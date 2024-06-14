Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Unpacked event is just about confirmed for July 10

What was prior to today a simple rumor is now... a more trustworthy rumor, as legendary X leaker Evan Blass seems to have just ruined probably Samsung's biggest remaining secret regarding the company's next big product launch event.

Yes, it appears that this summer's Galaxy Unpacked shindig will take place on July 10 starting at 10 PM KST, and although Samsung has yet to officially confirm these details, we really don't see any chance they'll prove misleading or inaccurate in any way.

KST, of course, stands for Korea Standard Time, and just in case you're wondering, here's how that translates in a few other popular timezones:

  • 9 AM Eastern;
  • 6 AM Pacific;
  • 3 PM Central European Time;
  • 2 PM in London;
  • 11 PM in Sydney;
  • 6:30 PM in New Delhi;
  • 9 PM in Beijing;
  • 10 PM in Tokyo.

What's nice about this latest "ev-leak" is that it even includes a (working) countdown clock that should keep you company and make the time go by faster until Samsung inevitably makes all the Unpacked info official. At the time of publication, we're less than 26 days away from an event where the entire mobile tech industry expects to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, and Watch Ultra formally unveiled.

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are also likely to see daylight very soon, although given their slightly lower profile compared to all the other aforementioned products, we wouldn't rule out a lower-key Galaxy Watch FE-like announcement happening before July 10.

Last but not necessarily least, the potentially revolutionary Galaxy Ring has technically been announced before, but a lot of specifics that were not shared with the world back in February are just about guaranteed to go public next month, including the pricing structure and commercial release date of Samsung's first-ever smart ring.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, Fold 6 FE, and Flip FE, meanwhile, are unlikely to break cover at this particular event... if they're even real and not just the figments of certain insiders' imaginations or projects that Samsung abandoned before commercially materializing. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

