shamed no less than 101 privacy-violating Android apps with a collective total of well over 400 million downloads from, you guessed it, the official Play Store.
Dubbed SpinOk by the firm's cybersecurity experts, the spyware module attached to those shockingly popular apps is even more widespread than initially shown. Believe it or not, another company that claims to "predict cyber threats" has found an additional 193 (!!!) apps capable of snooping on their users, although for what it's worth, this malicious conglomerate is thought to have amassed "just" around 30 million installations... so far.
These are two of the most popular new Android apps found to be spying on their unsuspecting users.
The bigger problem is perhaps that a number of these newly surfaced spyware-injecting apps have yet to be deleted from Google Play, so the victim count could still rise. It's unclear exactly why Google is not taking faster and more decisive action against all of these apps, leaving some of the most popular titles on the list below available for new downloads, but whether or not the search giant will do the right thing (eventually), you need to uninstall the following from your phones ASAP:
- Chip Winner 2048
- iSecurity - Virus Cleaner
- Quick Loan Pro
- Calculator Lock – Photos Vault
- Pixel Battle
- Ztime:Earn cash rewards easily
- Pop Stone 2 - Match 3 Game
- Gem Puzzle
- Real Money:Play Games Earn
- Vast VPN - Secure VPN Proxy
- Fast Booster Box
- Channel3
- Make Money - Game Time
- Woohoo - Real Cash Games
- Earn Money: Squid Game
- Cash Game: Money Puppy
- LuckyYou
- Hello VPN-Fast & Secure
- Dong Bao
- HotBuku-Alat Pembaca Novel Profesional dan Populer
- Yeloli Princess Makeup
- Mnogo Monet
- Yeloli Princess Makeup
- UangNyata:hasilkan & permainan
- Fast Loan Plus
- Crazy Christmas Tree
- Pop Diamonds
- Cash All - Earn real money
- Merge snack-Overfood
- Vegas Coin Pusher
- Crazy Cut Money
- Lucky Cashman-Real Money&Paid
- Lucky Slots: Real Money& Spin
- TappyCoins
- Pet Connect - cute pets match
- Lucky Coin Pusher -3D
- Money Tree Garden
- Chips Winner
- Mega Win Slots
- SuperFastVPN-UnlimitedVPN
- Magical Pet:Pop Match
- Neutral Solitaire
- BTC Linked
- Lucky Dog Videos
- Hexa Link - 2248 Connect Puzzle
- Ganho Casual
- Bitcoin 2 Moon
- Pop Pop Balls
- Fruits Legend: Farm Frenzy
- Fruit Bubble Smash
- BTC Fall
- Sweet Fruit Smash
- Funny Hoop
- Go Break
- Step Going
- Funny Block
- Squid Gem
- Lucky Cube Blast
- Cube Master 3D
- Merge Crazy Bal
- Grand Win Solitaire
- ChipWin To 21:Merge game
- Bubble Shooter Hero
- Bingo Day: Lucky to Win
- Cookie Crush
- Winning Slot : Mystic Pharaoh
- HexaPop Link 2248
- Dropping Balls
- Crazy Magic Ball
- Bird Linked
- BigBang PopStar - Pongs Puzzle
- Chain One Line
- Jewels Crush Fever - Match 3 Jewel Blast
- Tropical Fruit Blast
- Bubble Spinner
- Merge hexagon jewel - Match 3
- Random Dice
- Jelly Connect
- Monster Link- Match Blast
- Block Crush
- Birds Merge
- Idle Dinosaurs
- Kitty Blast: Lucky Pet 2022!
- Go Jump
- Knife Master
- Macaron Match
- Crazy Cut Money
- Mood to Pop
- Smash King
- Lucky Eggs - Win Big Rewards
- Mystery Solitaire Tycoon
- candy kaboom
- Dice Master: Jump Jump
- Mega Jackpot Slot: Cash Winner
- Dreamlike Candy：Sweet Merge
- Candy Winner
- Block Puzzle
- Desert tree: Cash Grow Game
- Macaron Boom
- Word Games: Big Win
- Vegas Cash Casino
- Cube 2048
- Crazy Pop Tree
- Vegas Bingo
- Street Soccer Game
- Real Money Slots & Spin to Win
- Bingo County: Amazing 2022
- Crazy Bomb
- Cookie Macaron
- Circus coin pusher
- Ludo Magic
- Mystery Miner Tycoon
- Slots Pop!
- Bitcoin Master
- Happy Fruit
- Blackjack 21: Cash Poker
- Forest Puzzle
- Hex Puzzle
- 2048 Lucky Cube
- Solitaire legend
- Cake Master: Cream Legend
- Crazy Fruit Crush
- Boom Match
- Funny Macaron
- Cute Macaron Zumba
- Food Merger
- Holic Macaron
- Dessert Match Kitchen
- Macaron Bubble
- Bingo Slots
- Sea Big Bang
- Cute Liner
- Puppy Fruit Slice
- Crazy Zumba Fruit
- Funny Hex Merge
- Cash Storm Slots: Real MoneyChatMate
- Bingo Magic Zoo: 2022 Journey
- Farm Blast - Match Game
- Shake Shake Sheep
- Cat Party
- Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch
- Mega Lightning Slots
- BitCoin Connect
- Bitcoin Master -Mine Bitcoins!
- Solitaire Mega : Win Big
- Lucky Aquarium
- Happy Farm Slots-harvest & win
- Crazy Cash Dozer
- Maya Merge - 2248 Hexa Puzzle
- Bank Bingo Slot
- Lucky cube
- Diamond Miner: Surprises
- Foodie Tiler
- Lucky Crush
- Lucky Woody Match-Block Blast
- Bingo Club-Lucky to win
- Nice PopLink 2248
- Tiler Master
- Food to pop
- Fun Block Puzzle Game 2022
- Coin Defender
- Cash master
- Happy Merge Bang
- Block BigBang
- Dominoes - Royal Master
- Royal Knight Slice
- Cookie Smash
- Candy Pop Star
- Lucky For Happy
- Happy 2048
- Merge Lucky Puppies
- Holiday 2048
- 2248 Linked
- Street Football Star
- Fruit Spin Blast
- Magic Balls
- Joy Match 3D
- Classic Diamond Slots: Cash
- Super Jump
- Slot Club
- Lucky Tile Match: Triple Crush
- Relx cash
- Chain Block 3D
- Metaverse Merge
- Block Master - Brain Games
- Fruit Cutting Killer
- Gem Smash
- Smash Master
- Dessert Crush
- BuzzVideo-Earn money app
- Tunai Instan
- ClipClaps - Reward your interest
If you missed last week's mobile security alert, you should know that SpinOk is among the most insidious types of malware discovered of late, infiltrating your Android phones through marketing SDKs (software development kits) that even app developers might confuse as innocuous.
The end goal, however, is often to gather personal data and files from unsuspecting users and transfer all that to remote servers for various shady purposes. Under no circumstance you should keep any of the apps listed above installed on your mobile device, even if you have reason to believe developers have removed the spying code via recent updates. After all, you know what they say about people who are fooled twice by the same wrongdoer.
