Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard





Of course, there's a very simple way to make this Windows-based 13-inch giant an even smarter buy than usual, and that is to unleash the slate's full productivity potential without spending an arm and a leg.

That's precisely what Best Buy is currently allowing its bargain-hunting customers to do, slashing a cool 100 bucks off the $1,099.99 list price of a 256GB Surface Pro 9 storage variant and throwing in an even cooler complimentary "Signature" keyboard for good measure.









This hot new promotion is obviously especially compelling for folks who need both a tablet and a laptop to satisfy their mobile and home computing requirements while not breaking the bank.





$999.99 is clearly an incredibly low price to pay for such a flexible 2-in-1 device with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor inside and a more than respectable 8GB RAM count paired with a speedy 256 gig solid-state drive.





If you hurry, you can choose from a number of different color options for your marked-down Surface Pro 9, including graphite, sapphire, forest, and platinum. The gratis productivity-enhancing keyboard comes in a black hue only with a super-premium Alcantara material covering and a large glass trackpad, turning your high-end tablet into the perfect laptop replacement sans adding too much bulk.





This is something that Apple and Samsung cannot do quite as well as Microsoft (let alone at a comparable price), so you should definitely not miss this opportunity to keep your back-to-school tablet/laptop spending to a minimum.