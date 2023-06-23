Weekly deals roundup: Get your pre-Prime Day discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, S23 Ultra, and more
We know you're impatient to find out what Amazon has in store for its next undoubtedly spectacular Prime Day event in a few weeks, but while we obviously cannot help you with that just yet, we can definitely recommend a bunch of cool deals and substantial discounts on a bunch of popular products across several major categories available right now.
Is it really wise to start your summer shopping so close to the season's biggest mobile tech sale? Only time will tell for sure, but if for some reason you don't have a lot of time on your hands, fret not as each and every one of this week's top deals listed below has been carefully selected and rigorously verified to either beat or match the greatest promotions previously offered by major US retailers and carriers on the same devices.
Top 3 deals and steals available today
If you're hesitant about making an Amazon.com purchase right before Prime Day 2023, you might also be wary of buying probably the best foldable device in the world when its sequel is a few weeks away from an official announcement and commercial debut.
But it's hard to argue with a massive $450 Galaxy Z Fold 4 discount sans strings of any sort (including an Amazon Prime membership) when the Z Fold 5 is widely expected to look virtually identical to its super-well-reviewed predecessor. Meanwhile, the overall best Android phone out there (according to almost every reliable reviewer and happy customer) is itself marked down by a hefty 200 bucks with no special requirements in a killer deal that's been around before and is unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon.
On a completely different note, Apple's 2021-released 10.2-inch iPad is most certainly not the greatest tablet money can buy in 2023, but at a new record low price, it's also extremely difficult to argue with as a budget-friendly purchase for students and other not-very-demanding users.
Discounted smartphones for every budget
It's not every day that you see three different foldable handsets in the spotlight (for good reasons), but if you still can't afford the "old" Z Fold 4, the hot new Google Pixel Fold and Motorola Razr+ are on sale at significantly lower prices (while on pre-order) with one or two hoops to jump through.
Of course, the "conventional" Pixel 7a might be worthy of even more attention from bargain hunters than its foldable cousin at a pretty much unbeatable price with a nice pair of mid-range true wireless earbuds included. Last but definitely not least, the recently released OnePlus Nord N30 5G is unquestionably one of the best mid-range phones available today at a discount (with carrier activation) and alongside a cool freebie of its own (with or without strings attached).
Affordable tablets for the whole family
Okay, maybe "affordable" is not the best way to describe Microsoft's portable Surface Pro 9 workhorse (even at a substantial $300 discount), but Amazon's kid-centric Fire 7 and Lenovo's family-friendly Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) are clearly cheap as chips with robust designs (especially the former) and respectable overall specs (especially the latter).
Not satisfied with any of these three discounted tablets? You can always go back to the top of our roundup today and opt for Apple's ninth-generation "regular" iPad instead.
Deep price cuts for deeply appealing smartwatches
Whether you're interested in a newer or older wearable compatible with Android or iOS (or both), equipped with a sleeker or bulkier design, as well as a lot of powerful health monitoring tools or... a whole lot of such sensors and capabilities, Amazon and Walmart have you covered at the time of this writing with a slew of familiar but compelling deals ideal for practically every type of consumer under the sun.
It's hard to recommend just one of these marked-down products, but gun to our head, we'd probably still pick the "ancient" Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, even with a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic right around the corner.
How about some dirt-cheap headphones?
Do you like teeny-tiny wireless earbuds with noise cancellation, premium sound (considering the size), and excellent battery life? Then you'll probably love the cheaper-than-ever Samsung Galaxy Buds 2... in a love-it-or-hate-it single olive green paint job.
Do you prefer something larger, presumably louder, longer-lasting, and somehow cheaper? Then it's pretty much impossible to say no to the uber-affordable Soundcore Anker Life Q20 cans, which believe it or not, even offer active noise cancellation at a sub-$50 price right now.
Top early Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon devices
These are proper Prime Day offers available exclusively for Prime subscribers we're talking about here, which means you are absolutely 100 percent guaranteed to get the best prices of the season on Amazon's kid-friendly Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker and Kindle Paperwhite (2021) e-reader.
Those may sound like niche products designed with a very specific audience in mind, but if you want to introduce your kids to technology in a safe and educational way, it might be worth considering a purchase (or two) ahead of the actual Prime Day 2023 festival next month.
