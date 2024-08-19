The hot new Sonos Ace headphones are (slightly) cheaper than usual after this first-of-a-kind discount





If you're the least bit familiar with this company's products, it should also come as no big surprise that you're looking at a relatively small markdown here. Specifically, Amazon is selling the over-ear Sonos Ace in both black and white colors for 50 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing, which is... clearly better than no discount.

Sonos Ace Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Aware Mode, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Lossless Audio, Multipoint Connection, Plush Memory Foam Ear Cushions and Extendable Headband for All-Day Comfort, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Compatible with Android and iOS, Black and White Color Options $50 off (11%) Buy at Amazon









That's obviously a pretty big problem for a new entrant in the super-crowded and incredibly competitive high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones category, and it doesn't really help that the first few hundred Amazon customer ratings for the Sonos Ace are only... okay.





While we haven't reviewed these bad boys ourselves, the "breathtaking lossless and spatial audio, world-class active noise cancellation and Aware Mode, as well as the most precise and immersive home theater experience possible" that Sonos advertised at launch a few months ago sure sounded mighty encouraging to our ears.





Something tells us that continues to be the case for plenty of devoted users of uber-popular Sonos products like the Roam and Move speakers or the Arc soundbar. If you're in that camp but didn't want to spend as much as 450 bucks on a new pair of headphones, perhaps this $50 discount will help seal the deal.





Don't forget that the Sonos Ace claim to offer up to 30 hours of battery life, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at, while also promising to "cradle you in comfort" during your lengthiest music listening sessions on the move or in the comfort of your living room.