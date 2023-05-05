Weekly deals roundup: Cheap Galaxy S22 Ultra, cheaper Pixel 7 Pro, cheapest OnePlus 10 Pro, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The race for finding the perfect Mother's Day 2023 gift is officially on now that there's only a little over a week left until you will have to show one of the most important people in your life just how much you care about and appreciate them.
But the search doesn't have to be painful and time-consuming, and in fact, you may not need to search much in the first place if you're looking for a thoughtful tech gift costing anywhere between 90 bucks and... $2,000. That's right, we truly have something for every type of buyer on any type of budget on our latest extensive weekly list of top deals and bargains available at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy.
You can find ultra-high-end smartphones, premium tablets, feature-packed smartwatches, dirt-cheap activity trackers, mid-range slates, budget-friendly Android handsets, and everything in between at the lowest possible prices in the following lines for moms, dads, better halves, close friends, and of course, for yourselves.
Check out the 3 best deals available right now!
Now this is a tough choice to make. What you're looking at here today are three 2022-released Android powerhouses with large, sharp, and smooth screens in tow, as well as blazing fast processors under the hood, generous storage and memory counts, hefty batteries, super-versatile imaging systems, and beautiful designs.
The similarly well-reviewed OnePlus 10 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra just so happen to be on sale at record low prices with no strings attached as well, making an already difficult decision seem virtually impossible.
Of course, one of these three devices is significantly cheaper than the other two, one comes with a built-in S Pen and Samsung's promise of unrivaled long-term software support, and the third one is obviously ideal for hardcore Google fans and Android purists, so depending on how much each of those things matters to you, it might actually prove fairly easy to pick in the end. Whatever you ultimately decide on, the thought of taking advantage of an unbeatable discount should give you great satisfaction and eliminate any potential buyer's remorse.
Other amazing smartphone offers to consider
Still can't afford any of the three Android high-enders above even at all-time high discounts? That's what mid-range phones like the hot new Galaxy A54 and Moto G Power 5G are for, especially at reduced prices of their own.
The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is slightly better, arguably prettier, and naturally costlier too, while Sony's vlogger-friendly Xperia Pro-I beast and Samsung's flexible Galaxy Z Fold 4 are... definitely not conventionally affordable but very hard to rival at crazy deep price cuts of $800 and $500 respectively.
Granted, the latter discount is only available with upfront carrier activation and the former is not exactly new, but that doesn't completely annihilate the appeal of these deals, especially when the Xperia Pro-I is also bundled with a nifty little companion worth an additional $200 by itself.
Great tablets at awesome prices
Technically, that's three of the best tablets out there and an e-book reader, but the Kindle Scribe is so sophisticated and versatile that it feels... even more similar to a full-blown tablet than your "regular" Amazon Kindle device.
If you can settle for days or even hours of battery life rather than the weeks-long promise of the reading and writing-focused Kindle Scribe, you can currently choose to spend anywhere between $260 and $2,000 for a respectable Android tablet with a silky smooth 11.5-inch screen, a 5G-enabled iPad Pro powerhouse (from last year) with a lot of internal storage space, and possibly the greatest Windows tablet around in its greatest configuration with even more (blazing fast) storage.
Talk about great options for everyone, eh?
And these are the best wearable deals of the week
Are you interested in a full-fledged smartwatch or a "rudimentary" smart band? Fret not, as Amazon has you covered either way, and the ultra-affordable Fitbit Luxe looks anything but rudimentary or humble.
The Wear OS-based Fitbit Sense 2 and proprietary Garmin OS-running Vivoactive 4 are arguably less stylish but also undeniably more powerful and generally feature-packed, looking like excellent Apple Watch alternatives right now at least in terms of their value for money.
Things that are NOT allowed: