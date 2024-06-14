Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Unpacked event is just about confirmed for July 10





Yes, it appears that this summer's Galaxy Unpacked shindig will take place on July 10 starting at 10 PM KST, and although Samsung has yet to officially confirm these details, we really don't see any chance they'll prove misleading or inaccurate in any way.





KST, of course, stands for Korea Standard Time, and just in case you're wondering, here's how that translates in a few other popular timezones:





9 AM Eastern;

6 AM Pacific;

3 PM Central European Time;

2 PM in London;

11 PM in Sydney;

6:30 PM in New Delhi;

9 PM in Beijing;

10 PM in Tokyo.











Last but not necessarily least, the potentially revolutionary Galaxy Ring has technically been announced before, but a lot of specifics that were not shared with the world back in February are just about guaranteed to go public next month, including the pricing structure and commercial release date of Samsung's first-ever smart ring.



