Apple Watch Series 9 will supposedly feature much faster S9 chip

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the Apple Watch Series 9, due to be introduced and released later this year, could be powered by a new S9 chip. The latter would show a bigger improvement in performance than seen with the S8 chip used on last year's Apple Watch Series 8 timepieces. The S8 chip also powers the premium Apple Watch Ultra model. Gurman made his comments on the Discord channel for his "Power On" weekly newsletter.





Per AppleInsider , Gurman said, "I think it'll be a new processor, not just a re-brand of the previous generation." He also noted that the S9 could be based on the A15 Bionic SoC that was used to power the iPhone 13 series and the non-Pro iPhone 14 models. Previously, Gurman pointed out that Apple isn't making too many changes to the hardware designs for the Series 9 Apple Watch which puts the onus on Apple to deliver big changes to watchOS 10





The Bloomberg scribe says that Apple will bring widgets back to the Apple Watch with the latest version of its smartwatch operating system. Users will open a stack of widgets containing information about the weather, sports scores, stock prices, the user's calendar appointments, and more. The widgets can be layered on top of all watch faces available for the Series 9 timepieces.









With the S9 chip running the show, the Series 9 Apple Watch models will probably run faster and more efficiently than the Series 8 models. On his Discord channel, Gurman said that the new 2023 models are "due for the updated SoC." Apple said last year that the S8 chip runs 20% faster than the S7. Gurman is saying that the S9 will have an even larger percentage increase in performance over the S8.





