Missed adding Samsung Care+ for your new Galaxy? It’s not too late, but you got limited time

What the plan covers

Unlimited repairs for accidental damage from handling (like drops and spills).

Same day $0 cracked screen and back glass repairs (for the front display).

Battery replacements.

Theft and Loss coverage, which provides device replacements, often on the same day.

Coverage for mechanical breakdowns after the standard warranty ends.

Access to Samsung's authorized repair network using genuine parts.





Who can sign up and when

This offer is specifically for customers who own the following devices but didn't enroll in Care+ initially:



Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra









Device protection plans always come with a cost, but they can provide real peace of mind, especially for premium gadgets. Flagship phones like the Galaxy S25 series and particularly foldables like the Z Fold6 are expensive pieces of technology, and repair costs without insurance can be substantial. While competitors like Apple offer AppleCare+, and carriers have their own plans, Samsung's offering includes perks like the $0 screen repair and uses its own certified network.



The open enrollment period runs from May 1, 2025, through June 15, 2025. You can enroll directly through the samsungcareplus.com website, though it should be noted that new customers are required to complete a diagnostic assessment of their device(s) before their plan can be activated. This can be done online, and Samsung will provide video instructions via email to make sure the device that is being enrolled doesn't have any previous damage.

Samsung mentions the plan costs between $0.32 and $0.58 per day, depending on the device. Thinking about the approaching summer, which often means more time outdoors and increased risk of accidents, this might be a good time to weigh that daily cost against a potentially hefty repair charge later on. For many, knowing that a drop, spill, or even theft won't lead to a huge unexpected bill could be well worth the subscription price. It's good to have options.

Samsung has announced a limited-time open enrollment period for its Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss plan. This gives owners of several recent high-end Galaxy devices, who didn't sign up when they first bought them, another chance to get comprehensive device protection.Usually, you have to add Samsung Care+ right when you purchase your phone or tablet. So, this open enrollment is a notable opportunity if you initially skipped the protection plan but have since reconsidered, maybe after a close call or seeing a friend's repair bill. The enrollment window opens today, May 1, 2025.If you sign up during this period, here’s what the Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss plan includes: