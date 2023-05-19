Weekly deals roundup: Massive Galaxy Z Fold 4 discount, affordable Galaxy S22, and more
1
These are the top 3 deals today
Not that impressed by Google's long overdue Pixel Fold? Then why not go with the tried-and-tested Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its largest ever discount with absolutely no strings attached? This is probably the best foldable in the world right now and, well, we'd lie to you if we described it as affordable.
But it is reasonably priced for what it offers (presumably for a limited time only), and the equally expensive Z Fold 5 around the corner is unlikely to bring many notable upgrades to the table, so the potential for buyer's remorse is pretty low.
The same doesn't necessarily go for last year's "vanilla" Galaxy S22, which may well get an even higher discount than $100 in the near future... even though it has never before gotten one. Yes, this relatively compact powerhouse is today as affordable as it's ever been, and Amazon seems to be running low on inventory, so you might want to make your decision quickly.
The Apple Watch Ultra, which just so happens to be one of the best smartwatches with a rugged design out there, could also go out of stock soon in the one and only color option marked down to a new record low price by Amazon. This deal has already lasted longer than we'd have expected, so it's definitely safe to assume it will go away in a matter of days if not hours.
Other sweet smartphone bargains to consider
Characterizing a $1,400 handset as a "bargain" might feel like a stretch, but the Xperia 1 V is not just any phone, rocking quite possibly the most impressive mobile camera out there while including two very cool deal sweeteners during its pre-order window.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro are naturally a little older than Sony's latest flagship, but their "mainstream" price points definitely keep the two 2022 Android powerhouses in the fight for the best phone crown in 2023. Granted, the S22 Ultra was slightly cheaper last week, but a $400 discount with no special requirements is still nothing to sneeze at.
Folks on tighter budgets may also want to hurry and get the half-off Moto G 5G (2022) mid-ranger while they can. This is a deal that both Amazon and Best Buy have offered in the past, but that's no longer the case, which is rarely a good sign for a previous-generation device that's just received a sequel.
Check out the best tablet deals right now
While this product category has definitely had better weeks in terms of the quantity of deals we were able to gather from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, the quality of our top two offers above seems mighty hard to beat.
That metal-made Lenovo 10-incher with a reasonably sharp display and reasonably powerful processor in tow is arguably one of the best budget tablets you can get at the time of this writing at an absolutely killer price, while the deeply discounted 5G-enabled 512GB storage variant of the Surface Pro 9 with a whopping 16 gigs of RAM also on deck is... still pretty expensive but for a good reason or ten.
Cheap smartwatches for everyone!
What we're looking at here are three very different wearable devices for very different audiences with very different needs. The one thing the ultra-affordable first-gen Apple Watch SE, slightly costlier Garmin Vivoactive 4, and rugged Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire obviously have in common is an unusually low price after a massive headline-grabbing discount. Which of these three wearable bargains will you choose?
How about some discounted earbuds?
Yes, Amazon's third-gen Echo Buds have just been unveiled and they're still up for pre-order until June 7, but that's not stopping the e-commerce giant from slashing a cool 10 bucks off an already extremely low retail price of $49.99... for the duration of said pre-order period.
If the lack of active noise cancellation is a deal-breaking detail for you, the sporty yet stylish and tiny yet powerful Jabra Elite 7 Active are certainly worth your attention at a rare discount in a minty fresh color.
