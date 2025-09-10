The biggest iPhone upgrade in years is not the iPhone 17 Pro



Then we have a completely new model in the form of the Then we have a completely new model in the form of the iPhone Air . Some say it kind of replaced the iPhone Plus that hasn't been selling all that well in the past couple of years. The Air also comes with a distinct design, and it's very thin; that's its thing.



But somewhere between those announcements, under the radar, one iPhone model has just become one of the best packages you can get and probably the best deal in the iPhone 17 series. Some of you might've already guessed it right—it's the regular, or as we used to say, "vanilla" iPhone 17 . But somewhere between those announcements, under the radar, one iPhone model has just become one of the best packages you can get and probably the best deal in theseries. Some of you might've already guessed it right—it's the regular, or as we used to say, "vanilla"



The same price, lots of upgrades







This doesn't happen all that often. The iPhone 17 retains its $799 starting price, despite all the rumors about a potential hike, due to Trump's tariffs, economic headwinds, inflation, and whatnot.



iPhone 17 now sits so close to the smaller Pro in terms of specs that many people might not see the need to dish out $300 more for the now more expensive upper model. Apple might've just shot itself in the leg with this, as the regular now sits so close to the smaller Pro in terms of specs that many people might not see the need to dish out $300 more for the now more expensive upper model.



Let's get to all the things you're getting for your hard-earned $799. Let's get to all the things you're getting for your hard-earned $799.



More base storage







The obvious one is that the iPhone 17 now starts at 256GB base storage. And while Apple kind of used that argument to justify the price hike of the Pro, the company somehow managed to avoid increasing the price on the vanilla model.



Getting a 256GB flagship at $799 is pretty awesome, as both Samsung and Google ask the same for their respective 128GB models, the Getting a 256GB flagship at $799 is pretty awesome, as both Samsung and Google ask the same for their respective 128GB models, the Pixel 10 and the Galaxy S25 . Apple being generous with the onboard storage is something we're not used to, but I'll take it. And you probably should, too.



ProMotion for the masses







This one was long overdue, but it's still a substantial upgrade, and one that could probably sway a lot of people into upgrading to the iPhone 17 .



Actually, if we take a look at Apple's own comparison tool, the iPhone 17 seems to feature the exact same screen as the Pro model. The size, resolution, pixel density, refresh rate, and peak brightness—they're all the same. The screen tech used to be one of the big dividers between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones for such a long time that this feels a bit surreal to me.



Recommended Stories iPhone 17 proudly walks into the smartphone display future, or should I say present, as even $200 phones now have 120 Hz displays. Still, an awesome upgrade. Anyway, theproudly walks into the smartphone display future, or should I say present, as even $200 phones now have 120 Hz displays. Still, an awesome upgrade.



Wait, we get a camera upgrade as well?







The iPhone 17 might be the biggest overall upgrade Apple has done in years, as there are upgrades everywhere.



The ultrawide camera is now 48MP and looking identical to the one on the Pro models. Apple lists both as “Fusion” Ultra Wide snappers, which further bridges the gap between the Pro and the regular iPhone 17 . And furthermore, there’s macro support on the regular model for the first time.



Last but not least, the selfie camera has also been upgraded on all iPhone 17 models - Apple brought a new sensor on board - an 18MP square one that can do portrait and landscape selfies without the need to turn your phone. Last but not least, the selfie camera has also been upgraded on allmodels - Apple brought a new sensor on board - an 18MP square one that can do portrait and landscape selfies without the need to turn your phone.



Now the only thing separating the iPhone 17 and the Pro, camera-wise, is the telephoto lens (and the $300 price tag, but I'm pushing it here). If you don't need that 4x optical zoom and can live with 2x crops from the main sensor, you can save those $300 easily.



Variety and styling







I know this one's pretty subjective, but the iPhone 17 comes in more color options, including the classic Jet Black and White, which are both absent on the Pro models. The iPhone 17 is also the only model to keep the design intact from the previous generation, so if you're not too sure about the new direction Apple is going design-wise, it's a much safer bet.



The vanilla iPhone 17 is also substantially lighter than the Pro, and furthermore, the weight is probably distributed much more evenly, as this “Extended Plateau” camera housing looks pretty heavy on the Pro.



I personally really like the vertical dual-camera arrangement on the back and find it classic Apple, reminiscent of older and iconic models such as the iPhone X, for example. Again, that's pretty subjective, and if you want an orange iPhone, I guess the Pro is your only option. But if you want a black iPhone, then you have to get the vanilla model. So, there are pros and cons in this section.



Charging







We still don't have the exact battery capacities of the iPhone 17 series models, but looking at the charging situation, it seems that another big upgrade has taken place. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and the vanilla model are listed to get 50% charge in 20 minutes using 40W wired chargers.



So, we have bumped up charging speed compared to the previous non-Pro model, and also the same charging speeds between the current iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 . Another segregation point has been erased.



Both phones also support MagSafe wireless charging, offering up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 30W adapter or higher, so there you go - another upgrade for the non-Pro without touching that $799 starting price.





Conclusion







The iPhone 17 Pro is still better specs-wise, there's no doubt about it. It comes with one additional telephoto camera, and its A19 Pro chipset is faster. But… that’s about it. Are these differences enough to justify the $300 price difference? For me, the answer is no.





iPhone 17 is the better deal, and one of the I think theis the better deal, and one of the best iPhone deals in years.



What do you think about it? Go Pro or opt for the base model? Share your thoughts and don't forget to vote in our poll.