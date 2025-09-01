Non-Ultra Bose QuietComfort headphones offer top-notch sound at $120 off





We don’t know how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to act fast and score a pair of these incredible cans at a bargain price while it’s up for grabs on Amazon. After all, you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the bells and whistles you’re getting for just under $230. Save today! What makes these cans special, though, is the value for money they offer. While they aren’t Bose’s top-of-the-line headphones, the only things they miss out on are head-tracking and Immersive Audio, which is the company’s answer to Apple ’s Spatial Audio—a feature that makes the sound feel three-dimensional. In other words, you’ll enjoy unparalleled comfort along with high-quality sound that you can tailor to your taste through the built-in EQ in the Bose Music companion app.You’ll also enjoy high-end ANC. In fact, Bose is one of the companies with some of the best active noise-canceling technologies on the market, rivaled only by Sony. So, we can say for sure that these QuietComfort headphones stay true to their name by muting the world the moment you turn their ANC on.But wait, there’s more! As some of the best headphones on the market , these puppies also boast solid battery life, offering up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, delivering up to two and a half hours of playback after a quick 15-minute top-up.We don’t know how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to act fast and score a pair of these incredible cans at a bargain price while it’s up for grabs on Amazon. After all, you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the bells and whistles you’re getting for just under $230. Save today!

Music plays a vital role in our lives. It can cheer you up, calm you down, and even help a gym rat beat a personal record. That’s why listening to music in the best way possible is just crucial. Alas, to do that, you usually need high-end headphones, which is something your bank account won’t be too happy about. However, you can tell it to relax, as we found an unmissable deal on top-quality cans that even your bank account would want to get.The promo is available on Amazon and is for the non-Ultra Bose QuietComfort headphones, which are selling for $120 off. This means you can snag a pair for just under $230—a pretty great price considering these usually go for around $350. Sure, a third-party seller is offering the discount and handling the shipping, but you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed. Plus, the merchant has a high 97% positive rating, so we believe there’s nothing you should be concerned about.