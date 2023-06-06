Take matters into your own hands and delete these malicious new Android apps before Google









Dubbed SpinOk by the firm's cybersecurity experts, the spyware module attached to those shockingly popular apps is even more widespread than initially shown. Believe it or not, another company that claims to "predict cyber threats" has found an additional 193 (!!!) apps capable of snooping on their users, although for what it's worth, this malicious conglomerate is thought to have amassed "just" around 30 million installations... so far.









all of these apps, leaving some of the most popular titles on the list below available for new downloads, but whether or not the search giant will do the right thing (eventually), you need to The bigger problem is perhaps that a number of these newly surfaced spyware-injecting apps have yet to be deleted from Google Play, so the victim count could still rise. It's unclear exactly why Google is not taking faster and more decisive action againstof these apps, leaving some of the most popular titles on the list below available for new downloads, but whether or not the search giant will do the right thing (eventually), you need to uninstall the following from your phones ASAP:





Chip Winner 2048

iSecurity - Virus Cleaner

Quick Loan Pro

Calculator Lock – Photos Vault

Pixel Battle

Ztime:Earn cash rewards easily

Pop Stone 2 - Match 3 Game

Gem Puzzle

Real Money:Play Games Earn

Vast VPN - Secure VPN Proxy

Fast Booster Box

Channel3

Make Money - Game Time

Woohoo - Real Cash Games

Earn Money: Squid Game

Cash Game: Money Puppy

LuckyYou

Hello VPN-Fast & Secure

Dong Bao

HotBuku-Alat Pembaca Novel Profesional dan Populer

Yeloli Princess Makeup

Mnogo Monet

Yeloli Princess Makeup

UangNyata:hasilkan & permainan

Fast Loan Plus

Crazy Christmas Tree

Pop Diamonds

Cash All - Earn real money

Merge snack-Overfood

Vegas Coin Pusher

Crazy Cut Money

Lucky Cashman-Real Money&Paid

Lucky Slots: Real Money& Spin

TappyCoins

Pet Connect - cute pets match

Lucky Coin Pusher -3D

Money Tree Garden

Chips Winner

Mega Win Slots

SuperFastVPN-UnlimitedVPN

Magical Pet:Pop Match

Neutral Solitaire

BTC Linked

Lucky Dog Videos

Hexa Link - 2248 Connect Puzzle

Ganho Casual

Bitcoin 2 Moon

Pop Pop Balls

Fruits Legend: Farm Frenzy

Fruit Bubble Smash

BTC Fall

Sweet Fruit Smash

Funny Hoop

Go Break

Step Going

Funny Block

Squid Gem

Lucky Cube Blast

Cube Master 3D

Merge Crazy Bal

Grand Win Solitaire

ChipWin To 21:Merge game

Bubble Shooter Hero

Bingo Day: Lucky to Win

Cookie Crush

Winning Slot : Mystic Pharaoh

HexaPop Link 2248

Dropping Balls

Crazy Magic Ball

Bird Linked

BigBang PopStar - Pongs Puzzle

Chain One Line

Jewels Crush Fever - Match 3 Jewel Blast

Tropical Fruit Blast

Bubble Spinner

Merge hexagon jewel - Match 3

Random Dice

Jelly Connect

Monster Link- Match Blast

Block Crush

Birds Merge

Idle Dinosaurs

Kitty Blast: Lucky Pet 2022!

Go Jump

Knife Master

Macaron Match

Crazy Cut Money

Mood to Pop

Smash King

Lucky Eggs - Win Big Rewards

Mystery Solitaire Tycoon

candy kaboom

Dice Master: Jump Jump

Mega Jackpot Slot: Cash Winner

Dreamlike Candy：Sweet Merge

Candy Winner

Block Puzzle

Desert tree: Cash Grow Game

Macaron Boom

Word Games: Big Win

Vegas Cash Casino

Cube 2048

Crazy Pop Tree

Vegas Bingo

Street Soccer Game

Real Money Slots & Spin to Win

Bingo County: Amazing 2022

Crazy Bomb

Cookie Macaron

Circus coin pusher

Ludo Magic

Mystery Miner Tycoon

Slots Pop!

Bitcoin Master

Happy Fruit

Blackjack 21: Cash Poker

Forest Puzzle

Hex Puzzle

2048 Lucky Cube

Solitaire legend

Cake Master: Cream Legend

Crazy Fruit Crush

Boom Match

Funny Macaron

Cute Macaron Zumba

Food Merger

Holic Macaron

Dessert Match Kitchen

Macaron Bubble

Bingo Slots

Sea Big Bang

Cute Liner

Puppy Fruit Slice

Crazy Zumba Fruit

Funny Hex Merge

Cash Storm Slots: Real MoneyChatMate

Bingo Magic Zoo: 2022 Journey

Farm Blast - Match Game

Shake Shake Sheep

Cat Party

Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch

Mega Lightning Slots

BitCoin Connect

Bitcoin Master -Mine Bitcoins!

Solitaire Mega : Win Big

Lucky Aquarium

Happy Farm Slots-harvest & win

Crazy Cash Dozer

Maya Merge - 2248 Hexa Puzzle

Bank Bingo Slot

Lucky cube

Diamond Miner: Surprises

Foodie Tiler

Lucky Crush

Lucky Woody Match-Block Blast

Bingo Club-Lucky to win

Nice PopLink 2248

Tiler Master

Food to pop

Fun Block Puzzle Game 2022

Coin Defender

Cash master

Happy Merge Bang

Block BigBang

Dominoes - Royal Master

Royal Knight Slice

Cookie Smash

Candy Pop Star

Lucky For Happy

Happy 2048

Merge Lucky Puppies

Holiday 2048

2248 Linked

Street Football Star

Fruit Spin Blast

Magic Balls

Joy Match 3D

Classic Diamond Slots: Cash

Super Jump

Slot Club

Lucky Tile Match: Triple Crush

Relx cash

Chain Block 3D

Metaverse Merge

Block Master - Brain Games

Fruit Cutting Killer

Gem Smash

Smash Master

Dessert Crush

BuzzVideo-Earn money app

Tunai Instan

ClipClaps - Reward your interest



If you missed last week's mobile security alert, you should know that SpinOk is among the most insidious types of malware discovered of late, infiltrating your Android phones through marketing SDKs (software development kits) that even app developers might confuse as innocuous.





The end goal, however, is often to gather personal data and files from unsuspecting users and transfer all that to remote servers for various shady purposes. Under no circumstance you should keep any of the apps listed above installed on your mobile device, even if you have reason to believe developers have removed the spying code via recent updates. After all, you know what they say about people who are fooled twice by the same wrongdoer.