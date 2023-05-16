Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

New report claims to reveal exact Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Unpacked and release dates

Based on last year's August 10 announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 and Samsung's August 11, 2021 Unpacked event dedicated to the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, it initially seemed safe to assume that the world's largest smartphone vendor was planning to unveil its next-gen foldables on or around August 9, 2023.

But due to a multitude of reasons, that may never have been the company's intention in the first place... or it was revised at some point in the last couple of months. Either way, speculation of an earlier-than-anticipated launch for the oft-rumored and thoroughly leaked Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 is rapidly ramping up, with the latest report supporting this theory adding precise (and credible) dates to the equation.

This is the currently expected Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 schedule


  • July 26 - Unpacked announcement in Seoul, Korea;
  • August 11 - global release date.

If Chosun Ilbo's inside sources are correct, the next big Galaxy foldables will start shipping around the world exactly two years after the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were formally unveiled and essentially 12 months on the heels of the previous summer Unpacked event.

That basically means Samsung is looking to move its foldable timeline up by two weeks, which may not sound radical but can definitely put a lot of extra pressure on the production of two phones that are widely expected to outsell all their forerunners anyway.


Boosting sales is obviously the company's main goal here, and the sooner the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 come out, the more time they'll be able to spend on store shelves without competing against Apple's iPhone 15 family.

Although said family of next-gen iOS powerhouses is naturally not set to include any foldable models, the iPhone 14 roster has been primarily blamed for the foldable segment's first-ever quarterly decline last holiday quarter. As such, it's easy to understand why Samsung is in a hurry to unveil and release the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, especially when you also consider Google's buzzy recent Pixel Fold announcement.

Another interesting detail rumored a couple of times before and seemingly "confirmed" by South Korea's oldest daily newspaper today is the venue of Samsung's next Unpacked shindig. This will apparently move from your traditional San Franciscos or New Yorks to Seoul for "practical reasons such as global recognition and event effects." We're not entirely sure what that means, but it's likely that Samsung is simply looking to cut expenses where it can without impacting the quality and appeal of its products in any way.

What else do we know about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5?


In a nutshell, pretty much everything you need to know to be prepared to put your pre-order in as early as July 26. We know the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will probably look familiar while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is all but guaranteed to go big and... unconventional when it comes to its cover screen.

We know these will likely be the absolute best Android phones in terms of raw power, and that apart from their upgraded processor, they may not change much under the hood of their predecessors.


We also know the camera specifications could go virtually unchanged compared to what the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer, which of course does still let plenty of room for software improvements resulting in actual real-life photography advances.

Retail pricing is undoubtedly the biggest missing puzzle piece at the moment, although there might also be other smaller details that we don't know about just yet and could very well make a difference for prospective buyers. 

