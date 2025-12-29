Amazon slashes up to $159 on the superb Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones
The headphones tick all the right boxes, making them an indispensable purchase.
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The retailer is selling the White Smoke color option for 30% off, which translates to $130 in savings. So, if you hurry up and pull the trigger on this deal right now, you’ll score a set for less than $300 instead of spending around $430. I don’t know about you, but for me, saving $130 on some of the best headphones on the market is an unmissable opportunity.
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That being said, you can actually save even more than $130 if you’re willing to go for the model in Deep Plum. Amazon has slashed $159 off its price, dropping this color option under $270. However, this is a limited-time deal, meaning it might expire soon. My personal advice is not to overthink it and just go ahead and get a pair regardless of the color, as these are worth every penny!
Rivalling the likes of Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and Apple’s AirPods Max, these puppies deliver high-quality, detailed sound right out of the box. And to make your experience even more immersive, they support head-tracking and 360-degree audio for a truly incredible listening experience. Additionally, they work with the Bose Music app, which comes with a built-in EQ, letting you tailor the audio exactly to your taste.
They are also perfect for long listening sessions. In addition to boasting a comfy design, they deliver up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. And for the times you need a quick top-up, a 15-minute charge will give you up to an additional two and a half hours, which is pretty sweet.
Of course, I can’t miss mentioning their superb ANC, which lets you enjoy your favorite songs without any distraction, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your thoughts—or concentrate on your job, if you like listening to music while working.
Overall, I think these are a bargain on Amazon right now, even though they’re still far from affordable. So, if you agree and think they fit the bill, don’t miss out—save with this deal while you can!
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