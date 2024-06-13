Samsung expands its smartwatch lineup with the release of the affordable Galaxy Watch FE
Credit: Samsung
Samsung is venturing further into the smartwatch market with its latest offering, the Galaxy Watch FE at $199. Designed to be a more accessible entry point to Samsung's wearable technology, this new model boasts a variety of features while maintaining a lower price point.
The Galaxy Watch FE is immediately recognizable as part of the Galaxy Watch family, sporting the series' signature design in a compact 40mm size. It comes in three classic colors – Black, Pink Gold, and Silver – and offers a new take on interchangeable watch bands with eye-catching blue and orange stitching.
At Samsung, we strive to bring health and fitness monitoring capabilities to as many people around the world as possible, helping them to make the changes needed to improve their wellness daily and help them reach their goals. We’re excited to add the new Galaxy Watch FE to our wearables portfolio, offering more people access to personalized health insights that empower them to be motivated and stay healthier day and night.
Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics
Users can further customize their watch with a selection of new watch faces, allowing for more personalization. The watch's bands also include a one-click system to make swapping them easier and allow for users to easily match their watch to any outfit.
Despite its affordability, Samsung made sure that the Galaxy Watch FE didn't skimp on durability. The Sapphire Crystal glass face provides robust protection against everyday wear and tear, ensuring the watch can keep up with an active lifestyle.
Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch FE is packed with health and fitness features, thanks to Samsung's BioActive Sensor. This sensor powers an array of functionalities, including sleep tracking, heart health monitoring, and exercise tracking. The watch provides users with personalized insights and guidance to help them understand their bodies and improve their overall well-being. Runners will appreciate the advanced running analysis feature, which offers insights on performance and injury prevention.
The Galaxy Watch FE is set to hit the market in the U.S. on June 24, 2024, initially in a Bluetooth-only version, while an LTE model will follow later this year. You can find the watch on Samsung.com, at Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carriers and retailers.
Galaxy Watch FE Specs
|Materials and colors
|Aluminium case
Black, Pink Gold, Silver
|Dimensions and weight
|39.3 x 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm / 25.9g
|Display
|1.2-inch, 396x396, Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display
|Processor
|Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz
|Memory and storage
|1.5GB memory + 16GM storage
|Battery
247mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
|OS
|Wear OS Powered by Samsung
|UI
|One UI 5 Watch
|Sensors
Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
|Connectivity
|LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo
|Durability
|5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G
|Compatibility
|Android 6.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory
Source: Samsung
The Galaxy Watch FE also integrates smoothly into the broader Galaxy ecosystem. It allows users to easily locate their phone, remotely control their Samsung smartphone camera, and make contactless payments using Samsung Wallet.
