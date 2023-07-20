Beats Studio Pro is here and offers next-level audio



The Beats Studio Pro brings a host of impressive features to the table. Let's start with its The Beats Studio Pro brings a host of impressive features to the table. Let's start with its Spatial Audio capability, previously seen in Apple's AirPods Max. This feature creates a surround sound experience wherever you go, utilizing dynamic head tracking to immerse you in audio from all directions. Keep in mind Spatial Audio works with compatible content in supported apps and, for example, iOS users need an iPhone with a TrueDepth camera for personalized profiles.



Next up is the fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling. This technology creates a fine-tuned filter to cancel noise a remarkable 48,000 times per second, or you can enjoy your music without any distractions, even in noisy environments.



Additionally, the Transparency Mode allows you to stay connected to the outside world. This feature lets you listen to what's playing in your headphones or have a conversation while still being aware of your surroundings. It's particularly handy for outdoor activities where staying aware of your environment is essential.







Let’s talk about design and price





The Beats Studio Pro features leather cushions for extended comfort and durability. The metal sliders offer a wide range of adjustments, ensuring a flexible fit for all-day listening. Moreover, the foldable design makes it easy to carry them in your bag. They are available in four colors: Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone. At $349.99, they offer great value for their specifications and quality, similar to the AirPods Max.









Beats Studio Pro comes with upgraded sound quality



The Beats Studio Pro offers upgraded sound quality compared to Beats Studio Wireless, delivering clear, rich, and deep sound with reduced distortion. Whether you're a music lover, movie enthusiast, or podcast listener, the headphones have you covered with their three sound profiles: Beats signature profile for balanced music listening, entertainment profile for movies and games, and conversation profile optimized for phone calls and podcasts.



Beats Studio Pro connectivity and compatibility



The headphones support both wireless and wired connections. They come equipped with a built-in Digital-to-Analog converter (DAC) that ensures high-fidelity audio via USB-C. Moreover, the 3.5mm analog input is perfect for wired audio sources, making them a great option for gaming, for example. With an extended Bluetooth range, you can enjoy your music and calls without being tethered to your device.



Regarding device compatibility, the Beats Studio Pro is not limited to iOS alone. It seamlessly works with Android devices as well. This means that regardless of whether you are an iOS or Android user, you can enjoy the benefits of these headphones. The Beats Studio Pro offers features for both Apple and Android, including the convenience of "Find My" and effortless one-touch pairing.



Beats Studio Pro has an impressive battery



Despite the feature-rich capabilities, the Beats Studio Pro boasts an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge. If you use Active Noise Cancelling, the listening time drops to 24 hours, which is still commendable. Furthermore, the Fast Fuel option allows you to get up to 4 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge when the battery is low.



Overall the Beats Studio Pro combines powerful hardware features, such as Spatial Audio, Adaptive Noise Cancelling, and Transparency Mode, with a comfortable and stylish design. If you want to get yourself the new Beats Studio Pro, you can do it now on Amazon.





Beats Studio Pro are now here The new Beats Studio Pro is finally here and it can be yours for $349.99 on Amazon. With the integrated Spatial Audio, amazing Noise Cancelling and up to 40 hours battery life on a single charge, the Beats Studio Pro is a great choice if you want to enjoy a high quality sound everywhere you go. Buy at Amazon

We have waited a long time, but the newis finally here. The Apple-owned Beats by Dre has just launched a new set of over-ear headphones, and they come with a refined design, long-lasting battery, and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking support.