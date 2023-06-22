Early Prime Day 2023 deal makes Amazon's ultra-affordable Echo Dot Kids speaker cheaper than ever

Amazon's Prime Day 2023 extravaganza is finally (officially) upon us , but if you feel like you cannot wait another day (let alone almost three more weeks) to score a hot summer deal on a popular gadget for your home or mobile use, the e-commerce giant is ready to hook you up with precisely that at the time of this writing.





In addition to every single current-generation Fire tablet designed with children in mind , the kid-friendly Echo Dot smart speaker is on sale right now at a huge discount for Amazon Prime members as well.

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) Smart Speaker for Children, 2022 Release, Built-in Alexa Support, Parental Controls and Filtering, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Tap Gestures, Temperature Sensor, 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription Included, Dragon and Owl Designs $32 off (53%) Buy at Amazon





We're obviously talking about the latest edition of the diminutive Echo Dot Kids here, released just last year, which can be purchased at a lower-than-ever price after a record 53 percent markdown from an already very reasonable $59.99 MSRP.





Of course, saving 32 bucks may not feel earth-shattering, but being able to pay under $30 for such a versatile, powerful, and especially colorful device is an opportunity many parents will not want to waste. You can choose between dragon and owl-themed models at the exact same all-time low price, and external appearance aside, this is naturally identical to the regular fifth-gen Echo Dot, which is not available at any discount whatsoever today.





That means you (or your children) can play music, get answers to various questions, set alarms and timers, and perform a number of other tasks with simple voice commands, and thanks to Amazon's exceptional 2-year worry-free guarantee, you don't have to fret over breaking the Echo Dot Kids (2022).





The company will also give you complimentary access to its handy Amazon Kids+ service for a period of 12 months, as well as full and easy-to-use parental controls over everything the miniature smart speaker can do.



