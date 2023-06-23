Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
How would you like to own a nice olive green-colored pair of true wireless earbuds with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology? We know, that probably wouldn't be the paint job of your choice if you could pick any alternative to Apple's hugely popular but somewhat boring white-coated AirPods in the world.
If you're strapped for cash, however, you may find that decidedly funky and unusual hue to be totally acceptable right now. That's because Samsung's 2021-released Galaxy Buds 2 just so happen to be sold at a massive $65 discount from a $149.99 list price in that one and only colorway.
Despite the super-advanced age, 2022 release of the higher-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and the reportedly imminent debut of a non-Pro Buds 3 model with an undoubtedly improved list of features, these bad boys are still among the very best wireless earbuds money can buy at the time of this writing.
At their new record low price, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 look like an objectively better option than all of the greatest budget wireless earbuds out there as well with not only top-shelf ANC capabilities but also excellent Ambient Sound technology for usage scenarios where you want to remain aware of your surroundings, not to mention solid battery life (with or without the bundled wireless charging case factored in), decent IPX2 water resistance, flawless connectivity, and crystal clear voice calls.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (and the AirPods Pro 2) obviously hide a bunch more neat tricks up their sleeves... at significantly higher prices, making it easy to opt for the deeply discounted Galaxy Buds 2 if said deep discount is more important for you than things like Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio, or Adaptive Transparency technologies.
Of course, it will be interesting to see if Amazon can beat this amazing new deal come Prime Day 2023 next month, but even if that happens, you don't need a Prime membership today to save an unprecedented 65 bucks, which goes a long way in terms of convenience.
