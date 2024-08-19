Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount
If you feel like spending well over $1,000 on an Android tablet is preposterous, Best Buy's killer new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal will make Samsung's top iPad Pro alternative right now significantly easier to stomach. This 14.6-inch monster of a slate normally starts at a whopping $1,199.99, but if you hurry, you can save a cool 260 bucks... or even more.

That $260 discount applies to an entry-level 256GB storage configuration, but if you think you need a little extra digital hoarding room, a 512 gig model can be yours at $959.99 after a considerably heftier $360 markdown from a $1,319.99 list price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included
$260 off (22%)
$939 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included
$360 off (27%)
$959 99
$1319 99
Buy at BestBuy

To be perfectly clear, a Tab S9 Ultra with 512GB internal storage space is only 20 bucks costlier than a 256 gig unit at the time of this writing, making your choice between the two variants an absolute no-brainer. If you hurry, you can even choose between graphite and beige color options for both models, and yes, in case you're wondering, this seems to be the greatest ever promotion run by a retailer like Best Buy on this particular 2023-released colossus.

Whether or not you dig Android tablets, you're clearly looking at one of the best back-to-school deals available today as well, with our in-depth Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review proving beyond the shadow of a doubt that this is an excellent device for entertainment, business, and classroom use.

In addition to all that screen real estate, the 14.6-inch powerhouse has a blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor going for it, as well as a fittingly massive 11,200mAh battery equipped with state-of-the-art 45W charging technology, four outstanding speakers, four great cameras, and one handy built-in stylus.

On top of everything else, the Tab S9 Ultra holds an important advantage over all of its rivals for the title of best Android tablet in the world in Samsung's stellar long-term software support. That's more or less comparable with Apple's update policies, but at its latest (and greatest) discount, the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is way cheaper than a 512GB iPad Pro 13 (2024), which is likely to make a world of difference for a lot of budget-conscious buyers this back-to-school season.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
80 stories
19 Aug, 2024
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount
15 Aug, 2024
Now’s the time to act on this brilliant Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Amazon
14 Aug, 2024
Limited-time Amazon deal knocks the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) under the $275 mark
13 Aug, 2024
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9 still enjoys a tempting price cut at Amazon
11 Aug, 2024
Amazon's sizzling hot Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal is not only for Samsung fans
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless