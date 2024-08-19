Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The hot new Sonos Ace headphones are (slightly) cheaper than usual after this first-of-a-kind discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The hot new Sonos Ace headphones are (slightly) cheaper than usual after this first-of-a-kind discount
Unveiled back in May as the highly anticipated rookie headphones effort from audio industry veteran Sonos, the aptly named Ace are discounted for the very first time from their admittedly (but unsurprisingly) high $449 list price.

If you're the least bit familiar with this company's products, it should also come as no big surprise that you're looking at a relatively small markdown here. Specifically, Amazon is selling the over-ear Sonos Ace in both black and white colors for 50 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing, which is... clearly better than no discount.

Sonos Ace

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Aware Mode, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Lossless Audio, Multipoint Connection, Plush Memory Foam Ear Cushions and Extendable Headband for All-Day Comfort, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Compatible with Android and iOS, Black and White Color Options
$50 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Unfortunately for cash-strapped Sonos fans, this first-of-a-kind deal is nowhere near good enough to bring the Ace in line with the extremely well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM5, which happen to be sold at a significantly heftier discount right now on Amazon.

That's obviously a pretty big problem for a new entrant in the super-crowded and incredibly competitive high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones category, and it doesn't really help that the first few hundred Amazon customer ratings for the Sonos Ace are only... okay.

While we haven't reviewed these bad boys ourselves, the "breathtaking lossless and spatial audio, world-class active noise cancellation and Aware Mode, as well as the most precise and immersive home theater experience possible" that Sonos advertised at launch a few months ago sure sounded mighty encouraging to our ears.

Something tells us that continues to be the case for plenty of devoted users of uber-popular Sonos products like the Roam and Move speakers or the Arc soundbar. If you're in that camp but didn't want to spend as much as 450 bucks on a new pair of headphones, perhaps this $50 discount will help seal the deal. 

Don't forget that the Sonos Ace claim to offer up to 30 hours of battery life, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at, while also promising to "cradle you in comfort" during your lengthiest music listening sessions on the move or in the comfort of your living room.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless