Cracked your Galaxy S26 Ultra screen and have no coverage? Samsung has news for you
Late enrollment for Care+ is open again, and the timing might save you real money.
Samsung Care+ enrollment normally closes 60 days after purchase, but the window is open again through June 30. | Image by Samsung
If you skipped the protection plan when you bought your Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung just handed you a do-over, and unlike a fresh iPhone 17 Pro Max purchase, this one barely dents your wallet.
Normally, you can only add Care+ within 60 days of buying your device. That rule is the whole reason this matters, since plenty of people walk out of checkout without it and then have no way back in.
This time, the door stays open through June 30, 2026. Samsung is also running a 16% discount on eligible plans, with some starting around $9 per month depending on your device.
The lower standard tier still handles cracked screens, cracked glass, and accidental damage repairs for a service fee. We walked through these same Theft and Loss perks when Samsung ran an almost identical enrollment window last year.
That pattern is good news and a reason not to panic-buy. If you miss June 30, history says another window will likely come around, so there is no need to rush a decision you are unsure about.
The math still favors the careful buyer. With flagship prices climbing every year, spending a few dollars a month to protect a phone you already own beats eating the full cost of a cracked S26 Ultra screen out of pocket. We made a similar case when Samsung added free unlimited same-day repairs to the program.
I would not treat June 30 like a countdown clock, though. Samsung keeps reopening this door, the discount is nice rather than essential, and a $9 plan is only smart money if you would actually use the coverage. Read the deductible and claim limits for your area first, then buy it because you know your habits, not because a banner told you the clock is ticking.
You can check pricing for your specific device on Samsung's site.
If you want more takes like this, come find me on X and Threads, where I talk phones way more than I probably should.
What Samsung just opened upSamsung is reopening Samsung Care+ enrollment for Galaxy owners who missed the original signup window. The news comes from the company's own announcement in their newsroom.
Normally, you can only add Care+ within 60 days of buying your device. That rule is the whole reason this matters, since plenty of people walk out of checkout without it and then have no way back in.
This time, the door stays open through June 30, 2026. Samsung is also running a 16% discount on eligible plans, with some starting around $9 per month depending on your device.
What the plan actually coversSamsung Care+ is the company's answer to AppleCare+, and the coverage scales with the tier you pick.
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A travel mishap is exactly the kind of accident Samsung Care+ is built to cover. | Image by Samsung
Samsung Care+ Theft and Loss benefits
- Up to three device replacements per year if your phone is lost or stolen
- Same-day replacement on covered claims
- Unlimited repairs for accidental damage like drops and spills
- $0 battery and screen replacements in certain situations
- Coverage for mechanical breakdowns once the standard warranty runs out
The lower standard tier still handles cracked screens, cracked glass, and accidental damage repairs for a service fee. We walked through these same Theft and Loss perks when Samsung ran an almost identical enrollment window last year.
When it comes to protecting your phone, what do you do?
Why this matters to Galaxy ownersHere is the part worth slowing down for. This is not a one-off act of generosity, because Samsung has now reopened late enrollment several times, including a 20% discount window in late 2024 and another stretch in 2025.
That pattern is good news and a reason not to panic-buy. If you miss June 30, history says another window will likely come around, so there is no need to rush a decision you are unsure about.
The fine printThe coverage does come with fine print, though, and buyers notice. On Reddit, one Galaxy Fold owner who added the Theft and Loss plan openly wondered whether cases and screen protectors were even worth it anymore, and the top reply flagged the catch: depending on your location, you still pay a deductible and there is a limit on how often you can claim. That is anecdotal, but it lines up with how these plans actually work.
A Galaxy Fold owner who bought Care+ with Theft and Loss questions whether cases and screen protectors are still worth it. | Image by Reddit
The math still favors the careful buyer. With flagship prices climbing every year, spending a few dollars a month to protect a phone you already own beats eating the full cost of a cracked S26 Ultra screen out of pocket. We made a similar case when Samsung added free unlimited same-day repairs to the program.
My honest read on whether it's worth itI land on the side of consider it, but skip the urgency. If you go caseless or you are simply accident-prone, the Theft and Loss tier earns its keep, and same-day replacement is the feature that separates this from cheaper third-party insurance.
I would not treat June 30 like a countdown clock, though. Samsung keeps reopening this door, the discount is nice rather than essential, and a $9 plan is only smart money if you would actually use the coverage. Read the deductible and claim limits for your area first, then buy it because you know your habits, not because a banner told you the clock is ticking.
You can check pricing for your specific device on Samsung's site.
If you want more takes like this, come find me on X and Threads, where I talk phones way more than I probably should.
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