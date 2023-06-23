Weekly deals roundup: Get your pre-Prime Day discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, S23 Ultra, and more





Is it really wise to start your summer shopping so close to the season's biggest mobile tech sale? Only time will tell for sure, but if for some reason you don't have a lot of time on your hands, fret not as each and every one of this week's top deals listed below has been carefully selected and rigorously verified to either beat or match the greatest promotions previously offered by major US retailers and carriers on the same devices.

Top 3 deals and steals available today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, S Pen Compatible, Multiple Color Options $450 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Front-Mounted Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, All-Day Battery Life, Space Gray and Silver Color Options $79 off (24%) Buy at Amazon









But it's hard to argue with a massive $450 Galaxy Z Fold 4 discount sans strings of any sort (including an Amazon Prime membership) when the Z Fold 5 is widely expected to look virtually identical to its super-well-reviewed predecessor . Meanwhile, the overall best Android phone out there (according to almost every reliable reviewer and happy customer) is itself marked down by a hefty 200 bucks with no special requirements in a killer deal that's been around before and is unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon.





Discounted smartphones for every budget

Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Charcoal and Snow Color Options, Matching Pixel Buds A-Series Included $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Fold 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 7.6-Inch Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Shooter, 9.5MP Cover Camera, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Monthly Installment Plan and Unlimited Service Required $27 off (52%) $25 /mo $52 23 Pre-order at AT&T Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Primary Foldable AMOLED Screen with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch External AMOLED Display with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 5W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black and Glacier Blue Color Options, Carrier Activation Required $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Pre-order at BestBuy OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Gray Color, Carrier Activation Required, $30 Gift Card Included $100 off (33%) Gift $199 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





It's not every day that you see three different foldable handsets in the spotlight (for good reasons), but if you still can't afford the "old" Z Fold 4, the hot new Google Pixel Fold and Motorola Razr+ are on sale at significantly lower prices (while on pre-order) with one or two hoops to jump through.





Affordable tablets for the whole family

Amazon Fire 7 Kids 7-Inch Tablet for Children (Ages 3 to 7), 2022 Release, 1024 x 600 Screen Resolution, 16GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Quad-Core 2.0GHz Processor, Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 2MP Front and 2MP Rear-Facing Cameras with 720p Video Recording, Multiple Colors, Kid-Proof Protective Case, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required $55 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 10.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 12, 8MP Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 20W Charging Support, MicroSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Premium Aluminum Build $50 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Display with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Device Only, Graphite Color $300 off (19%) $1299 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy





Okay, maybe "affordable" is not the best way to describe Microsoft's portable Surface Pro 9 workhorse (even at a substantial $300 discount), but Amazon's kid-centric Fire 7 and Lenovo's family-friendly Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) are clearly cheap as chips with robust designs (especially the former) and respectable overall specs (especially the latter).





Not satisfied with any of these three discounted tablets? You can always go back to the top of our roundup today and opt for Apple's ninth-generation "regular" iPad instead.

Deep price cuts for deeply appealing smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Silver and Black Color Options $221 off (63%) $129 $349 99 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wear OS, Circular AMOLED Display, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Temperature Sensor, Body Composition Analysis, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Multiple Color Options $51 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Premium Multisport GPS Watch with Rugged Design, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Diamond-like Carbon Coated Steel Bezel, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case with Metal Rear Cover, 51mm Size, 1.4-Inch Sunlight-Readable Display, Glonass, Galileo, Pulse Ox Sensor, Up to 21 Days Battery Life, Dark Gray Case, Black Band $330 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Dual-Core S7 Processor, Always-on Retina Display, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Third-gen Optical Heart Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Emergency SOS, Sleep Tracking, WR50 Water Resistance, IPX6 Dust Resistance, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Abyss Blue Sport Band $320 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





Whether you're interested in a newer or older wearable compatible with Android or iOS (or both), equipped with a sleeker or bulkier design, as well as a lot of powerful health monitoring tools or... a whole lot of such sensors and capabilities, Amazon and Walmart have you covered at the time of this writing with a slew of familiar but compelling deals ideal for practically every type of consumer under the sun.





How about some dirt-cheap headphones?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Olive Green Color $65 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Memory Foam Ear Cups, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5 Connectivity, Fast Charging, Black $15 off (25%) Buy at Amazon









Do you prefer something larger, presumably louder, longer-lasting, and somehow cheaper? Then it's pretty much impossible to say no to the uber-affordable Soundcore Anker Life Q20 cans, which believe it or not, even offer active noise cancellation at a sub-$50 price right now.

Top early Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon devices

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) Smart Speaker for Children, 2022 Release, Built-in Alexa Support, Parental Controls and Filtering, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Tap Gestures, Temperature Sensor, 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription Included, Dragon and Owl Designs, Amazon Prime Membership Required $32 off (53%) Buy at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids E-Book Reader for Children, 8GB Storage, 6.8-Inch Glare-Free Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Adjustable Warm Light, Flush-Front Design, IPX8 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Weeks of Battery Life, Parental Controls, Kid-Friendly Cover, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, and 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee Included, Multiple Colors, Amazon Prime Membership Required $70 off (44%) Buy at Amazon





These are proper Prime Day offers available exclusively for Prime subscribers we're talking about here, which means you are absolutely 100 percent guaranteed to get the best prices of the season on Amazon's kid-friendly Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker and Kindle Paperwhite (2021) e-reader.





Those may sound like niche products designed with a very specific audience in mind, but if you want to introduce your kids to technology in a safe and educational way, it might be worth considering a purchase (or two) ahead of the actual Prime Day 2023 festival next month.