Weekly deals roundup: Red hot new Galaxy S23 Ultra promo, cheaper-than-ever S22 Ultra, and more

Is it too late to take advantage of one of the best Mother's Day deals on tech devices this year and actually receive your discounted gadget in time to show your appreciation and love to one of the most important people in your life?





Probably, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't at least try to score one of this week's top smartphone, smartwatch, earbuds, or smart display offers while you can. At worst, you'll be a couple of days late with one of the most thoughtful gifts ever... or you can always keep that affordable Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, or Apple Watch SE 2 for yourself.





The crucial thing is to stop wasting time and pull the trigger before it's too late on the following promotions, bargains, and steals across some of the most popular tech categories:

These are the three best deals available today

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3088 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, Lavender and Lime Colors, Instant $180 Discount + Up to $750 Enhanced Trade-in Credit $930 off (57%) $689 99 $1619 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, Green Color, S Pen Included $450 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,385mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 13MP Selfie Shooter, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required, $50 Gift Card Included $50 off (10%) Gift $449 $499 Buy at BestBuy





Yes, a 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra can be yours right now at a lower price than a 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra ... under some very strict conditions. If you don't have a very good phone in very good condition to trade in, of course, the S22 Ultra is a lot cheaper at a new all-time low price in an unlocked variant with absolutely no strings attached on Amazon.





Despite the fairly obvious differences between Samsung's last two S Pen-wielding Android flagships, both models can objectively be considered among the best of the best phones on the market today, and if you're on a tighter budget, the same can be said about Google's brand-new Pixel 7a mid-ranger as well.





The Tensor G2-powered 6.1-incher is discounted right off the bat with upfront carrier activation while also including a nice $50 deal sweetener at Best Buy whether or not you're willing to meet that requirement. Not bad for such a new device with such solid hardware specifications and stellar software support!

Other top smartphone deals and steals

Google Pixel 6a AT&T, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 4,410mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, Charcoal and Sage Green Color Options, New Line or New Account Required ($350 Discount Available with Upgrade) $400 off (85%) $69 99 $469 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 6a 5G, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 4,410mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, Charcoal and Sage Green Color Options, Upfront Carrier Activation Required ($100 Discount Available without Activation) $150 off (33%) $299 $449 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 6 AT&T, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,614mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 21W Wireless Charging Support, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera Setup, Stormy Black Color, New Line or New Account Required ($600 Discount Available with Upgrade) $650 off (88%) $89 99 $739 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Verizon, 128GB Storage, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6GB RAM, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, 12 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, Multiple Color Options, Upfront Carrier Activation Required $300 off (50%) $299 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, T-Mobile Upgrade (Extra $150 Discount with New Line or New Account) $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





Google and Samsung seem to be pretty evenly sharing the spotlight this week with a little help from Best Buy, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, which means that no matter what major US carrier you prefer, you can currently get one of the best budget 5G phones out there at a totally bonkers price.









We also have a nice Pixel 6a promotion with no special requirements or strings attached for folks who don't like complications, and regardless of your final choice, you're looking at saving a lot of money here.

So many wearable bargains, so little time to decide

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Connected GPS, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Management Score, Water Resistant up to 50 Meters, 1.34-Inch Color Touchscreen, Black/Carbon $48 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker, Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Color Touchscreen, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Lunar White/Soft Gold $48 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) 42mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Wear OS, Dual-core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Stainless Steel Case, Silver $221 off (63%) $129 $349 99 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE (2022) 44mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Silver Aluminum Case, White Sport Band $49 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch Wear OS Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking, 41mm Case, GPS + 4G LTE, 320 ppi AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits of Brightness, Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Compass, Altimeter, Gyroscope, Emergency SOS, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Color Options $70 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





No, we don't have explicit expiration dates for any of these special Amazon or Walmart offers, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to tell that inventory is limited across the board.









Probably the best fitness tracker in the world is also on sale at an unusually low price in a single paint job, while the Versa 2 is clearly not the greatest smartwatch around but it's old enough to be discontinued soon and certainly affordable enough to be deemed hard to turn down right now by Android users and health nuts on a budget.

How do you like them ultra-affordable buds?

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Three Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Phantom Black Color $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Sound Control, Integrated Sony V1 Processor, Advanced Voice Signal Processing, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Colors $52 off (26%) Buy at Amazon





Well, what's not to like about two premium pairs of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, top-notch sound quality, and excellent battery life at considerably lower prices than Apple's hugely popular AirPods Pro 2





The The LinkBuds S are arguably fancier than the Galaxy Buds 2 in a number of different ways, but Samsung's non-Pro product is of course substantially cheaper, thus making your final buying decision an absolute nightmare... in the best possible way.

Extraordinary smart home devices at extraordinary discounts

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Premium Directional Sound, 13MP Camera with Auto-framing and Motion Technology, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options $65 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Echo Show 15 Smart Display with Alexa, 15.6-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Built-in Fire TV, 5MP Camera, Two 1.6-Inch Speakers, Alexa Voice Remote Included $65 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker with Siri, High-Fidelity Audio, High-excursion Woofer, Five Beamforming Tweeters, Spatial Audio, Room Sensing, Stereo Pair Capable, Multiroom Audio, Smart Home Hub, Temperature and Humidity Sensor, White $20 off (7%) $279 $299 Buy at B&H Photo





Whether you're an Alexa or Siri fan and whether you think you need another screen in your house... or not, we've got you covered with that sweet trio of voice-controlled bargains above.



