Cheaper Pixelsnap stand and a new 67W dual-port adapter for the Pixel 10 series revealed in a leak









It's important to mention that the existence of this 67W power adapter doesn't mean the Pixel 10 series is going to support 67W wired charging speeds. According to the latest rumors, the charging will cap at 30W for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL.



But the listings bring other good news concerning the price. The new 67W charger is listed for CA$79 (~$57 USD), which is double the price of last year's 45W brick. The good news is the price of the Pixelsnap Charger stand, listed for CA$99 (~$72 USD), is actually cheaper than the Pixel Stand 2.



Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy This year's Pixel 10 series is rumored (pretty much confirmed by all the leaks) to come with Qi2 support. This is the equivalent of MagSafe with magnets and wireless charging, plus the option for a wide variety of third-party accessories.



Pixel 10 series leaks and specs





The latest "grand" leak about the Pixel 10 family came from EVLEAKS , one of the most trustworthy sources when it comes to smartphone leaks and rumors. Most of the information was already out there, but let's recap what we expect from the event tomorrow.





Pixel 10 rumored specs:

6.3-inch Actua display;

Google Tensor G5 processor;

12GB RAM;

48 + 13 + 10.8MP triple rear-facing camera system;

20x zoom capabilities;

4k video recording support;

10.5MP front-facing camera with autofocus;

24+ hours of battery life;

Pixelsnap wireless charging.





The vanilla Pixel 10 comes with some nice upgrades in the hardware department, but it's not radically different from its predecessor. We have to wait and see how Google markets this one and what features lurk under the hood.



Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL specs:

6.3 and 6.8-inch Super Actua screens;

Google Tensor G5 chip;

16GB RAM;

50 + 48 + 48MP triple rear-facing camera system;

100x zoom;

8K video recording;

42MP front-facing camera with autofocus;

24+ hours of battery life;

Pixelsnap wireless charging.





The 100x zoom technology is something to be looking forward to, given how good Google's processing algorithms are. Again, no major differences from the last generation, just polishing some corners here and there.





8-inch Super Actua Flex primary display;

6.4-inch Actua secondary screen;

16GB RAM;

24+ hour battery life;

5000 mAh battery

Advanced triple rear camera with 20x zoom capabilities.





Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to bring some upgrades in the battery department, which is paramount when we have a device with two display, one of which a huge 8 incher. Other than that, we expect the camera system to be the same as the one on the Theis expected to bring some upgrades in the battery department, which is paramount when we have a device with two display, one of which a huge 8 incher. Other than that, we expect the camera system to be the same as the one on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold , which is not necessarily a bad thing.





What do you think about the new Pixels? What model are you interested in and do you plan on upgrading?