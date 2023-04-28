You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware





While that particular security threat is officially behind us all, a new and extremely similar one has been discovered by the same McAfee researchers in the meantime, wreaking havoc on tens of millions of Android devices around the world.

What is this issue all about?





seem a little less harmful at first glance, doing, well, exactly what the name suggests. Although it's part of the same large and malicious adware family as the previously identified "Goldoson" virus, this "HiddenAds" campaign mighta little less harmful at first glance, doing, well, exactly what the name suggests.





Specifically, around 35 million (!!!) Android users worldwide have apparently been served ads in the background of their mobile gaming sessions recently with the main purpose of generating unlawful revenue for various shady companies and individuals.









That sounds like something that won't greatly impact your user experience or data privacy, but anyone who's ever accidentally installed this type of malware before knows precisely how annoying it can be to notice your phone slow down, freeze, or crash out of nowhere without being able to identify the culprit.





If you've experienced something like that of late, it's possible that your mobile device is infected with "HiddenAds"... or a similar malware, especially if you happen to occasionally share said device with a child between the ages of 5 and, say, 15.





That's because every single malicious app found to be part of this specific adware group emulates or, let's be honest, downright rips off Mojang's hugely popular Minecraft game. We're talking incredibly similar titles mixing up the words "block", "diamond", "craft", "sword", "monster", "forrest", "builder", and "rainbow" in slightly different ways to draw the attention of the most vulnerable mobile users of all.

These are all the apps you need to delete ASAP





Block Box Master Diamond

Craft Sword Mini Fun

Block Box Skyland Sword

Craft Monster Crazy Sword

Block Pro Forrest Diamond

Block Game Skyland Forrest

Block Rainbow Sword Dragon

Craft Rainbow Mini Builder

Block Forrest Tree Crazy

Craft Clever Monster Castle

Block Monster Diamond Dragon

Craft World Fun Robo

Block Pixelart Tree Pro

Craft Mini Lucky Fun

Block Earth Skyland World

Block Rainbow Monster Castle

Block Fun Rainbow Builder

Craft Dragon Diamond Robo

Block World Tree Monster

Block Diamond Boy Pro

Block Lucky Master Earth

Craft Forrest Mini Fun

Craft Sword City Pro

Block Loki Monster Builder

Block Boy Earth Mini

Block Crazy Builder City

Craft Sword Vip Pixelart

Block City Fun Diamond

Craft City Loki Rainbow

Craft Boy Clever Sun

Block City Dragon Sun

Craft Loki Forrest Monster

Lokicraft: Forrest Survival 3D

Craft Castle Sun Rain

Craft Game Earth World

Craft Lucky Castle Builder

Craftsman: Building City 2022

Craft Rainbow Pro Rain



If you're thinking of discarding this threat as minor and unimportant... don't. That's because the malicious Android games listed above are ordered by popularity, starting with a title that was downloaded more than 10 million titles and three more with 5 million+ Google Play installs under their belt (each).









So, yeah, if you're not extremely careful about every single thing you or your kid downloads from the official Play Store every single day, odds are your phone might need a little spring cleaning. And quickly! That's especially true if you live in the US, Canada, South Korea, or Brazil, which were apparently the main countries targeted by this malware-spreading campaign.





For its part, Google seems to have fulfilled its secondary task of cleaning up the Play Store of these apps after failing the primary goal of keeping such threats away to begin with. But that doesn't mean anything if you don't also locate these apps and delete them from your devices before they can spread their tentacles and start performing other shady background activities besides pushing ads for dirty money.