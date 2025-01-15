Samsung Care+ now offers free unlimited same-day repairs

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Another option is third-party insurance providers like SquareTrade or Asurion. These companies offer similar coverage to carrier plans, but they might have different pricing and coverage options. It's worth comparing different plans to see which one best fits your needs and budget.Some people choose to go without any protection plan at all. They might be willing to take the risk, especially if they're careful with their devices. Or maybe they have an older device that they're not as worried about.Personally, I've always opted for some kind of protection plan. I'm a bit clumsy, so I know it's only a matter of time before I drop my phone. Knowing that I can get it fixed without breaking the bank gives me peace of mind.This move by Samsung definitely makes their Care+ program more appealing. Hopefully we see other companies follow suit and offer more competitive protection plans in the future.