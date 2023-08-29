Sweet new OnePlus Nord N30 5G deals make this cheap mid-ranger even cheaper





Reasonably priced at $299.99 from its commercial debut a couple of months back, the 5G-enabled 6.72-inch giant is currently cheaper than ever before on Amazon, where it's sold at a cool $50 discount with no strings attached.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Chromatic Gray Color $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Chromatic Gray Color, Sandstone Bumper Case or Wired OnePlus Nord Earphones Included $50 off (17%) Gift $249 99 $299 99 Buy at OnePlus





Somewhat surprisingly (and unusually), Best Buy can't match its arch-rival's generosity at the time of this writing even with upfront carrier activation, but if you want to maximize your savings, the official OnePlus US e-store is clearly your number one option.





That's because the device manufacturer itself not only sells the unlocked OnePlus Nord N30 5G at 50 bucks under its list price for Labor Day, also allowing you to choose from two nice gifts as an additional deal sweetener. We're talking about a "sandstone" bumper case and a pair of wired OnePlus Nord earphones, neither of which is extremely valuable.





But both possible freebies can certainly come in handy for folks worried about damaging the plastic back of the Nord N30 or those who are not into wireless audio accessories for some reason.





Even solo, the discounted Nord N30 5G delivers plenty of value for your money, with everything from a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor to an extremely generous 8GB RAM and a hefty 5,000mAh battery with blazing fast 50W charging support under the hood, as well as a silky smooth 120Hz IPS LCD screen and 108MP primary rear-facing camera in tow. Are you looking at the absolute best budget phone available today? That's pretty much impossible to say, but this thing is definitely up there with the heavyweights of its category.