Weekly deals roundup: Huge new discounts hit the Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus 11, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While autumn is not exactly everyone's favorite season and we know a lot of our readers would like to be left alone and woken up when September ends, we're here to give you a very solid reason to not go to sleep for an extended period of time or slip into a depression now that summer has officially concluded.
Make that 18 different reasons to live in the moment and be thankful for today, as that's how many awesome deals on excellent tech products we've been able to gather together for our latest comprehensive weekly list of bargains and steals.
Without further ado, we offer you the greatest current opportunities to save big bucks on some of the most popular phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones around, starting with...
The overall top 3 deals available right now
These were not easy choices to make, mind you, as roughly a dozen outstanding promotions contended for our top three spots this week, but ultimately, we just had to put the spotlight on arguably the best foldable device out there, as well as probably the best Windows tablet in the world today, and one of the greatest budget 5G phones you can find.
It almost goes without saying that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is cheaper than ever before at a starting price of $1,400... with a catch, while the OnePlus 11 and Surface Pro 9 are both aiming to capture the attention of bargain hunters with an unbeatable combination of a cool discount (with no strings attached) and a handy gift. What more could you want?
Other extraordinary smartphone offers to consider
If the answer to the above question is "a much cheaper phone" than the Z Fold 5 and even the affordable OnePlus 11 flagship, you might want to take a look at the latest (and greatest) Nord N30 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals.
The A53, of course, is a lot older than the very fresh N30, having seen daylight about a year and a half ago, but thanks to Samsung's flawless software support and some decidedly respectable hardware specifications, its value for money (at a 33 percent discount) remains pretty difficult to beat.
Foldable fans on tight budgets should absolutely consider activating the hot new Galaxy Z Flip 5 on a carrier of their choice at Best Buy in order to score a massive $300 discount, while "conventional" flagship enthusiasts are once again treated to a $100 price cut on the already affordable Motorola Edge+ (2023) and a $200 markdown on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is probably the best Android phone in the world right now period.
So many great tablets to choose from
You know how some people used to complain about the lack of innovation and excitement in the Android tablet space not that long ago? Well, we'd love to hear those people's opinions on the Lenovo Tab M9, OnePlus Pad, Pixel Tablet, and Galaxy Tab S9, all of which are on sale at awesome prices at the time of this writing and each of which has something special going for it.
The Lenovo Tab M9 is... simply too cheap to be ignored, the OnePlus Pad comes with an unconventional aspect ratio and blazing fast charging, the versatile Pixel Tablet includes not one but two handy accessories in its retail price right now, and the Galaxy Tab S9 is... almost the perfect iPad Pro alternative. What to choose?
Smartwatch quality, not smartwatch quantity
If you're disappointed to see just three discounted smartwatches included in our roundup this week, you may want to take a step back, look at these bad boys, and ask yourself why would you ever need another option.
Yes, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Garmin Venu 2 Plus have technically been superseded by new models of late, and the same is bound to happen with the Apple Watch Series 8 soon. But the (non-Classic) Galaxy Watch 6 and Garmin Venu 3 haven't really brought enough meaningful upgrades to the table to justify their higher prices, and something tells us that will also be true for the Apple Watch Series 9.
Otherwise put, these are your wearable value champions, and you should at the very least consider purchasing one of these devices at their substantial new discounts... while you can.
And here are your best earbuds and headphones deals of the week
At first glance, the Galaxy Buds Live and Beats Studio Buds+ certainly don't have much in common. But both products easily stand out from today's pack of the best wireless earbuds money can buy with an unusual shape and a see-through "color option" respectively.
They also both pack state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology at a reasonable price, thus looking equally compelling as top-shelf alternatives to the industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
If you'd rather get something that goes over your head to fill your ears with super-powerful sound and premium audio capabilities, the Beats Studio Pro are (still) deeply discounted after just a few weeks of availability, making us wonder what's even the point of much costlier options like Apple's AirPods Max.
Things that are NOT allowed: