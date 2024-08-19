Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount
If you feel like spending well over $1,000 on an Android tablet is preposterous, Best Buy's killer new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal will make Samsung's top iPad Pro alternative right now significantly easier to stomach. This 14.6-inch monster of a slate normally starts at a whopping $1,199.99, but if you hurry, you can save a cool 260 bucks... or even more.
That $260 discount applies to an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, but if you think you need a little extra digital hoarding room, a 512 gig model can be yours at $959.99 after a considerably heftier $360 markdown from a $1,319.99 list price.
To be perfectly clear, a Tab S9 Ultra with 512GB internal storage space is only 20 bucks costlier than a 256 gig unit at the time of this writing, making your choice between the two variants an absolute no-brainer. If you hurry, you can even choose between graphite and beige color options for both models, and yes, in case you're wondering, this seems to be the greatest ever promotion run by a retailer like Best Buy on this particular 2023-released colossus.
Whether or not you dig Android tablets, you're clearly looking at one of the best back-to-school deals available today as well, with our in-depth Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review proving beyond the shadow of a doubt that this is an excellent device for entertainment, business, and classroom use.
In addition to all that screen real estate, the 14.6-inch powerhouse has a blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor going for it, as well as a fittingly massive 11,200mAh battery equipped with state-of-the-art 45W charging technology, four outstanding speakers, four great cameras, and one handy built-in stylus.
On top of everything else, the Tab S9 Ultra holds an important advantage over all of its rivals for the title of best Android tablet in the world in Samsung's stellar long-term software support. That's more or less comparable with Apple's update policies, but at its latest (and greatest) discount, the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is way cheaper than a 512GB iPad Pro 13 (2024), which is likely to make a world of difference for a lot of budget-conscious buyers this back-to-school season.
