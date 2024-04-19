Up Next:
New Google Pixel 9 Pro photos have leaked confirming yet again the new design language
It seems like the Google leaks are not about to slow down anytime soon. Some new photos of what appears to be the Pixel 9 Pro have surfaced online for the world to see and they give us yet another glimpse at what Google has been cooking up for its next flagship release.
The images were initially spotted on the Russian site Rozetked by the Google News Telegram channel. These were then shared along with some ore details of what was visible and what could be discerned by the ones where the device is next to an iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Credit: Rozetked via Google News Telegram channel
As we have already seen from previous leaks, this Pixel 9 Pro definitely stands out as a distinct shift from previous models. The most noticeable is that pill-shaped camera housing on the back. It gives off some serious "search bar" vibes, as described by Android Police, mirroring a design language introduced with the Pixel 8. While it may spark debate, it certainly sets the Pixel 9 apart from the competition.
We also get a peek at some potential specs in these leaks. The bootloader screen mentions this device likely has a whopping 16GB of RAM. That's a solid 4GB more than the Pixel 8 Pro, and makes you wonder what Google's next powerhouse can accomplish with all that extra memory. I suspect this is likely because of Gemini and perhaps more on-device AI features, all of which are RAM-hungry.
As previously mentioned, the leaked photos even offer a comparison with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, giving us an approximation of the device's size. It turns out Google may have found a sweet spot – the Pixel 9 Pro seems a bit smaller, which could be a win for those after a slightly more compact high-end phone. That said, it is rumored that there will be two distinct Pixel 9 Pro sizes, a smaller one which is likely the one pictured here, and a larger XL one.
It's important to remember these are still leaks, and even if they're legitimate, it's an early look. There might be more surprises down the road, but one thing's for sure, this sneak peek definitely has me thinking a new Pixel might be in my future.
