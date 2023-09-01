Weekly deals roundup: Huge new discounts hit the Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus 11, and more

While autumn is not exactly everyone's favorite season and we know a lot of our readers would like to be left alone and woken up when September ends, we're here to give you a very solid reason to not go to sleep for an extended period of time or slip into a depression now that summer has officially concluded.





Make that 18 different reasons to live in the moment and be thankful for today, as that's how many awesome deals on excellent tech products we've been able to gather together for our latest comprehensive weekly list of bargains and steals.





Without further ado, we offer you the greatest current opportunities to save big bucks on some of the most popular phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones around, starting with...

The overall top 3 deals available right now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $400 off (22%) $1399 99 $1799 99 Pre-order at BestBuy OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors, Free 125W Charger Included $150 off (19%) Gift $649 99 $799 99 Buy at OnePlus Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Pro Signature Keyboard Included $280 off (22%) Gift $999 99 $1279 98 Buy at BestBuy









Other extraordinary smartphone offers to consider

OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Chromatic Gray Color, Sandstone Bumper Case or Wired OnePlus Nord Earphones Included $50 off (17%) Gift $249 99 $299 99 Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.5-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Exynos 1280 Processor, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 64 + 12 + 5 + 5MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Black Color $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Pre-order at BestBuy Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Z Fold 5 and even the affordable OnePlus 11 flagship, you might want to take a look at the latest (and greatest) If the answer to the above question is "a much cheaper phone" than theand even the affordable OnePlus 11 flagship, you might want to take a look at the latest (and greatest) Nord N30 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals





The A53, of course, is a lot older than the very fresh N30, having seen daylight about a year and a half ago, but thanks to Samsung's flawless software support and some decidedly respectable hardware specifications, its value for money (at a 33 percent discount) remains pretty difficult to beat.





So many great tablets to choose from

Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color $40 off (29%) $99 99 $139 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Free OnePlus Stylo Included $50 off (10%) Gift $429 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock and Free Case Included $79 off (14%) $499 $578 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige and Graphite Color Options, S Pen Included $120 off (13%) $799 99 $919 99 Buy at BestBuy





You know how some people used to complain about the lack of innovation and excitement in the Android tablet space not that long ago? Well, we'd love to hear those people's opinions on the Lenovo Tab M9, OnePlus Pad, Pixel Tablet , and Galaxy Tab S9 , all of which are on sale at awesome prices at the time of this writing and each of which has something special going for it.





The Lenovo Tab M9 is... simply too cheap to be ignored, the OnePlus Pad comes with an unconventional aspect ratio and blazing fast charging, the versatile Pixel Tablet includes not one but two handy accessories in its retail price right now, and the Galaxy Tab S9 is... almost the perfect iPad Pro alternative. What to choose?

Smartwatch quality, not smartwatch quantity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Skin Temperature Tracking, Multiple Colors $100 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $89 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 43mm Case, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 9 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, ECG, Two Colors $70 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





If you're disappointed to see just three discounted smartwatches included in our roundup this week, you may want to take a step back, look at these bad boys, and ask yourself why would you ever need another option. If you're disappointed to see just three discounted smartwatches included in our roundup this week, you may want to take a step back, look at these bad boys, and ask yourself why would you ever need another option.









Otherwise put, these are your wearable value champions, and you should at the very least consider purchasing one of these devices at their substantial new discounts... while you can.

And here are your best earbuds and headphones deals of the week

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, AKG-Tuned 12mm Speaker, Enhanced Bass Tone, Three Microphones, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life, Always-On Voice Assistance, Wireless Charging Case, Blue Color $80 off (53%) $69 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Multiple Color Options $40 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon











