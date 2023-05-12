Weekly deals roundup: Red hot new Galaxy S23 Ultra promo, cheaper-than-ever S22 Ultra, and more
Is it too late to take advantage of one of the best Mother's Day deals on tech devices this year and actually receive your discounted gadget in time to show your appreciation and love to one of the most important people in your life?
Probably, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't at least try to score one of this week's top smartphone, smartwatch, earbuds, or smart display offers while you can. At worst, you'll be a couple of days late with one of the most thoughtful gifts ever... or you can always keep that affordable Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, or Apple Watch SE 2 for yourself.
The crucial thing is to stop wasting time and pull the trigger before it's too late on the following promotions, bargains, and steals across some of the most popular tech categories:
These are the three best deals available today
Yes, a 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra can be yours right now at a lower price than a 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra... under some very strict conditions. If you don't have a very good phone in very good condition to trade in, of course, the S22 Ultra is a lot cheaper at a new all-time low price in an unlocked variant with absolutely no strings attached on Amazon.
Despite the fairly obvious differences between Samsung's last two S Pen-wielding Android flagships, both models can objectively be considered among the best of the best phones on the market today, and if you're on a tighter budget, the same can be said about Google's brand-new Pixel 7a mid-ranger as well.
The Tensor G2-powered 6.1-incher is discounted right off the bat with upfront carrier activation while also including a nice $50 deal sweetener at Best Buy whether or not you're willing to meet that requirement. Not bad for such a new device with such solid hardware specifications and stellar software support!
Other top smartphone deals and steals
Google and Samsung seem to be pretty evenly sharing the spotlight this week with a little help from Best Buy, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, which means that no matter what major US carrier you prefer, you can currently get one of the best budget 5G phones out there at a totally bonkers price.
We're talking as little as 70 bucks as far as last year's Pixel 6a mid-ranger is concerned, $90 and up for the high-end Pixel 6 from back in the fall of 2021, and $250, $300, or $400 for Samsung's always popular Galaxy S21 FE powerhouse... depending on the hoops you're comfortable jumping through.
We also have a nice Pixel 6a promotion with no special requirements or strings attached for folks who don't like complications, and regardless of your final choice, you're looking at saving a lot of money here.
So many wearable bargains, so little time to decide
No, we don't have explicit expiration dates for any of these special Amazon or Walmart offers, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to tell that inventory is limited across the board.
That LTE-enabled Pixel Watch is cheaper than ever, mind you, while the second-gen Apple Watch SE is only in stock at the time of this writing at that rare $49 discount in one color option after initially letting buyers choose from three different hues.
Probably the best fitness tracker in the world is also on sale at an unusually low price in a single paint job, while the Versa 2 is clearly not the greatest smartwatch around but it's old enough to be discontinued soon and certainly affordable enough to be deemed hard to turn down right now by Android users and health nuts on a budget.
How do you like them ultra-affordable buds?
Well, what's not to like about two premium pairs of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, top-notch sound quality, and excellent battery life at considerably lower prices than Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro 2?
The LinkBuds S are arguably fancier than the Galaxy Buds 2 in a number of different ways, but Samsung's non-Pro product is of course substantially cheaper, thus making your final buying decision an absolute nightmare... in the best possible way.
Extraordinary smart home devices at extraordinary discounts
Whether you're an Alexa or Siri fan and whether you think you need another screen in your house... or not, we've got you covered with that sweet trio of voice-controlled bargains above.
And yes, we know that the HomePod 2 still feels expensive, especially next to the more versatile and somehow more affordable Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 smart displays, but we're ready to bet the farm that B&H Photo Video's first-of-its-kind deal will go away any minute now.
Things that are NOT allowed: