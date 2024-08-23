Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, iPads, and more bestsellers at huge discounts
Although summer is just about over and the back-to-school season is upon us, major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and device manufacturers such as Motorola seem to be cranking up the heat with sizzling new deals on many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and headphones out there.
Regardless of your budget constraints right now and product preferences in general, we're ready to bet you're going to find something good that you can afford and that can put a big smile on your face during a challenging time of the year on our latest list of the top mobile tech bargains and steals from across the web.
Three outstanding new deals to rule them all!
Why would you ever buy a 2021-released iPad in 2024? Because it's still one of the best tablets around... in the sub-$400 bracket, at least. If you hurry, you can spend a lot less than $400 on a ninth-gen "vanilla" iPad with a generous 256 gigs of storage space, mind you, which is actually not what we can say about many mid-range Android tablets out there today.
Two of the best Android phones money can buy at the time of this writing, meanwhile, are without a doubt the neatly discounted Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the hot new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with a very valuable Amazon gift card bundled in. If you prefer a different member of either the S24 or Pixel 9 family, be sure to read on, because we have...
Even more phenomenal smartphone bargains!
Yes, the big-battery Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a genuine bargain at an unprecedented $60 discount with no strings attached, and if you're willing to choose your carrier right off the bat, you can save an extra $100 with minimal effort.
The slightly costlier but also substantially discounted Galaxy A35 5G and Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-rangers are not far behind in terms of their value for your money, while the Motorola Edge+ (2023) largely targets Android power users who can't afford a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Razr+ (2024), or Galaxy S24 Ultra flagship.
Of those four high-end handsets currently available at promotional prices, we strongly recommend the reasonably compact and exceptionally powerful Pixel 9 Pro... while it's still sold alongside a nice and juicy $200 Amazon gift card.
So many amazing tablet options at such a wide range of discounted prices!
Don't like the outdated design and underwhelming specifications of the aforementioned 10.2-inch iPad (2021)? The iPad mini 6 is undeniably prettier, faster, easier to maneuver with just one hand, and... costlier, although not as costly as usual and thus quite hard to turn down for devoted fans of compact tablets.
If you're not an Apple fan, you have three (very) different Android-based tablets to choose from right now, one of which happens to be insanely cheap (while lacking Google Play access), with the other two unfortunately both having sold at heftier discounts earlier this week.
But the Pixel Tablet and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are still pretty compelling for folks who missed out on those recent (super) offers, while Microsoft's latest Surface Pro edition is still... inaccessible for most buyers with a productivity-enhancing keyboard included at the regular price of the Snapdragon X Elite-powered tablet with 16GB RAM alone.
This week's top smartwatch deals are not for everyone
If you're looking for the best smartwatch to pair with your iPhone without breaking the bank, you're in luck. If you're an Android user, we're afraid we haven't been able to find any satisfactory promotions for you this week.
Of course, the ultra-robust, super-sharp, and mega-powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be used independent from your phone, featuring standalone cellular connectivity. The Apple Watch Series 9, meanwhile, remains quite possibly the greatest "mainstream" smartwatch option for iPhone owners, especially at a cool $100 discount that we've definitely seen before, but can't get enough of.
These affordable earbuds and headphones are for everyone
Here's a list of bargains that's not particularly extensive but manages to cover three very different target audiences. We're talking about wireless earbuds fans unwilling to pay a premium for Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Apple's ageless AirPods Pro 2, folks who need help with their sleep, and high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones buyers who don't want to pay an arm and a leg for something like Apple's AirPods Max or the Sonos Ace.
If you're part of any of those three groups of users, you may want to pull the trigger now and thank us later.
