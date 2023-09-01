Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Whether or not Microsoft is preparing to unveil an upgraded Surface Pro 10 at some point this fall and in spite of Samsung's recent Galaxy Tab S9 family launch, last year's versatile Surface Pro 9 powerhouse remains without a doubt one of the best tablets money can buy.
Of course, there's a very simple way to make this Windows-based 13-inch giant an even smarter buy than usual, and that is to unleash the slate's full productivity potential without spending an arm and a leg.
That's precisely what Best Buy is currently allowing its bargain-hunting customers to do, slashing a cool 100 bucks off the $1,099.99 list price of a 256GB Surface Pro 9 storage variant and throwing in an even cooler complimentary "Signature" keyboard for good measure.
That brings your savings up to a grand total of $279.99 for a presumably limited time only, which qualifies as a rare and extremely hard-to-beat deal... although we have technically seen higher-end and higher-cost Pro 9 configurations discounted even more deeply in the past (with or without bundled accessories).
This hot new promotion is obviously especially compelling for folks who need both a tablet and a laptop to satisfy their mobile and home computing requirements while not breaking the bank.
$999.99 is clearly an incredibly low price to pay for such a flexible 2-in-1 device with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor inside and a more than respectable 8GB RAM count paired with a speedy 256 gig solid-state drive.
If you hurry, you can choose from a number of different color options for your marked-down Surface Pro 9, including graphite, sapphire, forest, and platinum. The gratis productivity-enhancing keyboard comes in a black hue only with a super-premium Alcantara material covering and a large glass trackpad, turning your high-end tablet into the perfect laptop replacement sans adding too much bulk.
This is something that Apple and Samsung cannot do quite as well as Microsoft (let alone at a comparable price), so you should definitely not miss this opportunity to keep your back-to-school tablet/laptop spending to a minimum.
