Premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones receive hefty discount, becoming unbeatable bargain

Looking to score a nice deal on a set of high-end wireless headphones? Well, check out Amazon's offer on Sennheiser's flagship Momentum 4 cans.

Right now, you can score a pair for just under $250, saving you $130. This is quite the promo, given that the cans usually go for about $380. The best thing is that all color options are available at the same price, allowing you to get the model that best fits your style. You should hurry, though, as some of them have a 'limited-time deal' label and might expire soon.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $130 on Amazon!

$130 off (34%)
The premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 are discounted by $130 on Amazon. This allows you to score a pair for just under $250. The headphones offer premium sound, have capable ANC, and deliver up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time. Don't miss out—save now!
Buy at Amazon


The Momentum 4 are Sennheiser's top-of-the-line wireless cans. Since this is a company famous for its high-end audio products, it's only natural for its top wireless headphones to rank among the best on the market. As such, they offer premium sound and feel. You can also tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their Smart Control companion app.

What's more, they boast effective active noise cancellation technology, which stops pesky noises from ruining your experience, letting you listen to your songs in peace.

While their top-quality sound and capable ANC are great selling points, their biggest highlight isn't either of them—it's their battery life. Offering up to 56 hours of listening time with ANC on and up to 60 hours with it off, these headphones deliver one of the best battery performances in the wireless segment.

All in all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are worth every penny and are just unmissable at their current price on Amazon. That's why we encourage you not to waste any more time and grab a pair at a hefty discount now!
Preslav Mladenov
