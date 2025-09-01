Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Non-Ultra Bose QuietComfort headphones offer top-notch sound at $120 off

The headphones rank among the best on the market and are a real treat at their current price on Amazon.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a woman wearing Bose QuietComfort headphones.
Music plays a vital role in our lives. It can cheer you up, calm you down, and even help a gym rat beat a personal record. That’s why listening to music in the best way possible is just crucial. Alas, to do that, you usually need high-end headphones, which is something your bank account won’t be too happy about. However, you can tell it to relax, as we found an unmissable deal on top-quality cans that even your bank account would want to get.

The promo is available on Amazon and is for the non-Ultra Bose QuietComfort headphones, which are selling for $120 off. This means you can snag a pair for just under $230—a pretty great price considering these usually go for around $350. Sure, a third-party seller is offering the discount and handling the shipping, but you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed. Plus, the merchant has a high 97% positive rating, so we believe there’s nothing you should be concerned about.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: Now $120 OFF on Amazon!

$120 off (34%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a massive $120 discount on the high-end Bose QuietComfort headphones, letting you pick a pair up for just south of $230. The headphones deliver premium sound, have a comfy design and are among the best on the market. Act fast and save!
Buy at Amazon


What makes these cans special, though, is the value for money they offer. While they aren’t Bose’s top-of-the-line headphones, the only things they miss out on are head-tracking and Immersive Audio, which is the company’s answer to Apple’s Spatial Audio—a feature that makes the sound feel three-dimensional. In other words, you’ll enjoy unparalleled comfort along with high-quality sound that you can tailor to your taste through the built-in EQ in the Bose Music companion app.

You’ll also enjoy high-end ANC. In fact, Bose is one of the companies with some of the best active noise-canceling technologies on the market, rivaled only by Sony. So, we can say for sure that these QuietComfort headphones stay true to their name by muting the world the moment you turn their ANC on.

But wait, there’s more! As some of the best headphones on the market, these puppies also boast solid battery life, offering up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. Additionally, they support fast charging, delivering up to two and a half hours of playback after a quick 15-minute top-up.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to act fast and score a pair of these incredible cans at a bargain price while it’s up for grabs on Amazon. After all, you definitely don’t want to miss out on all the bells and whistles you’re getting for just under $230. Save today!

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 1

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 6

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Some T-Mobile users need to restart their phones [UPDATED]
Some T-Mobile users need to restart their phones [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
T-Mobile hurts its customers by making a huge blunder with one of its services
T-Mobile hurts its customers by making a huge blunder with one of its services

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless