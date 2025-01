Samsung Care+ now offers free unlimited same-day repairs

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You also get up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung





Another option is third-party insurance providers like SquareTrade or Asurion. These companies offer similar coverage to carrier plans, but they might have different pricing and coverage options. It's worth comparing different plans to see which one best fits your needs and budget.



Some people choose to go without any protection plan at all. They might be willing to take the risk, especially if they're careful with their devices. Or maybe they have an older device that they're not as worried about.



Personally, I've always opted for some kind of protection plan. I'm a bit clumsy, so I know it's only a matter of time before I drop my phone. Knowing that I can get it fixed without breaking the bank gives me peace of mind.



Now, you might be wondering why Samsung decided to make this change. Well, it's likely part of their strategy to provide more value to their customers. Let's face it, accidents happen, and a cracked screen can be a major inconvenience. By offering free repairs, Samsung is giving its customers peace of mind and building loyalty.Of course, Samsung isn't the only company offering device protection. You've also got options like carrier protection plans from companies like Verizon AT&T , and T-Mobile . These plans typically cover a range of issues, from cracked screens to water damage, and even theft or loss. They usually come with a monthly fee and a deductible that you pay when you file a claim.