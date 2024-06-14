New Best Buy deal knocks the enormous Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra powerhouse down to mid-range pricing turf





But that's where Best Buy comes in right now, selling (for an undoubtedly limited time only) the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra at a surprisingly reasonable price. If you hurry, you can get this bad boy for $649.99, which may not seem ultra-affordable by Galaxy Tab S9 FE standards, for instance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $450 off (41%) $649 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





As far as we know, however, you're looking at a record low price for this particular 14.6-inch device with a super-high-quality AMOLED display in tow and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood. Mind you, this is not the first time Best Buy has ever sold the entry-level 128GB Tab S8 Ultra variant at a whopping $450 markdown from a list price of $1,099.99, but we're not aware of any major US retailers ( Samsung included) previously offering a heftier discount than this.





Despite its advanced age, the Tab S8 Ultra seems unlikely to receive a deeper price cut anytime soon, and if you ask us, there's probably a better chance that the high-end slate will be discontinued altogether in the near future than discounted any further.





At 650 bucks, this monster of an Android soldier with an incredibly thin 5.5mm profile and super-premium design undercuts the smaller and in many ways humbler "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S9 . The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is currently also cheaper than Apple's hot new "mid-range" iPad Air 13 , which is however most likely a little bit faster all in all thanks to an ultra-advanced M2 processor.





What this slowly aging beast holds as a major advantage over all of the best iPads out there is a built-in S Pen... in addition to the obvious screen real estate strength. Said screen also happens to support state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology, and on top of everything, you get four impressive speakers and a massive 11,200mAh battery for the loudest, most immersive, and lengthiest mobile entertainment sessions you can think of.



There are admittedly not a lot of mid-range Android tablets available for $649.99 nowadays, but most high-end models are more expensive than that and many of them are nowhere near as eye-catching, powerful, and overall feature-packed as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. That's why you should probably hurry and claim Best Buy's killer new deal before it's too late.