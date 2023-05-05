Weekly deals roundup: Cheap Galaxy S22 Ultra, cheaper Pixel 7 Pro, cheapest OnePlus 10 Pro, and more

The race for finding the perfect Mother's Day 2023 gift is officially on now that there's only a little over a week left until you will have to show one of the most important people in your life just how much you care about and appreciate them.





But the search doesn't have to be painful and time-consuming, and in fact, you may not need to search much in the first place if you're looking for a thoughtful tech gift costing anywhere between 90 bucks and... $2,000. That's right, we truly have something for every type of buyer on any type of budget on our latest extensive weekly list of top deals and bargains available at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy.





You can find ultra-high-end smartphones, premium tablets, feature-packed smartwatches, dirt-cheap activity trackers, mid-range slates, budget-friendly Android handsets, and everything in between at the lowest possible prices in the following lines for moms, dads, better halves, close friends, and of course, for yourselves.

Check out the 3 best deals available right now!

Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Obsidian Color Only $199 off (22%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 48 + 8 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 65W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest Colors $350 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Colors $400 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Now this is a tough choice to make. What you're looking at here today are three 2022-released Android powerhouses with large, sharp, and smooth screens in tow, as well as blazing fast processors under the hood, generous storage and memory counts, hefty batteries, super-versatile imaging systems, and beautiful designs.









Of course, one of these three devices is significantly cheaper than the other two, one comes with a built-in S Pen and Samsung's promise of unrivaled long-term software support, and the third one is obviously ideal for hardcore Google fans and Android purists, so depending on how much each of those things matters to you, it might actually prove fairly easy to pick in the end. Whatever you ultimately decide on, the thought of taking advantage of an unbeatable discount should give you great satisfaction and eliminate any potential buyer's remorse.

Other amazing smartphone offers to consider

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black Color Only $75 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Colors $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Selfie Shooter, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required $500 off (28%) $1299 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 10W Charger in the Box, Bright White and Mineral Black Color Options $20 off (7%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ Processor, 6.55-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Capabilities, TurboPower 68W Charger in the Box, Neptune Blue Color $250 off (36%) $449 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 Processor, 6.5-Inch OLED Display with 3840 x 1644 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Primary Rear Camera with 1-Inch Sensor, 12MP Secondary Telephoto Shooter, 12MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 8MP Selfie Camera, 4,500mAh Battery with 30W Charging Support, Headphone Jack, MicroSD Card Slot, Black Color, Free Sony Vlog Monitor Included $800 off (44%) Gift $999 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy













Granted, the latter discount is only available with upfront carrier activation and the former is not exactly new , but that doesn't completely annihilate the appeal of these deals, especially when the Xperia Pro-I is also bundled with a nifty little companion worth an additional $200 by itself.

Great tablets at awesome prices

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 512GB Storage, Apple M1 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with ProMotion, True Tone, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Wide Camera, 10MP Ultra-Wide Camera, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Functionality, Face ID, Four Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Silver and Space Gray Color Options $500 off (31%) $1099 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Windows 11, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Two USB-C Ports, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Platinum Color, Device Only $200 off (9%) $2000 $2199 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) Android 12L, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 11.5-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,700mAh Battery, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Storm Grey Color $30 off (10%) $259 98 $289 99 Buy at Lenovo Kindle Scribe E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 16GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Basic Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $57 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Technically, that's three of the best tablets out there and an e-book reader, but the Kindle Scribe is so sophisticated and versatile that it feels... even more similar to a full-blown tablet than your "regular" Amazon Kindle device.





If you can settle for days or even hours of battery life rather than the weeks-long promise of the reading and writing-focused Kindle Scribe, you can currently choose to spend anywhere between $260 and $2,000 for a respectable Android tablet with a silky smooth 11.5-inch screen, a 5G-enabled iPad Pro powerhouse (from last year) with a lot of internal storage space, and possibly the greatest Windows tablet around in its greatest configuration with even more (blazing fast) storage.

Talk about great options for everyone, eh?





And these are the best wearable deals of the week

Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch, GPS, Wear OS, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, EDA Scan App for Stress Management, Sleep Tracking, All-Day Body Response Tracking, Color Touchscreen, More than 6 Days of Battery Life, Lunar White/Platinum $56 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch, 45mm Case, Body Energy Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, 1.3-Inch Touchscreen with 260 x 260 Pixels, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Polymer Rear Cover, Silicone Strap, Multiple Colors $130 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Color Touchscreen, Up to 5 Days of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $40 off (31%) Buy at Amazon





Are you interested in a full-fledged smartwatch or a "rudimentary" smart band? Fret not, as Amazon has you covered either way, and the ultra-affordable Fitbit Luxe looks anything but rudimentary or humble.





The Wear OS-based Fitbit Sense 2 and proprietary Garmin OS-running Vivoactive 4 are arguably less stylish but also undeniably more powerful and generally feature-packed, looking like excellent Apple Watch alternatives right now at least in terms of their value for money.