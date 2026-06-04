Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

Cracked your Galaxy S26 Ultra screen and have no coverage? Samsung has news for you

Late enrollment for Care+ is open again, and the timing might save you real money.

0
Johanna Romero
By
Samsung
Add as a preferred source on Google
Illustration of a Galaxy phone owner at a Samsung Care+ counter speaking with a store representative, with the Samsung Care+ logo on the wall.
Samsung Care+ enrollment normally closes 60 days after purchase, but the window is open again through June 30. | Image by Samsung
If you skipped the protection plan when you bought your Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung just handed you a do-over, and unlike a fresh iPhone 17 Pro Max purchase, this one barely dents your wallet.

What Samsung just opened up

Samsung is reopening Samsung Care+ enrollment for Galaxy owners who missed the original signup window. The news comes from the company's own announcement in their newsroom.

Normally, you can only add Care+ within 60 days of buying your device. That rule is the whole reason this matters, since plenty of people walk out of checkout without it and then have no way back in.

This time, the door stays open through June 30, 2026. Samsung is also running a 16% discount on eligible plans, with some starting around $9 per month depending on your device.

What the plan actually covers

Samsung Care+ is the company's answer to AppleCare+, and the coverage scales with the tier you pick.

Recommended For You


Samsung Care+ Theft and Loss benefits

  • Up to three device replacements per year if your phone is lost or stolen
  • Same-day replacement on covered claims
  • Unlimited repairs for accidental damage like drops and spills
  • $0 battery and screen replacements in certain situations
  • Coverage for mechanical breakdowns once the standard warranty runs out

The lower standard tier still handles cracked screens, cracked glass, and accidental damage repairs for a service fee. We walked through these same Theft and Loss perks when Samsung ran an almost identical enrollment window last year.

When it comes to protecting your phone, what do you do?
0 Votes


Why this matters to Galaxy owners

Here is the part worth slowing down for. This is not a one-off act of generosity, because Samsung has now reopened late enrollment several times, including a 20% discount window in late 2024 and another stretch in 2025.

That pattern is good news and a reason not to panic-buy. If you miss June 30, history says another window will likely come around, so there is no need to rush a decision you are unsure about.

The fine print

The coverage does come with fine print, though, and buyers notice. On Reddit, one Galaxy Fold owner who added the Theft and Loss plan openly wondered whether cases and screen protectors were even worth it anymore, and the top reply flagged the catch: depending on your location, you still pay a deductible and there is a limit on how often you can claim. That is anecdotal, but it lines up with how these plans actually work.



The math still favors the careful buyer. With flagship prices climbing every year, spending a few dollars a month to protect a phone you already own beats eating the full cost of a cracked S26 Ultra screen out of pocket. We made a similar case when Samsung added free unlimited same-day repairs to the program.

My honest read on whether it's worth it

I land on the side of consider it, but skip the urgency. If you go caseless or you are simply accident-prone, the Theft and Loss tier earns its keep, and same-day replacement is the feature that separates this from cheaper third-party insurance.

I would not treat June 30 like a countdown clock, though. Samsung keeps reopening this door, the discount is nice rather than essential, and a $9 plan is only smart money if you would actually use the coverage. Read the deductible and claim limits for your area first, then buy it because you know your habits, not because a banner told you the clock is ticking.

You can check pricing for your specific device on Samsung's site.

If you want more takes like this, come find me on X and Threads, where I talk phones way more than I probably should.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero is a Senior News Writer at PhoneArena, covering mobile technology news across Android, iOS, wearables, and the Google ecosystem she knows best. Drawing on 15 years in IT and tech support from 2007 to 2022, she brings a user-friendly eye for the practical features and lesser-known tricks readers care about. Google named her an official #TeamPixel member in 2022, and she also reviews the latest devices on her YouTube channel, JoJo the Techie.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
Verizon closes on $1 billion spectrum buy but customers are still not delighted
Verizon closes on $1 billion spectrum buy but customers are still not delighted
iPhone 18 Pro leaked battery capacities reveal some disappointing news
iPhone 18 Pro leaked battery capacities reveal some disappointing news
What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed
What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team