Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, iPads, and more bestsellers at huge discounts

Although summer is just about over and the back-to-school season is upon us, major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and device manufacturers such as Motorola seem to be cranking up the heat with sizzling new deals on many of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones out there.





Regardless of your budget constraints right now and product preferences in general, we're ready to bet you're going to find something good that you can afford and that can put a big smile on your face during a challenging time of the year on our latest list of the top mobile tech bargains and steals from across the web.

Three outstanding new deals to rule them all!

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Front-Mounted Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor, All-Day Battery Life, Space Gray $149 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options $201 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 14, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,060mAh Battery, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $200 off (14%) Buy at Amazon









Even more phenomenal smartphone bargains!

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather, Additional $100 Discount Available with Upfront Carrier Activation $60 off (20%) $239 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options $75 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 14, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $300 off (38%) $499 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 9 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 14, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,700mAh Battery, 27W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included $100 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $100 off (10%) $899 99 $999 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 14, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,700mAh Battery, 27W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Gray Color $240 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, the big-battery Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a genuine bargain at an unprecedented $60 discount with no strings attached, and if you're willing to choose your carrier right off the bat, you can save an extra $100 with minimal effort.







Of those four high-end handsets currently available at promotional prices, we strongly recommend the reasonably compact and exceptionally powerful Pixel 9 Pro ... while it's still sold alongside a nice and juicy $200 Amazon gift card.

So many amazing tablet options at such a wide range of discounted prices!

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) Latest Model, 64GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, Black, Multiple Color Options, With Lockscreen Ads $80 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Space Gray and Purple Color Options $119 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $101 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included $260 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Surface Pro Keyboard Included $180 off (11%) $1499 99 $1679 98 Buy at BestBuy





Don't like the outdated design and underwhelming specifications of the aforementioned 10.2-inch iPad (2021) ? The iPad mini 6 is undeniably prettier, faster, easier to maneuver with just one hand, and... costlier, although not as costly as usual and thus quite hard to turn down for devoted fans of compact tablets.





If you're not an Apple fan, you have three (very) different Android-based tablets to choose from right now, one of which happens to be insanely cheap (while lacking Google Play access), with the other two unfortunately both having sold at heftier discounts earlier this week





This week's top smartwatch deals are not for everyone

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Multiple Band and Color Options $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Color and Band Options $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





If you're looking for the best smartwatch to pair with your iPhone without breaking the bank, you're in luck. If you're an Android user, we're afraid we haven't been able to find any satisfactory promotions for you this week.





These affordable earbuds and headphones are for everyone

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite and Bora Purple Color Options, My Best Buy Plus or Total Membership Required ($80 Discount Available Without Membership) $130 off (57%) $99 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy Soundcore Sleep A20 Sleep Headphones with 4-Point Noise Masking System, 3-Dimensional Ergonomic Design, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life on a Single Charge, Up to 80 Hours of Endurance with Case, Smart Volume Control, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Sleep Monitor, Personal Alarm, Slumber Beige Color $30 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation, Integrated V1 Processor, HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, Eight Microphones, Auto NC Optimizer, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Precise Voice Pickup Technology, Advanced Audio Signal Processing, Wearing Detection, Touch Control, Three Color Options $102 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





very different target audiences. We're talking about Here's a list of bargains that's not particularly extensive but manages to cover threedifferent target audiences. We're talking about wireless earbuds fans unwilling to pay a premium for Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Apple's ageless AirPods Pro 2, folks who need help with their sleep, and high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones buyers who don't want to pay an arm and a leg for something like Apple's AirPods Max or the Sonos Ace





If you're part of any of those three groups of users, you may want to pull the trigger now and thank us later.