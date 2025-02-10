The new Bose QuietComfort headphones are a no-brainer at this price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon may be offering the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones for $130 off, allowing you to snag a pair for just under $250, but if you're a Bose fan, you'll probably go for the high-end QuietComfort headphones instead, which are available at a similar price.
In addition to this generous $130 discount on Sennheiser's flagship headphones, Amazon is also offering a sweet $100 price cut on Bose's latest QuietComfort cans. This lets bargain hunters looking to upgrade their listening experience score a pair for south of $250. And just like with the Sennheiser Momentum 4, all color options of these Bose headphones are discounted right now, allowing you to get the paint job that best fits your taste. Just act fast and get a set now, as there's no telling how long this offer will be available and might end soon.
The latest QuietComfort headphones are the successor to the legendary Bose QuietComfort 45 and are positioned just below the top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra. While they fall in the premium segment, they miss out on features such as Spatial Audio and head-tracking. Nonetheless, they still deliver an exceptional sound, making them the perfect choice if you want top-quality Bose cans without overspending. Plus, they work with the Bose Music app, which boasts its own EQ, allowing you to tailor their audio to your preferences.
With their top-quality sound, incredible ANC, and solid battery life, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are worth every penny. So, don't miss out on getting them for less—tap the offer button in this article and place your order today!
They also feature Bose's industry-leading ANC technology, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions. With up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can listen all day long. And if you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes of charging will give you up to two and a half hours of listening time.
