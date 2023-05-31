Delete these Android apps right now if you're among the 400 million+ users spied on by them





You know that single app we told you about last week that started off kosher and gained privacy-violating capabilities nearly a year after its original Google Play release thanks to a seemingly innocuous update?





Now there are no less than 101 (other) apps found to contain spyware-injecting modules, and just in case that number isn't enough to send chills down your spine, here's another: 421 million. That's how many combined Play Store downloads the titles listed below have managed to collect (at the very least), and theoretically, that's also how many people are at risk of being spied on.

The culprits





Noizz: video editor with music

Zapya - File Transfer, Share

VFly: video editor&video maker

MVBit - MV video status maker

Biugo - video maker&video editor

Crazy Drop

Cashzine - Earn money reward

Fizzo Novel - Reading Offline

CashEM: Get Rewards

Tick: watch to earn

Bank Bingo Slot

Bingo-J

Jelly Connect

Mega Win Slots

Lucky Clover Bingo

Jackpot King - Coin Pusher

Owl Pop Mania

Daily Step

Get Rich Scanner

Star Quiz

Lucky Jackpot Pusher

Pic Pro - AI Photo Enhancer

PlayBox: Rewarded Play

Mission Guru: Brain Boost

Bubble Connect - puzzle match

Novelah - Read fiction & novel

InstaCash:Earn rewards

VibeTik

Bingo Tour

Coin Big Bang

Gold Miner Coin Dozer

Match Fun 3D

SurveyKing - Earn from surveys

Holiday Solitaire Party

Step Counter:Keep Fit

Survey Cash - Earn Easy Cash

BitCoin Connect

Mega Blast Tree

Treasure Scanner

Mega Coin Dozer

TT Tube:Short Video

Space Pop: Bubble Shooter

WOW Domino

Cake Factory: Pop Match3

Solitaire Arena

Domino Master

Royal Fishing Party

Piggy Rush Slot

Fruit BigBang

Solitaire Go: TriPeaks

Casino Royale: Wild Slots

Coin Vibe

Lucky Word Club

Money Gun - Earn money easily

Weather & Rewards - Real Money

Witch Slots 2

Fruit Drop

Bingo Joy

Video Tube: Cash Back

Digger Master - Casino slots

Trend Games

Make Money & Earn Cash Rewards

bucksfir

NovelFun

PixMania: Ganhe prêmios no pix

MemGuru

Candy Gas

Cash Prizes - Earn Rewards App

Gamony : Make Money Everyday

OhCash

Youth Rewards - Cash App

Fantasy Pusher

Money Game-Win Real Cash

Smart Walk

Mania Vegas Slots

Tap Away 3D

StepWin-Pedometer & Step Tracker

Queen Match-Triple Tile Master

Fast Wallet-Earn Money & games

Lion Coin: The King of Rewards

Reweize: Earn Rewards

SWE Rewards "Swedswap"

Blitz Slots

Water Puzzle Captain

Money Tube: Video Player

DigiWards

Bitcoin Cash Giveaway

Money Well:Play game & earn cash

Stars Coin

Colo Chess

Alaa win play

Lucky Money - Real Money Games

Puzzle Cash

Jackpot bingo Slots

Pop Rewards

Play Tube

Loto Scratch and Win

Game Reward- Real Money Games

Parking Inc. 3D

Maya Merge

Royal Dice Party

ChipWin To 21:Merge game

The issue





Beyond simply flooding your phone with ads and slowing down its performance or, well, ticking you off while you're trying to have a little fun with some casual card games or video editing tools, all these apps are currently hiding or have hidden at some point in their existence the malicious ability to collect information on files stored on your devices sans user approval.









Even worse, the spyware-containing marketing SDK (software development kit) attached to these apps can transfer files from your Android phone to remote servers without your knowledge, as well as gather all kinds of sensitive data related to different sensors that can then be used to track your every move, both on and offline.





The truly scary thing about the above list is that it includes many titles still available for Play Store installation, the first ten of which are hugely popular and not that poorly reviewed.





That's because a number of apps, like Zapya, have actually gotten rid of their trojan modules with recent updates, suggesting their developers were not aware of the spyware that was added by third-party advertisers and bad actors.



