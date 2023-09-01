Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Whether or not Microsoft is preparing to unveil an upgraded Surface Pro 10 at some point this fall and in spite of Samsung's recent Galaxy Tab S9 family launch, last year's versatile Surface Pro 9 powerhouse remains without a doubt one of the best tablets money can buy.

Of course, there's a very simple way to make this Windows-based 13-inch giant an even smarter buy than usual, and that is to unleash the slate's full productivity potential without spending an arm and a leg.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Pro Signature Keyboard Included
$280 off (22%) Gift
$999 99
$1279 98
Buy at BestBuy

That's precisely what Best Buy is currently allowing its bargain-hunting customers to do, slashing a cool 100 bucks off the $1,099.99 list price of a 256GB Surface Pro 9 storage variant and throwing in an even cooler complimentary "Signature" keyboard for good measure.

That brings your savings up to a grand total of $279.99 for a presumably limited time only, which qualifies as a rare and extremely hard-to-beat deal... although we have technically seen higher-end and higher-cost Pro 9 configurations discounted even more deeply in the past (with or without bundled accessories).

This hot new promotion is obviously especially compelling for folks who need both a tablet and a laptop to satisfy their mobile and home computing requirements while not breaking the bank.

$999.99 is clearly an incredibly low price to pay for such a flexible 2-in-1 device with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor inside and a more than respectable 8GB RAM count paired with a speedy 256 gig solid-state drive.

If you hurry, you can choose from a number of different color options for your marked-down Surface Pro 9, including graphite, sapphire, forest, and platinum. The gratis productivity-enhancing keyboard comes in a black hue only with a super-premium Alcantara material covering and a large glass trackpad, turning your high-end tablet into the perfect laptop replacement sans adding too much bulk.

This is something that Apple and Samsung cannot do quite as well as Microsoft (let alone at a comparable price), so you should definitely not miss this opportunity to keep your back-to-school tablet/laptop spending to a minimum.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless