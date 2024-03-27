Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Will the Pixel 9 Pro XL finally be the phone that fans have long demanded from Google?
Earlier on Tuesday, we heard that earlier renders supposedly showing the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro were actually showing off the Pixel 9 Pro and the new super premium Pixel 9 Pro XL. This exciting news revealed why back in January, we thought the Pixel 9 was going to sport three rear cameras. One of the models that we thought was the Pixel 9 was really the Pixel 9 Pro XL and it has very thin bezels.

You have to be a Pixel user to understand why this is big news. The first Pixel I owned was the Pixel 2 XL, a brilliantly understated flagship phone. I then switched to the iPhone 11 Pro Max but fell so hemmed in by iOS that I bought the Pixel 6 Pro which was a mistake on my part. After a year of dealing with an underpowered phone with poor battery life, I returned to the iPhone 11 Pro Max until the launch of the iPhone 15 line and I purchased the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

My experience with the Pixel 6 Pro really aggravated me and made me wonder why Google is so cheap. When it comes to modem chips, the Pixel 8 series phones should be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 5G modem chip instead of an in-house Exynos 5300. The only reason not to use Qualcomm is to save money. The Pixel 9 Pro XL needs to have a Snapdragon X75 modem chip. I'm wouldn't be thrilled about using the Tensor 4 SoC although the Pixel 10's use of a Google customized Tensor 5 chip is more appealing.

After putting up with the Pixel 6 Pro's crappy optical under-display fingerprint sensor, there is no reason not to equip the Pixel 9 Pro XL with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. And Google, if you want the Pixel 9 Pro XL to be the device I think you want it to be, we need to see a very high-capacity battery inside the device. Don't settle because your customers do not want to settle.

I'll admit it. I was smitten by some of the AI features that Google introduced with the Pixel 6 Pro. Hold for me, the feature that had Google Assistant monitor your phone call when placed on hold, was something I knew I'd miss when switching to the iPhone. And Magic Eraser was also pretty good. But there were times when I couldn't make a phone call on my Pixel 6 Pro and it was all because of Google's propensity to save a dime whenever a dime can be saved.

The Pixel 9 line will feature the 6.03-inch Pixel 9, the 6.1-inch Pixel 9 Pro, and a 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Tensor 4 AP will power all three phones. We should hear more about the trio on May 14th at Google's I/O 2024 developer conference.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

