U.S. Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic prices are estimated following leak of overseas pricing
Among the devices that Samsung is expected to introduce at its next Unpacked event late next month will be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The latter model is the more premium of the pair. Yesterday we told you about leaked promotional marketing images showing the Samsung Galaxy products that will be unveiled at the next Unpacked ceremony.
Those devices include the stars of the show, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 which will be the latest iterations of Sammy's foldable phones. In addition, at the event, Samsung will announce its latest Android tablets which will include the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Besides the two smartwatches, we should also see the true wireless Bluetooth Galaxy Buds 3 see the light of day.
French site Dealabs Magazine (via 9to5Google) today leaked what it says are the euro prices and color options for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 6 in 40mm, according to the site, will be offered in Graphite and Cream. The Bluetooth version will cost €319.99 while the LTE model will cost €369.99. With a 44mm case, the color options are Graphite and Silver. The Bluetooth version is €349.99 and the LTE variant will be offered for €399.99.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be offered with a 43mm case in Black and Silver. The Bluetooth price will supposedly be €419.99 while the LTE model will be priced at €469.99. The same color options will be available for the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with the Bluetooth variant expected to be tagged at €449.99 and the LTE unit running at €499.99.
Leaked promotional marketing image of the Galaxy 6 Watch
The pricing is a mixed bag compared to last year's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The former is sold in France starting at €299 which means that if the prices leaked are legit, the Galaxy Watch 6 could start €20 higher than the Galaxy Watch 5. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, on the other hand, could start at a price that is €50 lower than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro; the latter has a starting price of €469 in France when it is not on sale.
Leaked promotional marketing image of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
In the U.S., the current starting prices for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are $279 and $449 respectively. So if the same changes are applied to U.S. pricing, we could see the Galaxy Watch 6 start at $299 and the starting price for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in the $399-$400 range.
The 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to sport a 1.31-inch OLED display with a 1.47-inch OLED screen rumored for the larger 44mm model. The Watch 6 Classic will bring back the rotating bezel and both timepieces will be powered by the Samsung Exynos W930 chipset which should deliver up to 10% faster performance than the chip used in last year's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
