Samsung Care+ now offers free unlimited same-day repairs
Samsung has just made a major change to its Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss program. Starting now, they're offering unlimited same-day cracked screen repairs for free! This is a huge drop from the previous $29 fee and applies to both new and existing customers.
So, if you've got a Galaxy phone, tablet, or watch covered by Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss, you can head to one of over 700 authorized repair locations across the US and get your screen fixed the same day, without having to shell out any extra cash. This is a pretty big deal considering how often we hear about cracked screens.
Now, you might be wondering why Samsung decided to make this change. Well, it's likely part of their strategy to provide more value to their customers. Let's face it, accidents happen, and a cracked screen can be a major inconvenience. By offering free repairs, Samsung is giving its customers peace of mind and building loyalty.
Of course, Samsung isn't the only company offering device protection. You've also got options like carrier protection plans from companies like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. These plans typically cover a range of issues, from cracked screens to water damage, and even theft or loss. They usually come with a monthly fee and a deductible that you pay when you file a claim.
Another option is third-party insurance providers like SquareTrade or Asurion. These companies offer similar coverage to carrier plans, but they might have different pricing and coverage options. It's worth comparing different plans to see which one best fits your needs and budget.
Personally, I've always opted for some kind of protection plan. I'm a bit clumsy, so I know it's only a matter of time before I drop my phone. Knowing that I can get it fixed without breaking the bank gives me peace of mind.
Samsung Care+ Theft and Loss pricing structure. | Image credit — Samsung
Some people choose to go without any protection plan at all. They might be willing to take the risk, especially if they're careful with their devices. Or maybe they have an older device that they're not as worried about.
This move by Samsung definitely makes their Care+ program more appealing. Hopefully we see other companies follow suit and offer more competitive protection plans in the future.
