Delete these Android apps right now if you're among the 400 million+ users spied on by them
There have been a lot of different security threats and vulnerabilities discovered across a wide range of Android apps over the years, but it's hard to remember a malware-spreading campaign quite as scary as the latest one documented by Doctor Web researchers.
You know that single app we told you about last week that started off kosher and gained privacy-violating capabilities nearly a year after its original Google Play release thanks to a seemingly innocuous update?
Now there are no less than 101 (other) apps found to contain spyware-injecting modules, and just in case that number isn't enough to send chills down your spine, here's another: 421 million. That's how many combined Play Store downloads the titles listed below have managed to collect (at the very least), and theoretically, that's also how many people are at risk of being spied on.
The culprits
- Noizz: video editor with music
- Zapya - File Transfer, Share
- VFly: video editor&video maker
- MVBit - MV video status maker
- Biugo - video maker&video editor
- Crazy Drop
- Cashzine - Earn money reward
- Fizzo Novel - Reading Offline
- CashEM: Get Rewards
- Tick: watch to earn
- Bank Bingo Slot
- Bingo-J
- Jelly Connect
- Mega Win Slots
- Lucky Clover Bingo
- Jackpot King - Coin Pusher
- Owl Pop Mania
- Daily Step
- Get Rich Scanner
- Star Quiz
- Lucky Jackpot Pusher
- Pic Pro - AI Photo Enhancer
- PlayBox: Rewarded Play
- Mission Guru: Brain Boost
- Bubble Connect - puzzle match
- Novelah - Read fiction & novel
- InstaCash:Earn rewards
- VibeTik
- Bingo Tour
- Coin Big Bang
- Gold Miner Coin Dozer
- Match Fun 3D
- SurveyKing - Earn from surveys
- Holiday Solitaire Party
- Step Counter:Keep Fit
- Survey Cash - Earn Easy Cash
- BitCoin Connect
- Mega Blast Tree
- Treasure Scanner
- Mega Coin Dozer
- TT Tube:Short Video
- Space Pop: Bubble Shooter
- WOW Domino
- Cake Factory: Pop Match3
- Solitaire Arena
- Domino Master
- Royal Fishing Party
- Piggy Rush Slot
- Fruit BigBang
- Solitaire Go: TriPeaks
- Casino Royale: Wild Slots
- Coin Vibe
- Lucky Word Club
- Money Gun - Earn money easily
- Weather & Rewards - Real Money
- Witch Slots 2
- Fruit Drop
- Bingo Joy
- Video Tube: Cash Back
- Digger Master - Casino slots
- Trend Games
- Make Money & Earn Cash Rewards
- bucksfir
- NovelFun
- PixMania: Ganhe prêmios no pix
- MemGuru
- Candy Gas
- Cash Prizes - Earn Rewards App
- Gamony : Make Money Everyday
- OhCash
- Youth Rewards - Cash App
- Fantasy Pusher
- Money Game-Win Real Cash
- Smart Walk
- Mania Vegas Slots
- Tap Away 3D
- StepWin-Pedometer & Step Tracker
- Queen Match-Triple Tile Master
- Fast Wallet-Earn Money & games
- Lion Coin: The King of Rewards
- Reweize: Earn Rewards
- SWE Rewards "Swedswap"
- Blitz Slots
- Water Puzzle Captain
- Money Tube: Video Player
- DigiWards
- Bitcoin Cash Giveaway
- Money Well:Play game & earn cash
- Stars Coin
- Colo Chess
- Alaa win play
- Lucky Money - Real Money Games
- Puzzle Cash
- Jackpot bingo Slots
- Pop Rewards
- Play Tube
- Loto Scratch and Win
- Game Reward- Real Money Games
- Parking Inc. 3D
- Maya Merge
- Royal Dice Party
- ChipWin To 21:Merge game
The issue
Beyond simply flooding your phone with ads and slowing down its performance or, well, ticking you off while you're trying to have a little fun with some casual card games or video editing tools, all these apps are currently hiding or have hidden at some point in their existence the malicious ability to collect information on files stored on your devices sans user approval.
This is an incredibly popular app that you should probably delete or avoid downloading from Google Play.
Even worse, the spyware-containing marketing SDK (software development kit) attached to these apps can transfer files from your Android phone to remote servers without your knowledge, as well as gather all kinds of sensitive data related to different sensors that can then be used to track your every move, both on and offline.
The truly scary thing about the above list is that it includes many titles still available for Play Store installation, the first ten of which are hugely popular and not that poorly reviewed.
That's because a number of apps, like Zapya, have actually gotten rid of their trojan modules with recent updates, suggesting their developers were not aware of the spyware that was added by third-party advertisers and bad actors.
While some titles were pulled by Google upon Dr. Web's discoveries, others evidently got pardoned, which could mean they are now completely safe to use. But are you willing to take that risk and can you trust a developer that either wanted to spy on you and was caught red-handed or never had that intention yet allowed malware to spread freely through its apps?
