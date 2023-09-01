Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Weekly deals roundup: Huge new discounts hit the Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus 11, and more

Deals
Weekly deals roundup: Huge new discounts hit the Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus 11, and more
While autumn is not exactly everyone's favorite season and we know a lot of our readers would like to be left alone and woken up when September ends, we're here to give you a very solid reason to not go to sleep for an extended period of time or slip into a depression now that summer has officially concluded.

Make that 18 different reasons to live in the moment and be thankful for today, as that's how many awesome deals on excellent tech products we've been able to gather together for our latest comprehensive weekly list of bargains and steals.

Without further ado, we offer you the greatest current opportunities to save big bucks on some of the most popular phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones around, starting with...

The overall top 3 deals available right now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required
$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

OnePlus 11

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors, Free 125W Charger Included
$150 off (19%) Gift
$649 99
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Pro Signature Keyboard Included
$280 off (22%) Gift
$999 99
$1279 98
Buy at BestBuy

These were not easy choices to make, mind you, as roughly a dozen outstanding promotions contended for our top three spots this week, but ultimately, we just had to put the spotlight on arguably the best foldable device out there, as well as probably the best Windows tablet in the world today, and one of the greatest budget 5G phones you can find.

It almost goes without saying that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is cheaper than ever before at a starting price of $1,400... with a catch, while the OnePlus 11 and Surface Pro 9 are both aiming to capture the attention of bargain hunters with an unbeatable combination of a cool discount (with no strings attached) and a handy gift. What more could you want?

Other extraordinary smartphone offers to consider

OnePlus Nord N30

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Chromatic Gray Color, Sandstone Bumper Case or Wired OnePlus Nord Earphones Included
$50 off (17%) Gift
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Exynos 1280 Processor, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Black Color
$150 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options
$200 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

If the answer to the above question is "a much cheaper phone" than the Z Fold 5 and even the affordable OnePlus 11 flagship, you might want to take a look at the latest (and greatest) Nord N30 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals.

The A53, of course, is a lot older than the very fresh N30, having seen daylight about a year and a half ago, but thanks to Samsung's flawless software support and some decidedly respectable hardware specifications, its value for money (at a 33 percent discount) remains pretty difficult to beat.

Foldable fans on tight budgets should absolutely consider activating the hot new Galaxy Z Flip 5 on a carrier of their choice at Best Buy in order to score a massive $300 discount, while "conventional" flagship enthusiasts are once again treated to a $100 price cut on the already affordable Motorola Edge+ (2023) and a $200 markdown on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is probably the best Android phone in the world right now period.

So many great tablets to choose from

Lenovo Tab M9

Android 12, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color
$40 off (29%)
$99 99
$139 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus Pad

128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Free OnePlus Stylo Included
$50 off (10%) Gift
$429 99
$479 99
Buy at OnePlus

Google Pixel Tablet

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock and Free Case Included
$79 off (14%)
$499
$578
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige and Graphite Color Options, S Pen Included
$120 off (13%)
$799 99
$919 99
Buy at BestBuy

You know how some people used to complain about the lack of innovation and excitement in the Android tablet space not that long ago? Well, we'd love to hear those people's opinions on the Lenovo Tab M9, OnePlus Pad, Pixel Tablet, and Galaxy Tab S9, all of which are on sale at awesome prices at the time of this writing and each of which has something special going for it.

The Lenovo Tab M9 is... simply too cheap to be ignored, the OnePlus Pad comes with an unconventional aspect ratio and blazing fast charging, the versatile Pixel Tablet includes not one but two handy accessories in its retail price right now, and the Galaxy Tab S9 is... almost the perfect iPad Pro alternative. What to choose?

Smartwatch quality, not smartwatch quantity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Skin Temperature Tracking, Multiple Colors
$100 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$89 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 43mm Case, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 9 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, ECG, Two Colors
$70 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

If you're disappointed to see just three discounted smartwatches included in our roundup this week, you may want to take a step back, look at these bad boys, and ask yourself why would you ever need another option.

Yes, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Garmin Venu 2 Plus have technically been superseded by new models of late, and the same is bound to happen with the Apple Watch Series 8 soon. But the (non-Classic) Galaxy Watch 6 and Garmin Venu 3 haven't really brought enough meaningful upgrades to the table to justify their higher prices, and something tells us that will also be true for the Apple Watch Series 9

Otherwise put, these are your wearable value champions, and you should at the very least consider purchasing one of these devices at their substantial new discounts... while you can.

And here are your best earbuds and headphones deals of the week

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, AKG-Tuned 12mm Speaker, Enhanced Bass Tone, Three Microphones, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life, Always-On Voice Assistance, Wireless Charging Case, Blue Color
$80 off (53%)
$69 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Studio Buds+

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Multiple Color Options
$40 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

At first glance, the Galaxy Buds Live and Beats Studio Buds+ certainly don't have much in common. But both products easily stand out from today's pack of the best wireless earbuds money can buy with an unusual shape and a see-through "color option" respectively.

They also both pack state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology at a reasonable price, thus looking equally compelling as top-shelf alternatives to the industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

If you'd rather get something that goes over your head to fill your ears with super-powerful sound and premium audio capabilities, the Beats Studio Pro are (still) deeply discounted after just a few weeks of availability, making us wonder what's even the point of much costlier options like Apple's AirPods Max.

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
