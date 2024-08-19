Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount

Android tablet

That $260 discount applies to an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, but if you think you need a little extra digital hoarding room, a 512 gig model can be yours at $959.99 after a considerably heftier $360 markdown from a $1,319.99 list price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included $260 off (22%) $939 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included $360 off (27%) $959 99 $1319 99 Buy at BestBuy





To be perfectly clear, a Tab S9 Ultra with 512GB internal storage space is only 20 bucks costlier than a 256 gig unit at the time of this writing, making your choice between the two variants an absolute no-brainer. If you hurry, you can even choose between graphite and beige color options for both models, and yes, in case you're wondering, this seems to be the greatest ever promotion run by a retailer like Best Buy on this particular 2023-released colossus.





Android tablets , you're clearly looking at one of the Whether or not you dig, you're clearly looking at one of the best back-to-school deals available today as well, with our in-depth Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review proving beyond the shadow of a doubt that this is an excellent device for entertainment, business, and classroom use.





In addition to all that screen real estate, the 14.6-inch powerhouse has a blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor going for it, as well as a fittingly massive 11,200mAh battery equipped with state-of-the-art 45W charging technology, four outstanding speakers, four great cameras, and one handy built-in stylus.





Tab S9 Ultra holds an important advantage over all of its rivals for the title of Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is way cheaper than a 512GB On top of everything else, theholds an important advantage over all of its rivals for the title of best Android tablet in the world in Samsung's stellar long-term software support. That's more or less comparable with Apple's update policies, but at its latest (and greatest) discount, the 512GBischeaper than a 512GB iPad Pro 13 (2024) , which is likely to make a world of difference for a lot of budget-conscious buyers this back-to-school season.