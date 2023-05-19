Weekly deals roundup: Massive Galaxy Z Fold 4 discount, affordable Galaxy S22, and more

Are you a "TGIF" kind of person? Do you still enjoy the occasional hate-listen of that one Rebecca Black song that set the internet on fire over a decade ago? Do you often spend your workdays fantasizing about and obsessively planning your weekend fun?





If you've answered yes to any of those questions, we might have something cool for you today to start off your weekend on the right foot. Of course, the same goes for our general bargain-hunting friends and readers who may have grown accustomed over the last few weeks to receiving regular updates on the best of the best tech offers from across the web.





Yes, it's time for another spectacular deals roundup with everything from cheap smartphones to not-so-cheap ones, tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds on it.

These are the top 3 deals today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Phantom Black and Gray Green Colors, S Pen Compatible $450 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Phantom White and Green Colors $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Yellow Ocean Band, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life $97 off (12%) Buy at Amazon





Not that impressed by Google's long overdue Pixel Fold? Then why not go with the tried-and-tested Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its largest ever discount with absolutely no strings attached? This is probably the best foldable in the world right now and, well, we'd lie to you if we described it as affordable.





But it is reasonably priced for what it offers (presumably for a limited time only), and the equally expensive Z Fold 5 around the corner is unlikely to bring many notable upgrades to the table, so the potential for buyer's remorse is pretty low.





The same doesn't necessarily go for last year's "vanilla" Galaxy S22 , which may well get an even higher discount than $100 in the near future... even though it has never before gotten one. Yes, this relatively compact powerhouse is today as affordable as it's ever been, and Amazon seems to be running low on inventory, so you might want to make your decision quickly.





The Apple Watch Ultra , which just so happens to be one of the best smartwatches with a rugged design out there, could also go out of stock soon in the one and only color option marked down to a new record low price by Amazon. This deal has already lasted longer than we'd have expected, so it's definitely safe to assume it will go away in a matter of days if not hours.

Other sweet smartphone bargains to consider

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, Black and Burgundy Colors, No Carrier Activation Required $400 off (33%) $799 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required ($100 Discount without Activation) $250 off (28%) $649 $899 Buy at BestBuy Sony Xperia 1 V 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1644 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, 48 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, $50 Gift Card and Sony LinkBuds Included Gift $1399 99 Pre-order at BestBuy Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Capabilities, 10W Charger in the Box, Moonlight Gray Color $200 off (50%) $199 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola





Characterizing a $1,400 handset as a "bargain" might feel like a stretch, but the any phone, rocking quite possibly the most impressive mobile camera out there while including two very cool deal sweeteners during its pre-order window. Characterizing a $1,400 handset as a "bargain" might feel like a stretch, but the Xperia 1 V is not justphone, rocking quite possibly the most impressive mobile camera out there while including two very cool deal sweeteners during its pre-order window.









Folks on tighter budgets may also want to hurry and get the half-off Moto G 5G (2022) mid-ranger while they can. This is a deal that both Amazon and Best Buy have offered in the past, but that's no longer the case, which is rarely a good sign for a previous-generation device that's just received a sequel

Check out the best tablet deals right now

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 10.6-Inch IPS Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Metal Construction, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Technology, MicroSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color $50 off (24%) $159 99 $209 99 Buy at Lenovo Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi + 5G, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Microsoft SQ3 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Up to 19 Hours of Battery Life, Face Authentication Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Two USB-C 3.2 Ports, Platinum, Device Only $300 off (16%) $1599 99 $1899 99 Buy at BestBuy





While this product category has definitely had better weeks in terms of the quantity of deals we were able to gather from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, the quality of our top two offers above seems mighty hard to beat.





That metal-made Lenovo 10-incher with a reasonably sharp display and reasonably powerful processor in tow is arguably one of the best budget tablets you can get at the time of this writing at an absolutely killer price, while the deeply discounted 5G-enabled 512GB storage variant of the Surface Pro 9 with a whopping 16 gigs of RAM also on deck is... still pretty expensive but for a good reason or ten.

Cheap smartwatches for everyone!

Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS, Space Gray Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band, Dual-Core S5 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits of Brightness, Second-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Fall Detection, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Sleep Tracking, Water Resistant up to 50 Meters $135 off (48%) $144 $279 Buy at Walmart Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS, 45mm Case, 1.3-Inch Color Touchscreen with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Women's Health Tracking, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case with Polymer Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Strap, Two Colors $130 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Premium Multisport GPS Watch with Rugged Design, Preloaded Topographical Maps, Ski Maps, 1.4-Inch Sunlight-Readable Display with 280 x 280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 21 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Multi-GNSS Support, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Altimeter, Barometer, Compass, PacePro Technology, Dark Gray Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case with Metal Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Black Silicone Band $360 off (48%) Buy at Amazon





What we're looking at here are three very different wearable devices for very different audiences with very different needs. The one thing the ultra-affordable first-gen What we're looking at here are threedifferent wearable devices fordifferent audiences withdifferent needs. The one thing the ultra-affordable first-gen Apple Watch SE , slightly costlier Garmin Vivoactive 4, and rugged Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire obviously have in common is an unusually low price after a massive headline-grabbing discount. Which of these three wearable bargains will you choose?

How about some discounted earbuds?

All-new Echo Buds (2023 Release) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint Connectivity, Semi-in-ear Design, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 20 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Customizable Tap Controls, Black $10 off (20%) Pre-order at Amazon Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough Technology, 6mm Speakers, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, ShakeGrip Technology, Mono Mode, Multidevice Connectivity, Four Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Mint Color $40 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





still up for pre-order until June 7, but that's not stopping the e-commerce giant from slashing a cool 10 bucks off an already extremely low retail price of $49.99... for the duration of said pre-order period. Yes, Amazon's third-gen Echo Buds have just been unveiled and they'reup for pre-order until June 7, but that's not stopping the e-commerce giant from slashing a cool 10 bucks off an already extremely low retail price of $49.99... for the duration of said pre-order period.





If the lack of active noise cancellation is a deal-breaking detail for you, the sporty yet stylish and tiny yet powerful Jabra Elite 7 Active are certainly worth your attention at a rare discount in a minty fresh color.