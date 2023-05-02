The new Motorola Moto G Stylus and Moto G 5G get announced: America’s new budget kings?





Let's take a look at their characteristics and what they bring to the table.





Moto G Stylus (2023)









The Moto G Stylus is probably one of the best, if not the best option you have if you are searching for a phone with a stylus that won't break the bank. This statement has been true with past generation of the model, and is likely to stay just as true with this year's addition too.





The built-in stylus that comes with the phone allows users to have better precision, which comes in especially handy when working with note-taking or photo-editing applications. With the Moto Note app, for example, you can use the stylus to draw and edit photos, make sketches, etc. Another way to use the stylus is for drawing animations to share with contacts via popular messaging apps by using the Live Share feature.





Besides the stylus, the phone also comes with a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90Hz screen refresh rate. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G85 processor which gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB of built-in storage with expandable storage of up to 1TB.





On the back, there is a 50MP main camera which should do quite well in conditions with enough light available. The front-facing camera is 8MP.





The Moto G Stylus (2023) will be available for $199.99 in the U.S. at Best Buy, Motorola, and Amazon. It will also come to Cricket, Straight Talk Wireless and Walmart Family Mobile in the coming months.





Motorola Moto G 5G









The Moto G 5G from Motorola is meant to deliver affordable 5G connectivity. This is possible thanks to the Snapdragon 480+ 5G from Qualcomm that powers the phone. Like with the Moto G Stylus, you get 4GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage options with the possibility for expandable storage (1TB).





The display is still with a resolution below full HD, measuring at1600 x 720 pixels, but you get 120Hz screen refresh rate rather than 90Hz. The image quality from the main camera should also be better with the Moto G 5G, as it comes with a more capable 48MP image sensor (don't let the slightly lower megapixel count fool you). The rest of the camera system is the same, however, meaning you get a 2MP macro shooter and an 8MP selfie camera.





The Moto G 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery too, which the company claims should be enough to last you two days of normal use.





The Motorola Moto G 5G will start at $249.99, universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon and Motorola on May 25. Later on, you will also be able to purchase it at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Google Fi Wireless, UScellular, and Consumer Cellular. The Moto G 5G will also come to Canada, but the price is yet to be announced.