Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra leaked renders leave nothing to the imagination
Up Next:
Motorola’s upcoming Razr 50 and 50 Ultra have been in the news quite often in the last couple of weeks. Reports about their specs, along with several pictures showing the phones from different angles, suggest these will be a consistent upgrade in terms of performance and looks compared with the previous models.
Motorola is expected to launch the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra sometime in June, but thanks to reliable tipster Evan Blass, we now know what the phones look like. The images published on Twitter over the weekend show both phones from all angles and they’re of high quality.
The Razr 50 is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch pOLED internal display with 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the 3.63-inch pOLED external display makes the Razr 50 stand out thanks to its high quality.
On the inside, the Razr 50 is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X 5G processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The foldable phone is said to sport a dual camera (50MP main + 13MP ultrawide), coupled with a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.
The Razr 50 will be powered by a 4,200 mAh battery and is rumored to be priced at €900.
On the other hand, the Razr 50 Ultra, also known as Razr+ 2024 in some markets, features a slightly larger 4-inch pOLED external display and a 6.9-inch pOLED internal display with 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.
The same dual camera setup is present, but its configuration is fairly improved thanks to the 50-megapixel main sensor and 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. Additionally, the Razr 50 Ultra is said to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, yet a smaller 4,000 mAh battery.
When it comes to hardware, Motorola decided to include Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset inside, along with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (different variants will be available).
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to cost €1200 in Europe, but only $1,000 in the United States.
Both the Razr 50 and 50 Ultra will be advertised as premium mid-range foldable smartphones, so while they’ll cost around the same as some of the latest flagships, they might not be as powerful. On the bright side, these will be cheaper than most other flagship foldable phones in many countries.
Motorola is expected to launch the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra sometime in June, but thanks to reliable tipster Evan Blass, we now know what the phones look like. The images published on Twitter over the weekend show both phones from all angles and they’re of high quality.
Although these images don’t come with any information regarding their specs, we already know what to expect thanks to previous reports. Judging by what transpired until now, the Razr 50 will be Motorola’s basic mid-range foldable phone.
The Razr 50 is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch pOLED internal display with 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the 3.63-inch pOLED external display makes the Razr 50 stand out thanks to its high quality.
On the inside, the Razr 50 is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X 5G processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The foldable phone is said to sport a dual camera (50MP main + 13MP ultrawide), coupled with a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.
The Razr 50 will be powered by a 4,200 mAh battery and is rumored to be priced at €900.
On the other hand, the Razr 50 Ultra, also known as Razr+ 2024 in some markets, features a slightly larger 4-inch pOLED external display and a 6.9-inch pOLED internal display with 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.
The same dual camera setup is present, but its configuration is fairly improved thanks to the 50-megapixel main sensor and 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. Additionally, the Razr 50 Ultra is said to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, yet a smaller 4,000 mAh battery.
When it comes to hardware, Motorola decided to include Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset inside, along with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (different variants will be available).
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to cost €1200 in Europe, but only $1,000 in the United States.
Things that are NOT allowed: