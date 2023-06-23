Amazon is now bundling Google's affordable Pixel 7a with free Pixel Buds
Have you finally reached the conclusion that the Pixel 7a is the right budget 5G phone for you roughly a month and a half after the commercial debut of Google's latest stock Android-running mid-ranger?
Unfortunately, the Tensor G2-powered 6.1-incher is no longer available at an outright discount with no special requirements or alongside a nice and handy gift card from either Amazon or Best Buy.
Google's own introductory offer bundling the unlocked phone with a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds A-Series has also expired a while back, but surprise, surprise, a pretty much identical deal can now be claimed on Amazon.
That's right, the e-commerce giant is selling the 128GB Pixel 7a in your choice of Charcoal or Snow colorways together with matching Pixel Buds A-Series at the regular price of the handset alone.
That essentially means you're currently looking at shaving a cool $99 off the combined $598 price of the two products, even though in fairness, Google's mid-range true wireless earbuds have been available by themselves at $79 a number of times in recent months.
Either way, the value of this neat freebie exceeds the aforementioned $50 gift card thrown in by major US retailers a couple of times since the Pixel 7a's release, and if you need a good pair of budget wireless earbuds, these are undoubtedly a great choice with their surprisingly premium sound, clean and straightforward design, solid battery life, crystal clear calls, and decent water resistance.
The Pixel Buds A-Series are of course not as good as the Pixel Buds Pro (or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, or Apple's AirPods Pro 2), but the same can be said about the Pixel 7a in relation to the Pixel 7 Pro (and Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max).
At this reduced combined price, however, the value proposition is virtually unbeatable when you consider everything from the powerful chipset to the 90Hz OLED screen, excellent cameras, hefty battery, and above all, the stellar software support of the Google Pixel 7a. This is an extraordinary device even by itself, but alongside a gratis pair of great earbuds, it's almost impossible to resist.
