Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Amazon slashes up to $159 on the superb Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones

The headphones tick all the right boxes, making them an indispensable purchase.

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A set of QuietComfort Ultra headphones on a white background.
       View now at Amazon  
As a sound lover, I can’t tell you how crucial it is for me to listen to music in the best way possible. And if you feel the same way and are currently in the market for a set of new high-end wireless headphones, I believe Amazon’s deal on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra might be just what you’ve been looking for.

The retailer is selling the White Smoke color option for 30% off, which translates to $130 in savings. So, if you hurry up and pull the trigger on this deal right now, you’ll score a set for less than $300 instead of spending around $430. I don’t know about you, but for me, saving $130 on some of the best headphones on the market is an unmissable opportunity.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra in White Smoke: Save $130 on Amazon!

$130 off (30%)
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra, one of the best ANC headphones you can buy, are now $130 off on Amazon. This lets you get the model in White Smoke for under $300. With excellent sound quality and powerful noise cancellation, they’re an easy recommendation. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra in Deep Plum: Save $159 on Amazon!

$159 off (37%)
Alternatively, you can score a set in Deep Plum for $159 off its price. This brings the headphones to a new all-time low, letting you upgrade your listening experience for under $270. So, act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

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That being said, you can actually save even more than $130 if you’re willing to go for the model in Deep Plum. Amazon has slashed $159 off its price, dropping this color option under $270. However, this is a limited-time deal, meaning it might expire soon. My personal advice is not to overthink it and just go ahead and get a pair regardless of the color, as these are worth every penny!

Rivalling the likes of Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and Apple’s AirPods Max, these puppies deliver high-quality, detailed sound right out of the box. And to make your experience even more immersive, they support head-tracking and 360-degree audio for a truly incredible listening experience. Additionally, they work with the Bose Music app, which comes with a built-in EQ, letting you tailor the audio exactly to your taste.

They are also perfect for long listening sessions. In addition to boasting a comfy design, they deliver up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. And for the times you need a quick top-up, a 15-minute charge will give you up to an additional two and a half hours, which is pretty sweet.

Of course, I can’t miss mentioning their superb ANC, which lets you enjoy your favorite songs without any distraction, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your thoughts—or concentrate on your job, if you like listening to music while working.

Overall, I think these are a bargain on Amazon right now, even though they’re still far from affordable. So, if you agree and think they fit the bill, don’t miss out—save with this deal while you can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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