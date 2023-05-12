Discover Samsung May 15th!
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of Samsung’s best smartphones, but it’s priced accordingly. Those who want to own one, more often than not, must pay more than $1,000 upfront or expensive monthly plans just to reduce the cost by a measly percentage.

Last week, the phone was discounted by 33% on Amazon, and that deal is still available if you want to get a Galaxy S22 Ultra much cheaper. However, if you don’t mind owning a green smartphone, we have a slightly better deal for you to consider.

Amazon lowered the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra even further and is now offering a 38% discount to customers who specifically pick the green version of the phone. All the other models that are on sale on Amazon are getting a 33% discount, but the green one is cheaper.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Factory unlocked Android smartphone, 128GB, 8K Camera & Video, Brightest Display Screen, S Pen, Long Battery Life, Fast 4nm Processor, US Version, Green
$450 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


Equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is perfectly capable of tackling everything you throw at it. The stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED supports 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, and it’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Photography afficionado will find the Galaxy S22 Ultra more than decent when it comes to capturing photos and videos. The phone comes with a quad camera setup that consists of 108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP sensors. It also features a 40-megapixel front camera for perfect selfies. The massive 5,000 mAh battery has support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Naturally, the phone comes unlocked, so it will work with all major carriers in the United States, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

On a side note, Amazon is running limited-time promotion, so customers who buy some of its products will receive 90 days free of Amazon Music Unlimited. The Galaxy S22 Ultra qualifies for this promotion too.

