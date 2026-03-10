The biggest disruptor device of 2026 has arrived

Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Apple Editorials Laptops
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Apple MacBook Neo held in hand showing Liquid Retina display
The MacBook Neo is one serious threat, and a future icon. | Image by Apple
It is quite rare for Apple to introduce a new product, and even more so when it comes to MacBooks. Once in a while, though, it releases one that has the potential to disrupt a whole category, and the new Apple MacBook Neo might be one of those moments.

The MacBook Neo starts at just $599, making it the most affordable MacBook ever. It is aimed directly at students, who can purchase it for $100 less, dropping the price to $499. It is also suitable for first-time Mac buyers that might have defaulted to a Chromebook or a low-cost Windows laptop.

The thing is, no Chromebook or Windows alternative can really compete with what the Neo has to offer, which leads me to think Apple may have just created the most disruptive entry-level laptop in the industry.

A surprisingly capable machine



Yes, it is a laptop with a phone chipset, but let’s look at what Apple’s A18 Pro chip (featured in the iPhone 16 Pro) is actually capable of before dismissing it as trash.

In many workloads, the A18 Pro actually performs surprisingly close to Apple’s original M1 chip, particularly in single-threaded tasks that dominate everyday computing. For things like web browsing, messaging, office/school work, streaming media, and light photo editing, the A18 Pro is more than capable. That’s fitting for its price range.

The MacBook Neo is not trying to be a powerhouse machine for video editors or software developers. Instead, Apple built it in a way that would be more than sufficient for most types of work people actually do on their laptops.

It also brings hardware features like a powerful neural engine that can accelerate AI tools, photo effects, and other on-device tasks. It even supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing, making it capable of running games that support that feature.

But there’s also a strategic aspect to choosing the A18 Pro. The A-series chips are produced in massive volumes and have a mature supply chain, making them significantly cheaper to manufacture than the more complex M-series processors. That cost advantage is one of the key reasons Apple was able to hit such an aggressive price point.

Hardware highlights



Despite its budget positioning, the MacBook Neo still offers a surprisingly compelling spec sheet.

It features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, a fanless design, and a lightweight chassis weighing just 1.23 kg. Apple fitted a 36 Wh battery inside, which it claims can deliver up to 16 hours of video playback.

The battery life claims are particularly impressive when you consider that the far more expensive MacBook Air is rated for around 18 hours. In other words, the Neo comes within two hours of Apple’s flagship thin-and-light laptop while costing nearly half as much.

The Neo also ships with a 20 W charger in the box, and the efficiency of the A18 Pro means the Neo does not require a massive battery or cooling system to maintain its optimal performance.

For the typical student workflow, that combination of efficiency and portability is extremely appealing. Heck, it is appealing even if you are not a student and simply want a metal laptop with good performance and display.

A premium build at a budget price



And speaking about the build quality, perhaps the most surprising aspect of the MacBook Neo is its construction.

Most laptops at this price point rely heavily on plastic to keep costs down. Apple, however, opted for a fully aluminum chassis that feels far closer to its premium MacBooks than its price tag would suggest.

The result is a budget laptop that has no rival in terms of build quality and is unmistakably Apple: minimalist, solid, and well built.

For many buying their first laptop, the MacBook Neo will feel dramatically more premium than the Chromebooks and entry-level Windows machines that go for the same price.

The trade-offs Apple had to make


Besides the chipset, Apple made a few other smart compromises that helped it hit that $599 price tag.

One of the major setbacks of the MacBook Neo is that its memory caps out at just 8 GB, and it cannot be upgraded. Storage starts at 256 GB, with a 512 GB configuration available for $100 more.

There are several other small but noticeable features that are missing. The keyboard lacks backlighting, the trackpad does not include Apple’s usual haptic Force Touch system, and Touch ID is only available on the 512 GB storage model.

Apple also limited the Neo’s connectivity, including only two USB-C ports, with neither supporting Thunderbolt speeds, so transferring files will be rather slow. You also get pretty limited external display support, with support for one 4K monitor at 60 Hz.

None of these omissions are deal breakers for me, though, especially given the price. They are trade-offs that wouldn’t matter much to most students and users that don’t need their laptops for anything else than online work.

Apple’s biggest advantage: full control of the stack



What makes the MacBook Neo particularly interesting is that very few companies could realistically build a laptop like this.

Apple’s ability to combine its own chips, its own operating system, and its own hardware design allows it to squeeze far more efficiency out of lower-cost components than competitors typically can.

The A18 Pro chip, macOS optimization, and Apple’s battery efficiency all combine to produce a system that feels more powerful than its specs might suggest.

This level of vertical integration is something most laptop manufacturers simply cannot replicate, which is why the MacBook Neo could prove disruptive to the budget laptop industry.

A threat to the entire budget laptop market



The entry-level laptop segment has long been dominated by Chromebooks and inexpensive Windows machines.

Those devices usually rely on low-power processors, plastic construction, and mediocre displays to keep prices down.

But for roughly the same price as many mid-range Chromebooks, Apple now offers a laptop with an aluminum body, long battery life, and a capable processor.

Schools and students are likely to take notice quickly. With Apple’s strong education discounts bringing the price down to around $499, the Neo sounds like an extremely compelling option for school deployments.

One to remember


Video Thumbnail

The MacBook Neo is set to be as crucial and disruptive as the first MacBook Air was. If I had to bet, I would say that it will be remembered in history the same way.

It opens the doors to an entirely new group of buyers: students, families, and first-time Mac users who could not justify the cost of a new MacBook so far.

The combination of a capable chip, strong battery life, a premium build, and a surprisingly low price is too appealing to pass, and competitors are probably quaking in their boots.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations.
