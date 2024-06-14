Weekly deals roundup: Get your huge discounts on the Razr+ (2023), Tab S8 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, and more!





But although the announcements of some of these products (and others just as compelling as them) are a matter of weeks or even days, we're here this Friday to encourage you to do... what we recommend at the end of any given week . Buy what you want when you want, as long as you have the money to do so!





Android phone , a cheaper-than-ever tablet, or one of the And if you closely examine our latest massive collection of tech deals and steals gathered from across the world wide web, we're pretty sure you'll find the money to buy yourself something nice, whether we're talking about a dirt-cheap pair of true wireless earbuds , an ultra-affordable, a cheaper-than-ever tablet, or one of the best smartwatches out there at an unbeatable price.

These are this week's top three bargains

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $350 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $450 off (41%) $649 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $250 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Even though you probably couldn't wrap your head around such a notion when the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra started selling in early 2022, the gargantuan Android high-ender has legitimately reached bargain status with its latest huge Best Buy discount . This is unlikely to last, mind you, so if you don't have a problem with this bad boy's outdated (but still powerful) Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, you may want to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP!







Other smartphone must-buys for every budget

Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 1612 x 720 Pixel Resolution, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Single Selfie Snapper, 5,000mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, Sage Green Color, Vegan Leather $20 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options $250 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included $50 off (9%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Gray and Blue Color Options $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options $150 off (21%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Silky Black Color $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $200 off (15%) Buy at Amazon













The OnePlus 12R deserves a special mention at $100 under an already super-reasonable $600 list price with a whopping 16GB RAM count and 256GB storage in tow.

And here are your best tablet deals and steals available today!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray and Mint Color Options, S Pen Included $110 off (24%) $339 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $201 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options $330 off (30%) $769 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Space Black $55 off (6%) Pre-order at Amazon





While we don't really have a dirt-cheap device for you in this category for the week, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE looks just about ideal for hardcore Samsung fans on a tight budget at a rarely-seen $110 discount.





The high-end Galaxy Tab S9 , meanwhile, is currently available at a... not-very-high-end price point after a massive $200 discount that the Surface Pro 9 productivity workhorse is unsurprisingly capable of eclipsing with Intel Core i5 inside and a speedy 256GB solid-state drive.





Last but definitely not least in the category, Apple's incredibly powerful new 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale at a $55 discount with 256 gigs of internal storage space of its own, which doesn't exactly sound earth-shattering but it's pretty good for a latest-generation "iDevice" released just last month.

Want a discounted smartwatch? Here are your top two options:

Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life $60 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Choosing between a Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 is, let's face it, not that hard. If you use an iPhone, you're definitely going to opt for Cupertino's latest (and greatest) "mainstream" smartwatch. If instead you're an Android enthusiast, Google's sophomore in-house wearable hardware effort is clearly the way to go right now.





That's virtually all there is to it... unless you want to wait for the ultra-affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch FE to start selling, or you're willing to spend a small fortune on a rugged Apple Watch Ultra or Ultra 2.

And these are the best earbuds and headphones on offer this week

Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wired Charging Case $75 off (63%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, High-Quality Sound, Apple H1 Chip, One-Tap Setup, Always On Hey Siri Support, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, More Than 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Audio Sharing $49 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Beats Solo 4 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Custom Acoustic Architecture, Lossless Audio, UltraPlush Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Charging, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $60 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





This is where things get a little more complicated in terms of OS support than in the above category. As you probably already know, Apple's AirPods only work with iPhones, but Apple's Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both iOS handsets and Android phones





The same goes for Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds, Google's premium Pixel Buds Pro, and even Apple's over-ear Beats Solo 4, all of which are on sale at unusually low prices after pretty much unbeatable discounts. That means your choice will ultimately come down to things like designs, styles, audio technologies, and power, which is, well, how it should always be.