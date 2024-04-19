New Google Pixel 9 Pro photos have leaked confirming yet again the new design language









Credit: Rozetked via Google News Telegram channel





Pixel 9 Pro definitely stands out as a distinct shift from previous models. The most noticeable is that pill-shaped camera housing on the back. It gives off some serious "search bar" vibes, as described by Pixel 9 apart from the competition. As we have already seen from previous leaks, thisPro definitely stands out as a distinct shift from previous models. The most noticeable is that pill-shaped camera housing on the back. It gives off some serious "search bar" vibes, as described by Android Police , mirroring a design language introduced with the Pixel 8 . While it may spark debate, it certainly sets theapart from the competition.





We also get a peek at some potential specs in these leaks. The bootloader screen mentions this device likely has a whopping 16GB of RAM. That's a solid 4GB more than the Pixel 8 Pro , and makes you wonder what Google's next powerhouse can accomplish with all that extra memory. I suspect this is likely because of Gemini and perhaps more on-device AI features , all of which are RAM-hungry.





iPhone 14 Pro Max, giving us an approximation of the device's size . It turns out Google may have found a sweet spot – the Pixel 9 Pro seems a bit smaller, which could be a win for those after a slightly more compact high-end phone. That said, i As previously mentioned, the leaked photos even offer a comparison with the. It turns out Google may have found a sweet spot – thePro seems a bit smaller, which could be a win for those after a slightly more compact high-end phone. That said, i t is rumored that there will be two distinct Pixel 9 Pro sizes , a smaller one which is likely the one pictured here, and a larger XL one.





It's important to remember these are still leaks, and even if they're legitimate, it's an early look. There might be more surprises down the road, but one thing's for sure, this sneak peek definitely has me thinking a new Pixel might be in my future.