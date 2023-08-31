The Garmin Venu 3 may be available, but a discount on Amazon makes the Garmin Venu 2 Plus the better choice
Garmin just launched its brand new Garmin Venu 3 lineup of smartwatches, but if you don't want to spend $450 on a new smartwatch, you will be happy to learn that Amazon is offering the stylish Garmin Venu 2 Plus with an awesome sweet 16% discount. Such a discount means you will score $70 worth of savings if you act fast and capitalize on this nice deal.
Unlike many Garmin smartwatches that come with a rugged design, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is elegant. It clearly shows that it's one of those smartwatches made to complement official attire and be worn at fancy gala evenings.
That said, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is not just a fashionable timepiece. As a real Garmin smartwatch, it's just loaded with health tracking features like body battery energy levels monitoring, stress tracking, ECG, respiration tracking, and fitness age.
The battery life is also pretty awesome. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus can last up to 9 days in smartwatch mode without needing to be charged.
Overall, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is one incredible smartwatch that can now be yours for less, thanks to Amazon's current sweet discount. So don't waste any time thinking whether the watch is worth it — because it is, and you know it — tap on the deal button and grab a Garmin Venu 2 Plus at a discount while you can.
Moreover, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus packs functions like Garmin Pay and Garmin Connect, which, as the name suggests, allows you to connect with your friends and compete with them through various fitness challenges. Also, the smartwatch supports Garmin's Connect IQ store, from which you can download apps directly on your wearable.
