Weekly deals roundup: Time to save big on the Pixel 8 Pro, iPad Pro (2022), Galaxy Watch 6, and more

You've all heard (or made jokes) about how moms usually get more love than dads from most sons and daughters, which leads to better tech deals ahead of Mother's Day every year than Father's Day. But our latest week-ending collection of the top offers on many of the best gadgets out there seems to contradict this theory and render all such jokes moot.





With only nine days to go until this year's Father's Day celebration, major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are viciously slashing the prices of quite a few of the world's top smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds.





Some of these discounts are completely unprecedented and thus pretty much impossible to resist, while others are... only slightly less compelling. Together, today's massive bundle of bargains and steals looks all but guaranteed to cater to the needs and preferences of just about any and all summer mobile tech shoppers.

Check out these outstanding top three deals of the week!

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray $400 off (29%) $999 $1399 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $250 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Gold Color Options $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





Can a 2022 product still be one of the best tablets in the world in 2024? When it has an uber-powerful Apple M2 processor under its hood, the answer is a clear and resounding yes. By no means as sophisticated as the hot new 13-inch iPad Pro with M4 inside, the oldie but goodie sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 delivers virtually unrivaled value at a towering $400 Best Buy discount in a 512GB storage configuration.





Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL models around the corner. The Pixel 8 Pro is a towering device in its own right as probably the best Android phone out there with "stock" Google software, and at a whopping 250 bucks off its list price, it's also incredibly hard to turn down, even with bothPro andPro XL models around the corner.





Galaxy Watch 7 family announcement is even closer on the horizon, which doesn't make last year's Of course, Samsung'sfamily announcement is even closer on the horizon, which doesn't make last year's Galaxy Watch 6 any less attractive at a record high new discount of $100 across all variants and colors. Is this the best smartwatch money can buy? Probably not. But is it the best you can get for as little as two Benjamins right now? Almost certainly yes.

Now this is what we call a rich harvest of smartphone bargains!

OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color $50 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included $50 off (9%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options $150 off (21%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.82-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,400mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Speeds, Silky Black Color $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Violet and Black Color Options $250 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color $500 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $400 off (22%) Buy at Amazon



The latter two may not sound like the deals of the century (because they're most definitely not), but they're actually pretty rare and unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon.

We also have deeply discounted tablets for all budgets

Lenovo Tab M11 64GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Android 13, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Storm Grey Color $60 off (33%) $119 99 $179 99 Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $201 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Four Stereo Speakers, All-Day Battery Life, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray $300 off (27%) $799 $1099 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 8GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver $75 off (6%) Buy at Amazon





Are you disappointed that the above list doesn't include a single ultra-low-cost phone? What do you say about a dirt-cheap Android tablet with a surprisingly decent feature set? Don't want to settle for the Lenovo Tab M11 mid-ranger? The Galaxy Tab S9 is technically a high-end model, but its price point is today knocked down way closer to the mid-range segment.





The same obviously cannot be said about the Apple M4-powered 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) with 512GB storage, which is cheaper than ever but does not fall into the affordable category by any meaning of the word. The older Surface Pro 9 and iPad Pro 11 with Apple M2 inside, meanwhile, are available at the exact same (reasonable) price... with varying internal storage space right now.





If you're wondering whether you should go for Microsoft's 256GB model or Apple's 512GB device, we're afraid we can't help you make your final decision, which largely hinges on your mobile computing software platform of choice.

Even more smartwatch steals for you to feast on!

OnePlus Watch 2 Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, Stainless Steel Chassis, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, Splendid Blue OnePlus Buds 3 Included $130 off (32%) $269 99 $399 98 Buy at OnePlus Google Pixel Watch 2 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life $60 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at a new record low price for some reason? Perhaps the much better battery life, the same Wear OS software, and if you hurry, a nice pair of noise-cancelling Are you hesitant to pick up the aforementionedat a new record low price for some reason? Perhaps the OnePlus Watch 2 will be more to your liking with a tougher stainless steel body,better battery life, the same Wear OS software, and if you hurry, a nice pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds 3 included at a very special price.





There's something for everyone in this week's best earbuds deals as well

Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Four Color Options $40 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Custom 11mm Speaker Drivers, Volume EQ, Beamforming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 31 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options $60 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, IPX7 Water Resistance, Wireless Charging Case, White, New, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $70 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





If you're a hardcore Apple fan, you probably already know that the Beats Studio Buds+ are pretty much just as great as the AirPods Pro 2... only way cheaper... and available in a few different colorways, including a stunning see-through version.



