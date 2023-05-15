Discover Samsung May 15th!
Amazon makes the rugged Apple Watch Ultra cheaper than ever before in one color

Amazon makes the rugged Apple Watch Ultra cheaper than ever before in one color
The name "Apple Watch Ultra" and the word "cheap" don't usually go together very naturally, but Amazon's latest deal on one of the best smartwatches out there with a rugged design does make this absolute tank of an intelligent timepiece significantly cheap... er than usual.

Frequently discounted by $50 or $60 in a number of different models and once or twice even marked down by a cool 70 bucks over the last few months in a couple of very specific flavors, Apple's first-ever alternative to those super-muscular Garmin wearables professional athletes seem to like so much is currently on sale at a whopping and totally unprecedented $97.01 off its $799 list price.

Apple Watch Ultra

GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Yellow Ocean Band, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life
$97 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

That's a solid 12 percent markdown for a device that's certainly not typically affordable but, compared to its direct competition, is arguably not very excessively priced either. Simply put, this deal is definitely not to be ignored and it might actually be incredibly hard to turn down... if you don't have a problem with that love-it-or-hate-it yellow "ocean" band.

Alas, that's the only variant sold by Amazon at a 12 percent discount right now, and seeing as how the same model (as well as all others) are substantially costlier at retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, we don't expect this killer promotion to last long.

The smartwatch itself is made from corrosion-resistant titanium, thus being a lot tougher than a "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 8, for instance, while the super-bright (and super-large) Retina display is protected by sapphire crystal against scratches and (some) drops on hard surfaces.

From a health and fitness monitoring standpoint, the Apple Watch Ultra is also pretty much impossible to beat, with everything from ECG to fall detection, crash detection, blood oxygen, and temperature sensing technology on deck to take care of virtually every aspect of your well-being. 

Can you do better than this bad boy? In terms of battery life, for instance, the answer is "yes, absolutely", but when you consider every little (and big) thing that makes a smartwatch great, you'll undoubtedly find it mighty difficult to opt for an alternative (be it from Garmin or anyone else)... if you're an iPhone user. And yes, of course, you do also get standalone cellular connectivity at this (deeply discounted) price.

