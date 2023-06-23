Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
How would you like to own a nice olive green-colored pair of true wireless earbuds with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology? We know, that probably wouldn't be the paint job of your choice if you could pick any alternative to Apple's hugely popular but somewhat boring white-coated AirPods in the world.

If you're strapped for cash, however, you may find that decidedly funky and unusual hue to be totally acceptable right now. That's because Samsung's 2021-released Galaxy Buds 2 just so happen to be sold at a massive $65 discount from a $149.99 list price in that one and only colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Olive Green Color
$65 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Despite the super-advanced age, 2022 release of the higher-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and the reportedly imminent debut of a non-Pro Buds 3 model with an undoubtedly improved list of features, these bad boys are still among the very best wireless earbuds money can buy at the time of this writing.

At their new record low price, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 look like an objectively better option than all of the greatest budget wireless earbuds out there as well with not only top-shelf ANC capabilities but also excellent Ambient Sound technology for usage scenarios where you want to remain aware of your surroundings, not to mention solid battery life (with or without the bundled wireless charging case factored in), decent IPX2 water resistance, flawless connectivity, and crystal clear voice calls.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (and the AirPods Pro 2) obviously hide a bunch more neat tricks up their sleeves... at significantly higher prices, making it easy to opt for the deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2 if said deep discount is more important for you than things like Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio, or Adaptive Transparency technologies.

Of course, it will be interesting to see if Amazon can beat this amazing new deal come Prime Day 2023 next month, but even if that happens, you don't need a Prime membership today to save an unprecedented 65 bucks, which goes a long way in terms of convenience.

Popular stories

Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Apple knows phones are screwing up your eyes so it introduced a feature to help
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Nothing Phone 2: Sneaky genius Carl Pei “copies” iPhone 15 Pro before Apple flagship is released
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Take advantage of Amazon's 50% discount on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro high-end earbuds before it's too late
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Android spyware found hiding out in Play Store; delete these two apps now!
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T subscribers are staying away from buying one iPhone 14 series model
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
The new Google Weather UI keeps "Froggy" but looks more professional
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Rumor: official Google Pixel Tablet stylus and keyboard may be coming
Rumor: official Google Pixel Tablet stylus and keyboard may be coming
Grab an unlocked TCL 30XL for 25% off at Amazon
Grab an unlocked TCL 30XL for 25% off at Amazon
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Xperia smartphones are not going away anytime soon after Sony extends its deal with Qualcomm
Xperia smartphones are not going away anytime soon after Sony extends its deal with Qualcomm
Here's why cops in this nation ask Android users to disable Emergency SOS feature
Here's why cops in this nation ask Android users to disable Emergency SOS feature
Apple tests faster haptic duration speed in the latest iOS 17 Beta
Apple tests faster haptic duration speed in the latest iOS 17 Beta
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless