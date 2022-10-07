Prime Day October phone deals: early offers are here
The summer Prime Day 2022 may be over, but, luckily for all of us, Amazon has announced a second Prime Day event to happen October 11-12, called Prime Early Access Sale. And the early deals of the second Prime Day in the year have now started, with more exciting deals coming on Tuesday. We are now starting to see hot offers on tech products and even phones.
Now is a great time to be shopping for a new phone – you can either find it discounted as a part of the Prime Day October deals, or wait for Black Friday. This article will have all the best October Prime Day phone deals when they come up!
October Prime Day sale: early deals are now here
Amazon has launched some awesome early deals on phones for the Prime Day in October. As you can see, the Pixel 6 Pro is generously discounted right now, and so is the Galaxy S22. The budget-friendly Google Pixel 6a has now become even more affordable. Also, the 512GB Z Fold 4 is also discounted. The Motorola Edge+ from 2022, and the Moto G Stylus from 2022 are also discounted right now.
Now, let's talk about what more we can expect from the event on Tuesday.
October Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals: expectations
In July this year (the first Prime Day event), the offers on Samsung Galaxy phones were mind-blowingly awesome, to put it simply. Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung itself were in the deal race, each offering incredible offers on the latest and greatest from Samsung.
Unlocked Galaxy S22 phones were generously discounted on Amazon with Prime membership. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was selling for 30% off during the sale event! On the other hand, Samsung was offering (and still is for now) enormous trade-in discounts, $1100 off for the Ultra, by the way, on all its hottest phones.
The Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, Samsung's ever-so-growing-in-popularity foldable phones, were also retailing with slashed prices during the shopping event. The Z Fold 3 was 30% off unlocked at Amazon, while its Verizon-locked variant was $700 off at Best Buy! The Z Flip 3's Verizon version was $600 off at Best Buy (half of the phone's price, mind you!), so Verizon customers willing to get a foldable phone would have been very, very happy during Prime Day 2022.
As for the Prime Day October sale event that is going to happen in a few days, the aforementioned Prime Early Access sale, we hope to see discounts for the new foldables, the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. If Samsung decides to slash prices around the event to compete with Amazon, things will get awesome for potential Galaxy buyers.
October Prime Day iPhones deals: expectations
Well, what about iPhones? The iPhone 13 series were discounted at Best Buy in the beginning of the Prime Day week in July and some models were $100 off (no trade-in required).
We all know that it can be quite the challenge to hunt for a deal on an iPhone (especially the newer models!). Well, the best iPhone Prime Day deals didn't go over the $100 mark, except for some of the older models like the iPhone XS. Simply put, you had discounts ranging from 6% to 10% on iPhones during the sale event. But those were discounts on the latest iPhone 13 models!
As for the Prime Day October sales – we are mystified whether or not we'll see any big discounts on iPhones. Don't expect something extravagant for the iPhone 14 series; however, older or refurbished models will for sure get some discount love in October.
October Prime Day deals on Google Pixel phones: expectations
For Google Pixel 6 adopters, things were glorious during Prime Day in July. The Pixel 6 Pro saw a generous $200 discount on Best Buy and Amazon (for the unlocked version). The vanilla Pixel 6 was $100 off at Best Buy, and the deal at the retailer required activation of the unlocked phone.
We also have a Prime Day Pixel 6 deals recap article, so feel free to check it out as well.
And at the second Prime Day, we expect to see something similar in terms of Pixel deals. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be officially announced by then (the announcement is scheduled for October 6), but probably won't see big discounts.
October Prime Day deals on OnePlus, Motorola, Nokia phones: expectations
Prime Day was great also for OnePlus buyers, and especially Motorola phones adopters. First off, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 Pro were discounted at Amazon (11% off for the 10 Pro there).
Motorola phones blew all deals out of the water though! Almost every phone model from Motorola was discounted during the sale event, on Amazon, as well as on Motorola's own website. We are talking big deals here: Motorola Edge from 2021 was 43% off at Amazon, the foldable Moto Razr again 43% off, while models from the Moto G series, including the G Stylus, had discounts ranging 30-35%. Best Buy also matched some of the Moto discounts and had some Moto models more affordable than ever.
Amazon's October Prime Day sales event will likely grace some Motorola or OnePlus buyers with great deals. We'll see what happens and we'll include the best deals here, so don't hesitate to bookmark this page when the time comes, so you'll be on top of all the cool deals.
There's on important thing to mention. For you to be able to get a Prime Day discount at Amazon during the event, you have to be a Prime Member. You can click the link below and get your Prime subscription ready to score some generous phone discounts:
Are Prime Day cell phone deals worth it?
That's a very good question and there is no definitive answer on whether or not Prime Day deals on cell phones are worth it. Getting an iPhone with a big Prime Day discount is an interesting challenge; however, this year in July, cell phone deals rocked. The newest iPhone 13 series got discounted by $100. In the Android phone department, especially on models from Samsung and Motorola, as well as OnePlus, the deals were epic!
Cell phone deals on Prime Day are worth it especially when it's a pure discount, like Amazon or Best Buy. Of course, choosing a good plan with your carrier related to a deal for a phone you like is also good strategy, just make sure you calculate everything yourself and don't forget to ask your carrier whatever question comes to mind in case you're wondering about a deal.
How to get the best cell phone deals on October Prime Day?
Although finding the best deal is somewhat a challenge, we have some tips that might come handy when the sale event begins. First off, we recommend making sure to track price changes on a product you have set your eyes on.
In order to monitor price changes on a phone you like, you can add it to your card without ordering, and that way, you can get notified by Amazon if the price tag changes. Additionally, you can compare the same device's price at other retailers or at your carrier to get a bigger picture of the deal you're thinking of going for.
On the topic of getting the best Prime Day deal, we even have a nice guide on how to shop Prime Day deals, with tips and tricks you can use during the sales to make the best purchase.
