Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra leaked renders leave nothing to the imagination

By
0comments
Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra leaked renders leave nothing to the imagination
Motorola’s upcoming Razr 50 and 50 Ultra have been in the news quite often in the last couple of weeks. Reports about their specs, along with several pictures showing the phones from different angles, suggest these will be a consistent upgrade in terms of performance and looks compared with the previous models.

Both the Razr 50 and 50 Ultra will be advertised as premium mid-range foldable smartphones, so while they’ll cost around the same as some of the latest flagships, they might not be as powerful. On the bright side, these will be cheaper than most other flagship foldable phones in many countries.

Motorola is expected to launch the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra sometime in June, but thanks to reliable tipster Evan Blass, we now know what the phones look like. The images published on Twitter over the weekend show both phones from all angles and they’re of high quality.

Although these images don’t come with any information regarding their specs, we already know what to expect thanks to previous reports. Judging by what transpired until now, the Razr 50 will be Motorola’s basic mid-range foldable phone.

The Razr 50 is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch pOLED internal display with 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the 3.63-inch pOLED external display makes the Razr 50 stand out thanks to its high quality.



On the inside, the Razr 50 is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X 5G processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The foldable phone is said to sport a dual camera (50MP main + 13MP ultrawide), coupled with a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Razr 50 will be powered by a 4,200 mAh battery and is rumored to be priced at €900.

On the other hand, the Razr 50 Ultra, also known as Razr+ 2024 in some markets, features a slightly larger 4-inch pOLED external display and a 6.9-inch pOLED internal display with 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

The same dual camera setup is present, but its configuration is fairly improved thanks to the 50-megapixel main sensor and 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. Additionally, the Razr 50 Ultra is said to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, yet a smaller 4,000 mAh battery.



When it comes to hardware, Motorola decided to include Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset inside, along with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (different variants will be available).

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to cost €1200 in Europe, but only $1,000 in the United States.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2

Latest News

TCL CSOT shows off the world's first tri-foldable phone that opens to reveal a 7.85-inch screen
TCL CSOT shows off the world's first tri-foldable phone that opens to reveal a 7.85-inch screen
AirTag 2, the second-generation item tracker, tipped for mid-2025 release
AirTag 2, the second-generation item tracker, tipped for mid-2025 release
Accurate Apple analyst says the iPhone 16 series will come in these colors
Accurate Apple analyst says the iPhone 16 series will come in these colors
Google Pixel 9 Series wallpapers leak hinting at color variants and four-device lineup
Google Pixel 9 Series wallpapers leak hinting at color variants and four-device lineup
The impressive OnePlus 12R is a real performance beast that can be yours for less through this deal
The impressive OnePlus 12R is a real performance beast that can be yours for less through this deal
Sound, durability, and battery life: the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore offers it all for less on Amazon
Sound, durability, and battery life: the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore offers it all for less on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless