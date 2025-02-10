The new Bose QuietComfort headphones are a no-brainer at this price on Amazon

The latest QuietComfort headphones are the successor to the legendary Bose QuietComfort 45 and are positioned just below the top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra. While they fall in the premium segment, they miss out on features such as Spatial Audio and head-tracking. Nonetheless, they still deliver an exceptional sound, making them the perfect choice if you want top-quality Bose cans without overspending. Plus, they work with the Bose Music app, which boasts its own EQ, allowing you to tailor their audio to your preferences.They also feature Bose's industry-leading ANC technology, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions. With up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can listen all day long. And if you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes of charging will give you up to two and a half hours of listening time.With their top-quality sound, incredible ANC, and solid battery life, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are worth every penny. So, don't miss out on getting them for less—tap the offer button in this article and place your order today!