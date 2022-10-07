Prime Day October phone deals: early offers are here

The summer Prime Day 2022 may be over, but, luckily for all of us, Amazon has announced a second Prime Day event to happen October 11-12 , called Prime Early Access Sale. And the early deals of the second Prime Day in the year have now started, with more exciting deals coming on Tuesday. We are now starting to see hot offers on tech products and even phones.









Now is a great time to be shopping for a new phone – you can either find it discounted as a part of the Prime Day October deals, or wait for Black Friday . This article will have all the best October Prime Day phone deals when they come up!





October Prime Day sale: early deals are now here





Amazon has launched some awesome early deals on phones for the Prime Day in October. As you can see, the Pixel 6 Pro is generously discounted right now, and so is the Galaxy S22. The budget-friendly Google Pixel 6a has now become even more affordable. Also, the 512GB Z Fold 4 is also discounted. The Motorola Edge+ from 2022, and the Moto G Stylus from 2022 are also discounted right now.



October Prime Day Galaxy S22 deal at Amazon: save $100 You can now save $100 on the unlocked Galaxy S22 at Amazon. This epic deal comes just in time for the October Prime Day sale event. $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon October Prime Day Pixel 6 Pro deal: save 29% Amazon has now discounted the Pixel 6 Pro and you can save 29% on this phone right now. $259 off (29%) Buy at Amazon October Prime Day Pixel 6a deal: save 22% Another great discount on a Pixel device is this October Prime Day deal on the Pixel 6a. You can now save 22% on this already affordable phone. $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon October Prime Day Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB deal: save 22% The Z Fold 4 with 512GB storage is now seeing its lowest price in 30 days at Amazon. You can now save 22% on this foldable phone. $420 off (22%) Buy at Amazon October Prime Day Motorola Edge+ 2022 deal: save 30% Another cool Motorola deal at Amazon discounts with 30% the Motorola Edge+ from 2022. $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon October Prime Day Moto G Stylus 2022 deal: save 33% This awesome October Prime Day deal shaves off 33% of the retail price of the Moto G Stylus from 2022. Yes, that's $100 off! $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon



Now, let's talk about what more we can expect from the event on Tuesday.

October Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals: expectations



In July this year (the first Prime Day event), the offers on Samsung Galaxy phones were mind-blowingly awesome, to put it simply. Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung itself were in the deal race, each offering incredible offers on the latest and greatest from Samsung.





Unlocked Galaxy S22 phones were generously discounted on Amazon with Prime membership. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was selling for 30% off during the sale event! On the other hand, Samsung was offering ( and still is for now ) enormous trade-in discounts, $1100 off for the Ultra, by the way, on all its hottest phones.

8.8 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Good S Pen in a flagship, great for creatives

Industry-leading screen quality

Faster charging than before

10X zoom camera is improved significantly

Video recording gets smoother stabilization

4 years of major software updates! The Bad Battery life has gone down from the S21 Ultra

You get less RAM than last year

No microSD card slot, no headphone jack

Loudspeaker quality could be better

Jittery swiping, microstutter with gesture nav in One UI

7.7 Samsung Galaxy S22+ The Good Superb display

Beautiful design

Adequate battery life

Good haptics and audio quality

Okay performance The Bad Image processing too extreme

Noisy low-light image quality

Not very ergonomic

Marginal improvements over Galaxy S21 Plus

Gets hot during gaming and heavier loads

The Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, Samsung's ever-so-growing-in-popularity foldable phones, were also retailing with slashed prices during the shopping event. The Z Fold 3 was 30% off unlocked at Amazon, while its Verizon-locked variant was $700 off at Best Buy! The Z Flip 3's Verizon version was $600 off at Best Buy (half of the phone's price, mind you!), so Verizon customers willing to get a foldable phone would have been very, very happy during Prime Day 2022.



9.0 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Good Solid build and feel, stable hinge

Excellent screens in and out

Both displays are 120 Hz

Improved software experience for multitasking

Smooth performance

Good speakers The Bad Folded, the phone is awkwardly thick and tall

S Pen is a separate purchase, which means most will miss out

Still has visible crease

8.0 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Good Lower price makes it more accessible

Larger Cover Screen is a huge convenience

120Hz is a big upgrade, makes for much smoother use

Phone feels very fast and nimble

Reassuringly well put together, nothing screaks or squeals The Bad It's hard to unfold it with just one hand

Gets hot easily even with basic tasks

Battery life is average at best

No telephoto zoom cameras

The crease is still there

As for the Prime Day October sale event that is going to happen in a few days, the aforementioned Prime Early Access sale, we hope to see discounts for the new foldables, the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. If Samsung decides to slash prices around the event to compete with Amazon, things will get awesome for potential Galaxy buyers.

9.0 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Good Solid build

Empowering multitasking features

Beautiful displays

Stylus support

Smooth performance

Good battery life The Bad Expensive

Still has a crease

Thick and heavy, harder to carry around than a slab phone

8.0 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The Good Improved battery life

Main camera is much better now

Compact form factor with no real competition

Improved reliability, screen protector better glued

Faster charging The Bad Cannot open with one hand

Crease is still very much there

$1,000 price might be too high for some

Front screen is still too tiny October Prime Day iPhones deals: expectations

Well, what about iPhones? The iPhone 13 series were discounted at Best Buy in the beginning of the Prime Day week in July and some models were $100 off (no trade-in required).



9.3 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The Good Amazing battery life

Super bright display with great colors

Fastest performance of any phone

Improved camera

Best video quality of any phone The Bad Lacks fast charging

Size is a bit extreme and it is a heavy phone

Cinematic Mode needs some more polish

No USB-C makes life more complicated

9.3 Apple iPhone 13 Pro The Good Big improvements in battery life

ProMotion 120Hz is great

Great photo quality in all conditions

Best video quality of any smartphone

Cinematic Mode

Apple A15 is the fastest chip on the market The Bad Relatively slow charging speeds

No USB-C makes life more complicated

Phone has gotten a bit too heavy

Oversized cameras look plain ugly

8.5 Apple iPhone 13 The Good Much improved battery life

Dynamic and jolly photos in more challenging conditions

Easy to view outdoors display with perfect calibration

Snazzy Cinematic video mode

Double the predecessor storage for the same price The Bad Slow display refresh rate for the price point

Wired and wireless charging take comparatively long

Cinematic video mode is finicky without good lighting

Taller notch eats into some video formats

Worse value for money ratio than the iPhone 13 Pro



We all know that it can be quite the challenge to hunt for a deal on an iPhone (especially the newer models!). Well, the best iPhone Prime Day deals didn't go over the $100 mark, except for some of the older models like the iPhone XS. Simply put, you had discounts ranging from 6% to 10% on iPhones during the sale event. But those were discounts on the latest iPhone 13 models!

As for the Prime Day October sales – we are mystified whether or not we'll see any big discounts on iPhones. Don't expect something extravagant for the iPhone 14 series; however, older or refurbished models will for sure get some discount love in October.



Apple iPhone 14 Display 6.1 inches

2532 x 1170 pixels

60Hz Refresh rate Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)

12 MP front Hardware Apple 15 Bionic

Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 3279 mAh OS iOS 16.x

View full specs October Prime Day deals on Google Pixel phones: expectations

For Google Pixel 6 adopters, things were glorious during Prime Day in July. The Pixel 6 Pro saw a generous $200 discount on Best Buy and Amazon (for the unlocked version). The vanilla Pixel 6 was $100 off at Best Buy, and the deal at the retailer required activation of the unlocked phone.







9.0 Google Pixel 6 Pro The Good Superb design

Sharp OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Good battery life

Great performance

Versatile camera setup

Great image quality

Loud and rich speakers

Wireless charging on board The Bad Slow fingerprint sensor

Android 12 has some quirks





9.0 Google Pixel 6 The Good Great price to value

Good-looking OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh

Great camera

Android 12 runs fast and smooth

Smart features and exclusive Assistant functions The Bad Speakers are thin-ish

Android 12 needs some polish in presentation

Tensor chip is smart but not a super-performer



We also have a Prime Day Pixel 6 deals recap article, so feel free to check it out as well.

And at the second Prime Day, we expect to see something similar in terms of Pixel deals. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be officially announced by then (the announcement is scheduled for October 6), but probably won't see big discounts.



Google Pixel 7 Display 6.3 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

90Hz Refresh rate Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)

10.8 MP front Hardware Google Tensor G2

8GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 4355 mAh OS Android 13

View full specs

October Prime Day deals on OnePlus, Motorola, Nokia phones: expectations

Prime Day was great also for OnePlus buyers, and especially Motorola phones adopters. First off, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 Pro were discounted at Amazon (11% off for the 10 Pro there).



8.5 OnePlus 10 Pro The Good Great performance with good thermal management

Gorgeous display

Nice haptics and lovely sound

Premium design

Versatile camera

You get a charger in the box The Bad Sometimes bleak image colors

Color temperature inconsistencies between the different lenses

No auto Night Mode

9.0 OnePlus 9 The Good Pretty, functional design, solid build

Beautiful screen

Fast performance

No-nonsense user interface The Bad Camera was a bit of a letdown

Speakers are shrill

Motorola phones blew all deals out of the water though! Almost every phone model from Motorola was discounted during the sale event, on Amazon, as well as on Motorola's own website. We are talking big deals here: Motorola Edge from 2021 was 43% off at Amazon, the foldable Moto Razr again 43% off, while models from the Moto G series, including the G Stylus, had discounts ranging 30-35%. Best Buy also matched some of the Moto discounts and had some Moto models more affordable than ever.







Motorola Edge (2021) Display 6.8 inches

2460 x 1080 pixels

144Hz Refresh rate Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)

32 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

8GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 5000 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs





8.6 Motorola Edge+ (2022) The Good Amazing performance

Intuitive and clean software

Great display

Impressive battery life

Very fast charging

Stays cool even during gaming

Charger in the box The Bad Average video performance

Unimpressive ultra-wide camera

No periscope or telephoto lens





Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Display 6.8 inches

2460 x 1080 pixels

90Hz Refresh rate Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)

16 MP front Hardware MediaTek Helio G88

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 5000 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs





6.0 Motorola Moto G Power (2022) The Good Dirt cheap price

Great battery life

Solid 128GB of on-board storage

Fast and accurate fingerprint scanner The Bad LCD screen with bleak colors and low resolution

Feels stuttery

Runs older Android 11 at launch

Average camera quality

Poor haptics









There's on important thing to mention. For you to be able to get a Prime Day discount at Amazon during the event, you have to be a Prime Member. You can click the link below and get your Prime subscription ready to score some generous phone discounts:



Subscribe to Amazon Prime Day here: 30-day free trial Amazon's October Prime Day sales event will likely grace some Motorola or OnePlus buyers with great deals. We'll see what happens and we'll include the best deals here, so don't hesitate to bookmark this page when the time comes, so you'll be on top of all the cool deals.

Are Prime Day cell phone deals worth it?

That's a very good question and there is no definitive answer on whether or not Prime Day deals on cell phones are worth it. Getting an iPhone with a big Prime Day discount is an interesting challenge; however, this year in July, cell phone deals rocked. The newest iPhone 13 series got discounted by $100. In the Android phone department, especially on models from Samsung and Motorola, as well as OnePlus, the deals were epic!







Cell phone deals on Prime Day are worth it especially when it's a pure discount, like Amazon or Best Buy. Of course, choosing a good plan with your carrier related to a deal for a phone you like is also good strategy, just make sure you calculate everything yourself and don't forget to ask your carrier whatever question comes to mind in case you're wondering about a deal.







How to get the best cell phone deals on October Prime Day?



Although finding the best deal is somewhat a challenge, we have some tips that might come handy when the sale event begins. First off, we recommend making sure to track price changes on a product you have set your eyes on.











On the topic of getting the best Prime Day deal, we even have a nice guide on In order to monitor price changes on a phone you like, you can add it to your card without ordering, and that way, you can get notified by Amazon if the price tag changes. Additionally, you can compare the same device's price at other retailers or at your carrier to get a bigger picture of the deal you're thinking of going for.On the topic of getting the best Prime Day deal, we even have a nice guide on how to shop Prime Day deals , with tips and tricks you can use during the sales to make the best purchase.



