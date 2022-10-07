Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Prime Day October phone deals: early offers are here

Deals Amazon Prime Day
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day October phone deals
The summer Prime Day 2022 may be over, but, luckily for all of us, Amazon has announced a second Prime Day event to happen October 11-12, called Prime Early Access Sale. And the early deals of the second Prime Day in the year have now started, with more exciting deals coming on Tuesday. We are now starting to see hot offers on tech products and even phones.

Now is a great time to be shopping for a new phone – you can either find it discounted as a part of the Prime Day October deals, or wait for Black Friday. This article will have all the best October Prime Day phone deals when they come up!

October Prime Day sale: early deals are now here


Amazon has launched some awesome early deals on phones for the Prime Day in October. As you can see, the Pixel 6 Pro is generously discounted right now, and so is the Galaxy S22. The budget-friendly Google Pixel 6a has now become even more affordable. Also, the 512GB Z Fold 4 is also discounted. The Motorola Edge+ from 2022, and the Moto G Stylus from 2022 are also discounted right now.

October Prime Day Galaxy S22 deal at Amazon: save $100

You can now save $100 on the unlocked Galaxy S22 at Amazon. This epic deal comes just in time for the October Prime Day sale event.
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Pixel 6 Pro deal: save 29%

Amazon has now discounted the Pixel 6 Pro and you can save 29% on this phone right now.
$259 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Pixel 6a deal: save 22%

Another great discount on a Pixel device is this October Prime Day deal on the Pixel 6a. You can now save 22% on this already affordable phone.
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB deal: save 22%

The Z Fold 4 with 512GB storage is now seeing its lowest price in 30 days at Amazon. You can now save 22% on this foldable phone.
$420 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Motorola Edge+ 2022 deal: save 30%

Another cool Motorola deal at Amazon discounts with 30% the Motorola Edge+ from 2022.
$300 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Moto G Stylus 2022 deal: save 33%

This awesome October Prime Day deal shaves off 33% of the retail price of the Moto G Stylus from 2022. Yes, that's $100 off!
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Now, let's talk about what more we can expect from the event on Tuesday.

October Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals: expectations


In July this year (the first Prime Day event), the offers on Samsung Galaxy phones were mind-blowingly awesome, to put it simply. Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung itself were in the deal race, each offering incredible offers on the latest and greatest from Samsung.

Unlocked Galaxy S22 phones were generously discounted on Amazon with Prime membership. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was selling for 30% off during the sale event! On the other hand, Samsung was offering (and still is for now) enormous trade-in discounts, $1100 off for the Ultra, by the way, on all its hottest phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
8.8

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Good

  • S Pen in a flagship, great for creatives
  • Industry-leading screen quality
  • Faster charging than before
  • 10X zoom camera is improved significantly
  • Video recording gets smoother stabilization
  • 4 years of major software updates!

The Bad

  • Battery life has gone down from the S21 Ultra
  • You get less RAM than last year
  • No microSD card slot, no headphone jack
  • Loudspeaker quality could be better
  • Jittery swiping, microstutter with gesture nav in One UI
Deal $10 at T-Mobile Deal $13 at AT&T Deal $13 at Verizon
Deal $450 at Samsung Deal $600 at Verizon Deal $350 at Samsung Deal $300 at Samsung Deal $100 at Verizon Deal $350 at AT&T $1050 at Amazon $308 at Walmart $1000 at Newegg $1000 at Target $1200 at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S22+
7.7

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Good

  • Superb display
  • Beautiful design
  • Adequate battery life
  • Good haptics and audio quality
  • Okay performance

The Bad

  • Image processing too extreme
  • Noisy low-light image quality
  • Not very ergonomic
  • Marginal improvements over Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Gets hot during gaming and heavier loads
Deal $250 at Samsung Deal $200 at T-Mobile Deal $300 at Samsung
Deal $0 at Verizon $810 at Amazon

The Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, Samsung's ever-so-growing-in-popularity foldable phones, were also retailing with slashed prices during the shopping event. The Z Fold 3 was 30% off unlocked at Amazon, while its Verizon-locked variant was $700 off at Best Buy! The Z Flip 3's Verizon version was $600 off at Best Buy (half of the phone's price, mind you!), so Verizon customers willing to get a foldable phone would have been very, very happy during Prime Day 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
9.0

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Good

  • Solid build and feel, stable hinge
  • Excellent screens in and out
  • Both displays are 120 Hz
  • Improved software experience for multitasking
  • Smooth performance
  • Good speakers

The Bad

  • Folded, the phone is awkwardly thick and tall
  • S Pen is a separate purchase, which means most will miss out
  • Still has visible crease
Deal $400 at Samsung Deal $800 at Samsung Deal $75 at BestBuy
Deal $1800 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $900 at T-Mobile Deal $1800 at T-Mobile Deal $1800 at Samsung $975 at eBay $499 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
8.0

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Good

  • Lower price makes it more accessible
  • Larger Cover Screen is a huge convenience
  • 120Hz is a big upgrade, makes for much smoother use
  • Phone feels very fast and nimble
  • Reassuringly well put together, nothing screaks or squeals

The Bad

  • It's hard to unfold it with just one hand
  • Gets hot easily even with basic tasks
  • Battery life is average at best
  • No telephoto zoom cameras
  • The crease is still there
Deal $100 at Samsung Deal $1000 at Target Deal $400 at T-Mobile
Deal $1000 at Samsung Deal $1000 at T-Mobile Deal $1000 at AT&T $852 at Amazon

As for the Prime Day October sale event that is going to happen in a few days, the aforementioned Prime Early Access sale, we hope to see discounts for the new foldables, the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. If Samsung decides to slash prices around the event to compete with Amazon, things will get awesome for potential Galaxy buyers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
9.0

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Good

  • Solid build
  • Empowering multitasking features
  • Beautiful displays
  • Stylus support
  • Smooth performance
  • Good battery life

The Bad

  • Expensive
  • Still has a crease
  • Thick and heavy, harder to carry around than a slab phone
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $800 at Google Deal $900 at Samsung
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal £81 at Three.co.uk Deal $650 at AT&T Deal $680 at T-Mobile Deal $850 at Verizon Deal $730 at Samsung $1200 at eBay $1600 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
8.0

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Good

  • Improved battery life
  • Main camera is much better now
  • Compact form factor with no real competition
  • Improved reliability, screen protector better glued
  • Faster charging

The Bad

  • Cannot open with one hand
  • Crease is still very much there
  • $1,000 price might be too high for some
  • Front screen is still too tiny
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $57 at Three.co.uk Deal $210 at Verizon
Deal $10 at AT&T Deal $10 at T-Mobile Deal $200 at Samsung

October Prime Day iPhones deals: expectations


Well, what about iPhones? The iPhone 13 series were discounted at Best Buy in the beginning of the Prime Day week in July and some models were $100 off (no trade-in required).

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
9.3

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Good

  • Amazing battery life
  • Super bright display with great colors
  • Fastest performance of any phone
  • Improved camera
  • Best video quality of any phone

The Bad

  • Lacks fast charging
  • Size is a bit extreme and it is a heavy phone
  • Cinematic Mode needs some more polish
  • No USB-C makes life more complicated
Deal $33 at BestBuy Deal $31 at BestBuy Deal $46 at BestBuy
Deal $1100 at BestBuy Deal $37 at BestBuy Deal $1099 at Apple Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1100 at T-Mobile Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $100 at Verizon Deal $1100 at Apple $950 at eBay $1176 at TigerDirect

Apple iPhone 13 Pro
9.3

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

The Good

  • Big improvements in battery life
  • ProMotion 120Hz is great
  • Great photo quality in all conditions
  • Best video quality of any smartphone
  • Cinematic Mode
  • Apple A15 is the fastest chip on the market

The Bad

  • Relatively slow charging speeds
  • No USB-C makes life more complicated
  • Phone has gotten a bit too heavy
  • Oversized cameras look plain ugly
Deal $900 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1000 at BestBuy
Deal $28 at Verizon Deal $1000 at BestBuy Deal $0 at Verizon Deal $999 at Apple Deal $1000 at Apple Deal $1000 at T-Mobile $760 at eBay $459 at Walmart $1000 at Target $1080 at TigerDirect $1249 at Newegg

Apple iPhone 13
8.5

Apple iPhone 13

The Good

  • Much improved battery life
  • Dynamic and jolly photos in more challenging conditions
  • Easy to view outdoors display with perfect calibration
  • Snazzy Cinematic video mode
  • Double the predecessor storage for the same price

The Bad

  • Slow display refresh rate for the price point
  • Wired and wireless charging take comparatively long
  • Cinematic video mode is finicky without good lighting
  • Taller notch eats into some video formats
  • Worse value for money ratio than the iPhone 13 Pro
Deal $800 at BestBuy Deal $700 at BestBuy Deal $700 at Apple
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $800 at BestBuy Deal $23 at BestBuy Deal $800 at T-Mobile Deal $100 at Verizon Deal $799 at Apple Deal $800 at Apple $500 at eBay $409 at Walmart $715 at Newegg $868 at TigerDirect $1370 at QVC

We all know that it can be quite the challenge to hunt for a deal on an iPhone (especially the newer models!). Well, the best iPhone Prime Day deals didn't go over the $100 mark, except for some of the older models like the iPhone XS. Simply put, you had discounts ranging from 6% to 10% on iPhones during the sale event. But those were discounts on the latest iPhone 13 models!

As for the Prime Day October sales – we are mystified whether or not we'll see any big discounts on iPhones. Don't expect something extravagant for the iPhone 14 series; however, older or refurbished models will for sure get some discount love in October.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14

Display

6.1 inches
2532 x 1170 pixels
60Hz Refresh rate

Camera

12 MP (Dual camera)
12 MP front

Hardware

Apple 15 Bionic

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

3279 mAh

OS

iOS 16.x

View full specs
Deal $830 at Visible Deal $0 at T-Mobile Deal $0 at Verizon
Deal $0 at AT&T Deal $800 at BestBuy Deal $800 at Apple Deal $800 at Verizon Deal $800 at AT&T Deal $79 at Apple $600 at eBay $829 at Walmart $986 at TigerDirect $1305 at Newegg

October Prime Day deals on Google Pixel phones: expectations


For Google Pixel 6 adopters, things were glorious during Prime Day in July. The Pixel 6 Pro saw a generous $200 discount on Best Buy and Amazon (for the unlocked version). The vanilla Pixel 6 was $100 off at Best Buy, and the deal at the retailer required activation of the unlocked phone.

Google Pixel 6 Pro
9.0

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Good

  • Superb design
  • Sharp OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Good battery life
  • Great performance
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Great image quality
  • Loud and rich speakers
  • Wireless charging on board

The Bad

  • Slow fingerprint sensor
  • Android 12 has some quirks
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $399 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon
Deal $900 at BestBuy Deal $940 at AT&T Deal $899 at BestBuy Deal $37 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon $599 at eBay $539 at Walmart $899 at Target $909 at Newegg

Google Pixel 6
9.0

Google Pixel 6

The Good

  • Great price to value
  • Good-looking OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh
  • Great camera
  • Android 12 runs fast and smooth
  • Smart features and exclusive Assistant functions

The Bad

  • Speakers are thin-ish
  • Android 12 needs some polish in presentation
  • Tensor chip is smart but not a super-performer
Deal $599 at Google Deal $599 at BestBuy Deal $19 at Verizon
Deal $15 at AT&T Deal $600 at BestBuy $349 at Amazon $385 at eBay $330 at Walmart $599 at Target $644 at Newegg

We also have a Prime Day Pixel 6 deals recap article, so feel free to check it out as well.

And at the second Prime Day, we expect to see something similar in terms of Pixel deals. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be officially announced by then (the announcement is scheduled for October 6), but probably won't see big discounts.

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

Display

6.3 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
90Hz Refresh rate

Camera

50 MP (Dual camera)
10.8 MP front

Hardware

Google Tensor G2
8GB RAM

Storage

128GB, not expandable

Battery

4355 mAh

OS

Android 13

View full specs
Deal $99 at T-Mobile Deal $0 at Verizon Deal $0 at T-Mobile
Deal $0 at AT&T Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $129 at BestBuy $730 at eBay $369 at Newegg

October Prime Day deals on OnePlus, Motorola, Nokia phones: expectations


Prime Day was great also for OnePlus buyers, and especially Motorola phones adopters. First off, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 Pro were discounted at Amazon (11% off for the 10 Pro there).

OnePlus 10 Pro
8.5

OnePlus 10 Pro

The Good

  • Great performance with good thermal management
  • Gorgeous display
  • Nice haptics and lovely sound
  • Premium design
  • Versatile camera
  • You get a charger in the box

The Bad

  • Sometimes bleak image colors
  • Color temperature inconsistencies between the different lenses
  • No auto Night Mode
Deal $869 at OnePlus Deal $799 at OnePlus Deal $969 at OnePlus
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $900 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $300 at OnePlus $600 at eBay $387 at Walmart $682 at Newegg

OnePlus 9
9.0

OnePlus 9

The Good

  • Pretty, functional design, solid build
  • Beautiful screen
  • Fast performance
  • No-nonsense user interface

The Bad

  • Camera was a bit of a letdown
  • Speakers are shrill
Deal $500 at OnePlus Deal $730 at T-Mobile Deal $514 at eBay
Deal $729 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon $395 at Walmart

Motorola phones blew all deals out of the water though! Almost every phone model from Motorola was discounted during the sale event, on Amazon, as well as on Motorola's own website. We are talking big deals here: Motorola Edge from 2021 was 43% off at Amazon, the foldable Moto Razr again 43% off, while models from the Moto G series, including the G Stylus, had discounts ranging 30-35%. Best Buy also matched some of the Moto discounts and had some Moto models more affordable than ever.

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge (2021)

Display

6.8 inches
2460 x 1080 pixels
144Hz Refresh rate

Camera

108 MP (Triple camera)
32 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
8GB RAM

Storage

256GB, not expandable

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal $350 at BestBuy

Motorola Edge+ (2022)
8.6

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

The Good

  • Amazing performance
  • Intuitive and clean software
  • Great display
  • Impressive battery life
  • Very fast charging
  • Stays cool even during gaming
  • Charger in the box

The Bad

  • Average video performance
  • Unimpressive ultra-wide camera
  • No periscope or telephoto lens
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $750 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon
Deal $1000 at Motorola Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $850 at Verizon

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Display

6.8 inches
2460 x 1080 pixels
90Hz Refresh rate

Camera

50 MP (Triple camera)
16 MP front

Hardware

MediaTek Helio G88
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $450 at Motorola Deal $450 at BestBuy

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
6.0

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

The Good

  • Dirt cheap price
  • Great battery life
  • Solid 128GB of on-board storage
  • Fast and accurate fingerprint scanner

The Bad

  • LCD screen with bleak colors and low resolution
  • Feels stuttery
  • Runs older Android 11 at launch
  • Average camera quality
  • Poor haptics
Deal $180 at BestBuy Deal $250 at Motorola Deal Buy at Amazon

Amazon's October Prime Day sales event will likely grace some Motorola or OnePlus buyers with great deals. We'll see what happens and we'll include the best deals here, so don't hesitate to bookmark this page when the time comes, so you'll be on top of all the cool deals.

There's on important thing to mention. For you to be able to get a Prime Day discount at Amazon during the event, you have to be a Prime Member. You can click the link below and get your Prime subscription ready to score some generous phone discounts:

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Day here: 30-day free trial

Are Prime Day cell phone deals worth it?


That's a very good question and there is no definitive answer on whether or not Prime Day deals on cell phones are worth it. Getting an iPhone with a big Prime Day discount is an interesting challenge; however, this year in July, cell phone deals rocked. The newest iPhone 13 series got discounted by $100. In the Android phone department, especially on models from Samsung and Motorola, as well as OnePlus, the deals were epic!

Cell phone deals on Prime Day are worth it especially when it's a pure discount, like Amazon or Best Buy. Of course, choosing a good plan with your carrier related to a deal for a phone you like is also good strategy, just make sure you calculate everything yourself and don't forget to ask your carrier whatever question comes to mind in case you're wondering about a deal.

How to get the best cell phone deals on October Prime Day?


Although finding the best deal is somewhat a challenge, we have some tips that might come handy when the sale event begins. First off, we recommend making sure to track price changes on a product you have set your eyes on.

In order to monitor price changes on a phone you like, you can add it to your card without ordering, and that way, you can get notified by Amazon if the price tag changes. Additionally, you can compare the same device's price at other retailers or at your carrier to get a bigger picture of the deal you're thinking of going for.

On the topic of getting the best Prime Day deal, we even have a nice guide on how to shop Prime Day deals, with tips and tricks you can use during the sales to make the best purchase.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries
Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries
Google makes Face Unlock official for Pixel 7 series; new fingerprint sensor is included too
Google makes Face Unlock official for Pixel 7 series; new fingerprint sensor is included too
Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?
Google Pixel 7: What's in the box?
Google reveals the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity
Google reveals the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro battery life and capacity
Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price
Target has Apple's premium Beats Studio3 over-ears on sale at a lower than ever price
Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison
Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison

Popular stories

People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Bonkers new deal drops the OnePlus 9 Pro powerhouse to an unbeatable price
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
First-gen AirPods Pro gets nifty new feature found on the second-gen model
First-gen AirPods Pro gets nifty new feature found on the second-gen model
Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders in at least one country might be treated to a free Pixel Watch
Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders in at least one country might be treated to a free Pixel Watch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless