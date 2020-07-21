Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung

If you want to jump to a specific section, you can do it from the links below:

Best back-to-school deals on Apple products





Buy a Mac with up to $200 discount and get free AirPods on top





Buy a Mac, save up to $200 and get free AirPods from Apple.com



Buy an iPad, save up to $100 and get free AirPods

There's a similar deal going on with iPads but with fewer savings, since iPads don't cost as much as Macs. Still, even the AirPods on their own are quite a nice gift, so if you were looking to get an iPad as a back-to-school gift, now's the time to pull the trigger.













Best back-to-school deals at Best Buy





Save $125 on Samsung Galaxy A51





The Galaxy A51 is one of the best mid-range smartphones and now you can get it from Best Buy even cheaper than its already affordable $400 price tag. In order to make use of the deal, you'll have to activate a new line with a carrier. If you're a freshman in college, it might be a good time to do that anyway.









Save $300 on Microsoft Surface Laptop 3





If you're not in the Apple ecosystem and need a new laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a great choice. Although Microsoft isn't exactly known for its hardware, the Surface laptops are of high quality and obviously work great with the Windows operating system. The battery life on this laptop is more than enough to get you through a full day of classes, so you can leave the charger at home. And $300 is not a small amount, you can buy a whole other gadget with it.













Save $72 on Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones





Sony's flagship ANC headphones have been around for a while now, but they're still the benchmark for excellent noise cancelling. A newer model is rumored to be coming out soon which is probably why discounts on these are becoming more and more common. Now you can snag a pair for just $278.









Save $40 on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700





Bose's 700 headphones are some of the best active noise-cancelling headphones right now, rivaling even Sony's WH-1000XM3. They look sleek and sound amazing but their price is on the higher end. If you've been eyeing these for a while, now you can save $40 by getting them from Best Buy. It's not a lot, but hey, $40 is $40.









Save $70 on JBL Boombox 2 Bluetooth Speaker





While we're on the subject of sound, here's something that brings a ton of it: the JBL Boombox 2. This Bluetooth Speaker will be the heart of every party you throw in college, no matter the location. Parks, pools, beaches, frat houses, the Boombox 2 is loud enough for every occasion. It costs a pretty penny too, but now you can buy it at $70 off.









Save $15 on mophie Powerstation 10,000 mAh Portable Charger





A power bank is something everyone should have. It can charge pretty much any device and doesn't add that much weight to your backpack. Mophie is a known brand in the smartphone accessories market and now its 10,000mAh Powerstation is $15 off, so why not get one and have peace of mind when you're out and about.









Save $20 on Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition 9 Panels





We're not going to pretend that glowing triangles are a back-to-school necessity. But they look super cool and you can combine as many as you want (or can afford) to give your room a truly unique look. They're RGB and can be programmed to light up in different patterns and can be arranged in countless ways, fitting in literally any environment.













Best back-to-school deals at Walmart





Save $52 on Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" tablet





Need a tablet to browse the internet in bed or just watch some Netflix here and there? The Galaxy Tab A will suit your needs just fine without hurting your wallet. It's well-built, has a good-looking display and enough performance for your everyday needs. A bread-and-butter tablet you won't regret getting.





Save $80 on Acer Spin 1, 11.6" laptop





This laptop is far from a top performer, but if your kid is going back to school in a virtual classroom it's best if it has its own laptop. The discounted $250 price tag of the Acer Spin 1 comes as a blessing in that scenario. It has a touch-sensitive display which makes it even better for youngsters that love to draw with their fingers.









Save $30 on Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6"





Chromebooks are becoming a popular choice for younger students due to their lower price and ease of use. The specs sheet will make any tech enthusiast cringe but as long as your internet is stable, it will serve your kid well enough to participate in online lessons and complete its homework.









Save $50 on ASUS VivoBook 15.6" laptop





Although there are still some corners cut to keep the price down to just $300, this VivoBook is packing a bit more muscle thanks to the Ryzen 3 processor. The design is quite nice, with slim bezels around the display and a sleek-looking body that would fit a much more expensive device. If you don't need to use any heavy software (including games), the VivoBook will be suit you well.







Save $22 on Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds





Although somewhat overshadowed by the Galaxy Buds+, the original Buds are still a great pair of wireless headphones . They provide good sound, have respectable battery life and don't look like AirPods clones, what else could you want? If you're considering these, chances are you have a Samsung smartphone already, which makes the Galaxy Buds a perfect fit.













Save $50 on Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds





Bose's premium TWE are also discounted and a great choice if you don't want to sacrifice sound quality just because you decided to get rid of the wires of your earbuds . The small hook ensures they stay in your ears no matter how vigorously you move, making them perfect for running or working out. The IPX4 water resistance is a nice addition for those use-cases as well.













Best back-to-school deals on Amazon



Fire 7 Tablet





The Fire 7 tablet might be discounted by mere $15 but considering its low starting price, that's quite a low. As far as tablets go it's pretty bare-bones, but hey, you're not like you're looking for luxury at that price. It will run streaming services just fine and let you browse your favorite websites, maybe even play a game or two, what's more to ask?





Kindle Kids Edition





Kids these days have a pretty good grasp of gadgets. But they often spend too much time playing games or watching videos on the tablet they have at their disposal. With the Kids Edition Kindle, that's not an issue. Reading is all it's for. It comes with 2 years of worry-free guarantee, meaning that if your kid throws it down the stairs, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked.





Acer Swift 3 14" Thin & Light laptop





The Acer Swift 3 offers an awesome balance between performance and size. At 14 inches, it's easy to carry around and light-weight, but at the same time, it's packing AMD's Ryzen 7 mobile processor, which can handle a lot with its 8 cores. It looks good too, no shame in pulling that laptop out of your backpack. Classes are bound to return to classrooms at some point, right?





Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible laptop





Lenovo also bets on AMD for the processor of the Flex 14 but goes for the slightly weaker Ryzen 5. That's still a very decent chip, but it's not what this laptop is all about. The Flex has a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use it in tablet mode. What's even better is that it comes with a pen that you can use to write notes, draw or do all sorts of other things. It's a useful feature for students and teachers alike.





Skullcandy Indy true wireless earbuds





Your kid wants to follow the trends and rock a pair of true wireless earbuds but you don't feel like spending $100+ for them? The Skullcandy Indy are trendy enough to satisfy your child's vanity and affordable enough so that you don't feel bad when one of the earbuds inevitably gets lost.





