Weekly deals roundup: Get your huge discounts on the Razr+ (2023), Tab S8 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, and more!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
From the Motorola Razr (2024) duo to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, as well as Google's Pixel 9 family and of course the iPhone 16 lineup, there are certainly a lot of exciting mobile devices expected to see daylight in the next few months.
But although the announcements of some of these products (and others just as compelling as them) are a matter of weeks or even days, we're here this Friday to encourage you to do... what we recommend at the end of any given week. Buy what you want when you want, as long as you have the money to do so!
And if you closely examine our latest massive collection of tech deals and steals gathered from across the world wide web, we're pretty sure you'll find the money to buy yourself something nice, whether we're talking about a dirt-cheap pair of true wireless earbuds, an ultra-affordable Android phone, a cheaper-than-ever tablet, or one of the best smartwatches out there at an unbeatable price.
These are this week's top three bargains
Even though you probably couldn't wrap your head around such a notion when the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra started selling in early 2022, the gargantuan Android high-ender has legitimately reached bargain status with its latest huge Best Buy discount. This is unlikely to last, mind you, so if you don't have a problem with this bad boy's outdated (but still powerful) Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, you may want to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP!
The same goes for the premium Motorola Razr Plus foldable, which is about to be replaced with a newer generation... and that's precisely why it's more attractive than ever before. Previously marked down by $300 (a number of different times), the stunning clamshell is now discounted by a new record high 350 bucks, looking like a much smarter buy than something like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5, and yes, quite possibly the upcoming Z Flip 6 as well.
Recommended Stories
The Pixel 8 Pro can also be filed under smart investments at a $250 discount that, full disclosure, we've seen and told you about a few times before. But that doesn't make Google's latest stock Android-running flagship any less intriguing, even with a presumably improved sequel (or two) just a few months away from an official launch.
Other smartphone must-buys for every budget
When we say "every budget", we absolutely mean that, with the newest Moto G 5G edition being almost unbelievably affordable and Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra super-flagship still costing a small fortune even after a very cool $200 discount with no strings attached.
Between those two, you have the "regular" Motorola Razr (2023) and Google Pixel 8 for folks who can't afford the aforementioned Razr+ and Pixel 8 Pro models, a hot new Pixel 8a mid-ranger sold at its normal price with a nice little gift bundled in, and the two best OnePlus phones in the world at their highest ever discounts.
The OnePlus 12R deserves a special mention at $100 under an already super-reasonable $600 list price with a whopping 16GB RAM count and 256GB storage in tow.
And here are your best tablet deals and steals available today!
While we don't really have a dirt-cheap device for you in this category for the week, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE looks just about ideal for hardcore Samsung fans on a tight budget at a rarely-seen $110 discount.
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9, meanwhile, is currently available at a... not-very-high-end price point after a massive $200 discount that the Surface Pro 9 productivity workhorse is unsurprisingly capable of eclipsing with Intel Core i5 inside and a speedy 256GB solid-state drive.
Last but definitely not least in the category, Apple's incredibly powerful new 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale at a $55 discount with 256 gigs of internal storage space of its own, which doesn't exactly sound earth-shattering but it's pretty good for a latest-generation "iDevice" released just last month.
Want a discounted smartwatch? Here are your top two options:
Choosing between a Pixel Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 is, let's face it, not that hard. If you use an iPhone, you're definitely going to opt for Cupertino's latest (and greatest) "mainstream" smartwatch. If instead you're an Android enthusiast, Google's sophomore in-house wearable hardware effort is clearly the way to go right now.
That's virtually all there is to it... unless you want to wait for the ultra-affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch FE to start selling, or you're willing to spend a small fortune on a rugged Apple Watch Ultra or Ultra 2.
And these are the best earbuds and headphones on offer this week
This is where things get a little more complicated in terms of OS support than in the above category. As you probably already know, Apple's AirPods only work with iPhones, but Apple's Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both iOS handsets and Android phones.
The same goes for Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds, Google's premium Pixel Buds Pro, and even Apple's over-ear Beats Solo 4, all of which are on sale at unusually low prices after pretty much unbeatable discounts. That means your choice will ultimately come down to things like designs, styles, audio technologies, and power, which is, well, how it should always be.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: