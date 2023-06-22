Amazon is selling Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) at an unbeatable price before Prime Day 2023

right now





Released all the way back in the fall of 2021, Apple 's ninth-generation "regular" iPad is technically not the best iPad for a lot of people today, but if you can't afford its redesigned 2022 sequel, the larger and more impressive iPad Air, or the smaller and more impressive iPad mini, this "bezelicious" 10.2-incher will do just fine... at the right price.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Front-Mounted Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, All-Day Battery Life, Space Gray and Silver Color Options $79 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





Available for $329 and up... back in the day, the iPad 9 has naturally been discounted plenty of times over the last year or so, very rarely getting a markdown as drastic as 80 bucks in an entry-level configuration however.





Well, that's exactly how much you can save at the time of this writing on Wi-Fi-only 64GB models in silver and space gray colors and all you have to do is add the one you like to your Amazon.com cart, where the instant $60 discount will be automatically bumped up to $80.





To our knowledge, this is the deepest price cut ever offered by a retailer like Amazon for the iPad 10.2 (2021) , and although there are obviously no guarantees, we wouldn't be surprised to see the exact same deal return for Prime Day 2023 in a few weeks.





The difference, of course, is that you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage of this pre-Prime Day offer today, which unsurprisingly extends to all other iPad (9th Gen) variants as well. That's right, you can save $80 with and without cellular connectivity and with your choice of 64 or 256 gigs of internal storage space, although in all honesty, that's not a very unusual occurrence for costlier models.