Samsung expands its smartwatch lineup with the release of the affordable Galaxy Watch FE

Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics









Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch FE is packed with health and fitness features, thanks to Samsung's BioActive Sensor. This sensor powers an array of functionalities, including sleep tracking, heart health monitoring, and exercise tracking. The watch provides users with personalized insights and guidance to help them understand their bodies and improve their overall well-being. Runners will appreciate the advanced running analysis feature, which offers insights on performance and injury prevention.





Galaxy Watch FE Specs





The Galaxy Watch FE also integrates smoothly into the broader Galaxy ecosystem. It allows users to easily locate their phone, remotely control their Samsung smartphone camera, and make contactless payments using Samsung Wallet.



The Galaxy Watch FE is set to hit the market in the U.S. on June 24, 2024, initially in a Bluetooth-only version, while an LTE model will follow later this year. You can find the watch on Samsung.com, at Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carriers and retailers.

Users can further customize their watch with a selection of new watch faces, allowing for more personalization. The watch's bands also include a one-click system to make swapping them easier and allow for users to easily match their watch to any outfit.Despite its affordability, Samsung made sure that the Galaxy Watch FE didn't skimp on durability. The Sapphire Crystal glass face provides robust protection against everyday wear and tear, ensuring the watch can keep up with an active lifestyle.